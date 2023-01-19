SC turns down Google's request to block anti-trust order
Google had challenged the CCI order saying it would hurt consumers and businesses
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined Google's request to block CCI’s anti-trust order on the marketing of Android.
Google had challenged the order in the apex court on the contention that it would hurt consumers and businesses.
The SC has now asked a lower tribunal to decide on Google's challenge by March 31.
The top court on Monday had asked Google it it would implement the same Android regime in the country as it had done in Europe.
Lower tax, task force, funds & more: What esports industry wants from Budget 2023
The sector expects the budget to lay out a specific plan for the growth of esports and set an esports vision for India
By Shantanu David | Jan 18, 2023 8:51 AM | 8 min read
Businesses can soon add ChatGPT to their chatbots: Microsoft and OpenAI
Microsoft is seemingly readying itself to take on Google in Large Language Model (LLM) chatbots space, observers say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 17, 2023 2:38 PM | 4 min read
Amid reports that ChatGPT would be incorporated into Microsoft's search engine Bing, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced on LinkedIn that chatGPT will soon be coming to MS Azure’s Open AI Service.
This essentially means that businesses will now be allowed to incorporate the latest chatbot-ChatGPT-into their programs and applications as per their needs. The announcement is being viewed as Microsoft’s first step toward making ChatGPT available on its bouquet of platforms including Bing.
“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Nadella wrote on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.
Until now, Azure OpenAI Service has been available to a limited number of enterprise customers.
Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and is reportedly in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk in 2016. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT can answer general queries, explain codes and scientific concepts, write basic academic essays, and even scripts for romcoms and much more than what Wikipedia or Google Search offer at present. It is not connected to the internet though, which is cited as its biggest limitation.
The hype around ChatGPT has sparked debate all over the world about whether it would replace Google as our go-to web search platform in the near future. It is noteworthy that Google is still working on its AI chatbot LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) but hasn’t been able to launch it due to its limitations.
Misuse not allowed: MS
Powered by a natural language processing model, ChatGPT will be restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the standards for responsible and ethical AI principles that Microsoft has set and published. Customers are required to apply for access describing their intended use case or application before they are given access to the service, the company said in a blog post.
It also claims that its content filters are uniquely designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content and constantly monitor the input provided to the service as well as the generated content. “In the event of a confirmed policy violation, we may ask the developer to take immediate action to prevent further abuse,” the blog post says.
“This will be a game changer for Azure. Connecting Open AI capability with Azure data lake might make the data scientists job much easier,” says Prithwiraj Thakur, MDM Offering Lead of Deloitte Canada, responding to Nadella’s post.
He further explains, “With the integration of open AI with data lake you can let the raw data be processed through the system and let the business VPs simply ask key business intelligence questions to the AI tool-“Tell me if any new pattern you noticed with our new customers from southern states”. AI might be able to process the data and respond back by saying - “92% of new southern customers have also started following XYZ Twitter handle in last 3 weeks, whereas with the existing customers, the rate is only 29%”. It takes weeks if not months for such analysis by data scientists with essential tools.”
“Business Work is going to get much more smarter and efficient. But the human mind will always have to keep a sharp watch on what is getting generated. The buck stops at the human always,” Aditya Varma, Director at Indian Federal Agency writes.
Microsoft said companies like KPMG were using its Azure OpenAI service. Microsoft also uses the Service to power its own products, including GitHub Copilot, which helps developers write better code.
Taboola enters a five-year partnership with Network18 Media
The partnership will help the network improve ad monetization and capitalize on traffic through the platform's suite of products
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 7:30 AM | 2 min read
Taboola, a platform powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced an exclusive five-year partnership with Network18 Media and Investments Limited, one of the leading Indian media conglomerates.
This strategic partnership will empower Network18 to harness the power of Taboola’s suite of publisher products to improve ad monetization, engagement for its users, and capitalize on traffic.
Under the exclusive partnership, Network18 Media and Investments Limited will leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, to provide its 1.4 billion Indian users with a seamless flow of personalized content recommendations. With Taboola Videos, they will be able to personalize its online properties and help deliver a unique experience to its audience across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, and Bengali.
Taboola Newsroom, which is powered by Taboola’s predictive engine and a massive data set of over 500 million daily active users, will play a crucial role in providing actionable data insights to increase readership. Furthermore, Taboola’s Audience Exchange infrastructure will also help the Network18 Group to manage and optimize the flow of traffic across its networks of partner sites, such as News18, Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18, and Firstpost.
Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Digital and President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media and Investments Limited, said, “We are excited to partner with Taboola to boost our audience engagement. Our leading portals from business and general news cluster attract over 350mn users monthly. We are positive that jointly with Taboola we will be able to serve more relevant content to our readers, across channels. Taboola has established itself as the leading native advertising destination both in India and globally and we look forward to leveraging our strengths to drive synergies.”
Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola said, “Network18 Media has proven itself to have massive scale and trust in the India market. Their approach to adding Taboola in an end-to-end fashion, from Feed to help with discovery and recommendations, to Newsroom to help inform their coverage areas, is a great example of a publisher thinking holistically about growth. We look forward to a long relationship together.”
Taboola’s journey towards building new technologies helps various platforms from all domains to drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers’ interest by discovering the content of their choice.
Is Google ready to bring in India same Android regime as Europe, asks SC
The apex court has asked Google to come up with an explanation on the same by Wednesday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up the Competition Commission of India (CCI)-Google case on January 18.
The court was hearing a plea by Google seeking a stay on the CCI order and the Rs 1,337-crore penalty on the search giant.
Meanwhile, the court has refused to stay the CCI order asking Google to make changes to its Android ecosystem. he SC asked Google if it will implement the same regime in the country as it has done in Europe for the Android market.
The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the counsel appearing for Google that it has time to "reflect" till Wednesday.
CCI has abused Google of "abusing it's dominant position in the Android ecosystem".
Last week Google put up a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration. It also said in the post that Google takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only those that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform.
Cultural Round-Up: From Messi to T20 to SRK, here’s what made waves in Nov-Dec 2022
The trends are as per Starcom’s monthly report
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:45 PM | 3 min read
With Messi taking the Fifa World Cup home, the internet couldn’t keep calm and celebrated the victory lauding the player and the team. The World Cup T20 also saw sports lovers sharing their excitement in the virtual world
Here are some interesting trends from November-December 2022, as per Starcom’s monthly report.
Fifa takes it all
The FIFA World Cup had been generating quite a buzz among netizens for a while. It was the last world cup for many football legends, namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Modric, Lewandowski, Tony Kroos, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Neymar, Casemiro and Dani Alves among the prominent players.
The finals saw Argentina winning in penalties. This was the third final in Fifa’s history to end with a penalty shootout. The fans had a blast – before, during, and after the finals! Twitter recorded 147 billion impressions on conversations around FIFA World Cup. #wc2022 was trending all over the world, followed by #GOAT and #Messi.
T20 joins the buzz
Cricket fans were in a frenzy over India vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe fixtures.
There was a lot of hype for the England vs New Zealand and India vs Bangladesh matches too. Both witnessed close-run chases by England and India.
The final was set between Pakistan and England, and surprisingly all of India cheered for Pakistan’s glory in this match. The chase was set up by England bowlers, restricting the opposition to 137. Fans were saddened by Pakistan’s loss but congratulated the champs and praised their valiant efforts in the finals. People took it to Twitter to console Pakistan on the loss.
Who said test cricket is boring? Just have a look at this pic. Test cricket at its best. By the way,Great batting by @SarfarazA_54. Congratulations @TheRealPCB & @BLACKCAPS for this magnificent performance#PAKvNZ #PakvEng #PakvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed #PakistanCricket #ICC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PgHvxRb5th— Sagnik Das (@ImSiiidd) January 7, 2023
Entertainment Trends
Meanwhile, on the entertainment front #besharamrang was the talk of the town with netizens divided over boycotting the song and the other section expressing their love for SRK’s ‘Pathan’, the most awaited release of the year.
November started with SRK celebrating his birthday and wishes pouring in with a lot of wishes from his Indian fans, flooding social media. The superstar was later trending for the teaser release of his movie.
Moving on, OTT releases like ‘Emily in Paris Season 3’ and ‘Jack Ryan Season 3’ got their fair share of love from audiences. Malaika Arora Khan also created a buzz on social media with her new show ‘Moving In with Malaika’ on Hotstar.
Some other conversations that made it to the search and tweet party were - Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg’s social media fight, the demise of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and Rishabh Path’s life-threatening car accident.
Right Moves
While Indians are still vibing on ‘Kesariya’, ‘Besharam’ made to it the top music list. On Instagram, ‘You make me POCO LOCO’, ‘THE BOYS’, ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ ruled the algorithm.
Twitter to offer free space to advertisers: Reports
This is being seen as an attempt to get advertisers back on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it is going to offer free space to advertisers, media networks have reported.
Some news reports said this was being timed around the Super Bowl week for attracting promoted tweets. The tech company is trying to match advertisers’ ad spending of up to $250,000, an article said.
Twitter recently said it was going to bring new controls that would allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords. This has been seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.
