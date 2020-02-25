ShareChat releases cricket-special ad solutions for brands

This IPL, ShareChat expects to garner more than a billion impressions for its cricket-special content from 60 million monthly active users

ShareChat, India’s largest Indic language social media platform with over 60 million monthly active users, today released Cricket-special brand integration that offers brands to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country.

ShareChat’s unique move originates from a pilot done at the same time last year during IPL 2019. The platform had received more than 300 million impressions over 45 days. Such an overwhelming response from the ShareChat audiences has now translated into a comprehensive yet compelling offering for brands for the upcoming IPL 2020 on ShareChat platform.

The solution offers diverse and multi-layer integrations keeping in mind the user journey on the platform. These propositions offer brands undivided attention of the users and unique offerings that give users a connected experience in their native languages in a cricket - crazy country like ours.

The integrations include Cricket Bucket: This unique bucket customized during the IPL 2020 will take the user directly to the trending tags of Cricket. A click on this bucket opens the door to the cricket world on ShareChat.

Live Score Board: The live score-board will be available with brand integration and engagement through a co-Integrated tag and brand logo, header banner and footer banner. The brand will thus be present on the pulse of the game where the users will be hooked on during the match.

Prediction Polls: Brands can integrate with the polls feature, where users will be asked to predict:

The outcome of a toss

Result of a match

Multiple layers of predictions at different stages of a match

UGC Updates: To make the offerings even more interesting, users will be encouraged to participate in conversations with their UGC (user-generated content) on a regular basis around certain matches, teams, individuals, landmarks etc. This offers an engaging and unparalleled opportunity to the brands to connect with audiences and own conversations before, during and after the game.

Announcing the launch of cricket-special brand integrations, Sunil Kamath, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat said, “Cricket connects to every individual of the country, and unites India as a nation irrespective of language, religion, geography etc. ShareChat replicates a similar connotation and tested the efficacy of the cricket-special content bucket during IPL 2019”

“We have noted that over 40 million users are unique to ShareChat and not present in any other cricket platform. As we have launched our cricket-bucket for brand integrations, we expect to optimise brands reach through various exciting campaigns,” added Kamath.