In another move to appease advertisers, Twitter owner Elon Musk recently informed users that the platform has rolled out a "view count" feature. Brands and marketers are expected to make the most of this feature to measure the ROI of sponsored tweets or ads.
Why first-party data will be the go-to strategy for advertisers in 2023
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party data will be more valuable than ever for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Jan 16, 2023 9:06 AM | 7 min read
When Google announced its plans to kill the cookie last year, it was a moment of reckoning for advertisers given that they would no longer be able to depend on third-party data and vendors collecting the same in order to gain customer insights and target the most likely cohorts.
With data privacy expected to dominate conversations around tech in 2023, as India follows the lead of the European Union and other western markets in instituting rigorous constraints on how companies collect data and ending reliance on third-party data, agencies are focusing on creating specialized solutions, such as gathering first-party data, to deal with the same.
Technically Speaking
Amit Singh, Director - Planning, Carat India, says there are several challenges that brands must overcome to create a rich first-party database for improved contextual targeting. “Brands must be able to use the data to personalize the customer journey and improve targeting; this requires good analytical capabilities, the right technology, and data science teams to make use of their data effectively,” he says.
He adds that advertisers have several solutions to create tailor-made advertising for customers and receive better ROI on ad spend, even as concerns over privacy increase.
Some of these solutions include lookalike modelling (advertisers can use lookalike modelling to target users who are similar to their existing customers, without the need to collect additional personal information); privacy-compliant data sharing; pseudonymisation (in which advertisers can use techniques such as data hashing or tokenization to pseudonym personal identifiable information (PII) to enable data sharing while maintaining privacy; consent management; data governance; Collaboration with publishers; and transparent data-usage policies.
Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, observes that currently, brands are collecting first-party data from multiple sources - user base info, web analytics, digital campaigns, consumer surveys - but usually all the data is fragmented and doesn't talk to each other.
“The biggest challenge I see is data integration at an organization level while addressing privacy and security concerns,” she says, noting that brands with their own DTC channels and app environments are collecting data on customers' behaviour and preferences, such as usage patterns, location data, and demographic information which can then be integrated with other first-party data to create a comprehensive view of the customer.
And of course, email and Whatsapp marketing are also being extensively used to increase consumer interaction moments and have been shown to drive higher ROI.
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party deterministic data has never been more valuable for advertisers. Advertisers need to start developing their first-party data strategies into ‘always on’ tactics. Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, notes that the internet is shifting toward authentication as other available signals deprecate and brands not preparing and engaging today will start to feel left behind very soon.
“Every marketer faces two key challenges when it comes to building first-party data – ‘getting started’ and ‘taking the next step.’ To help understand the market opportunities and overcome challenges faced by brands, we created practical resources for marketers who can embark on their first-party data journey,” says Gill.
According to Shayakh Mirza, Vice President, Digital Planning, PHD Media, for brands, data management will be a vital challenge to overcome - especially where offline intervention is operationally high, and data collection remains either a challenge or is in silos.
“Smart investments in technology and unifying data sets with a trusted enterprise data source - accessible across the organization can help overcome these hurdles. The post-COVID era is a clear sign to these times, as we've seen numerous brands and advertisers leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and implement seamless data collection,” he says.
Team Effort
Mirza adds that having the right partner, technology, processes, and people with the capacity to handle and harness the true potential of first-party data will be the differentiating factor between effective and ineffective advertising for agencies and the brands they cater to.
The Trade Desk has also just announced the launch of Galileo, a new approach for advertiser first-party data activation. Advertisers are increasingly looking to activate their valuable customer data as safely as possible to optimize media buys across all digital media, while accurately measuring results and business outcomes.
“The tool includes a comprehensive self-assessment tool to appraise the readiness of a brand’s first-party data and determine the next steps for the organization; and a practical 8-step roadmap to guide marketers to kick-start their first-party data program – from defining objectives to acquiring and activating first-party data, and enhancing long term strategy,” elaborates Gill.
Chetan Asher, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, observes that creating a first-party database is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. “Brands must find all the pieces from many different sources and then fit them together to get the full picture. Collecting data from different sources is just the first piece, and brands need to balance multiple pieces to create a robust first-party database.”
“Many major brands spend years building strong relationships with their loyal customers, generating unique and valuable insights regarding their target audiences. Galileo can enable brands to unlock that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0,” says Gill.
Kavita Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Voiro, says that brands must focus on getting organized about collecting first-party data because it is not a trivial exercise because it requires all customer touchpoints to fold in data into an accessible location. A recent whitepaper was written by Voiro on 'Top 5 Trends To Drive Revenue in 2023' identified data privacy and consumer protection as one of the key marketing trends for the new year.
“Advertisers should partner with publishers that allow them to interact and collaborate with audiences without revealing each other’s underlying data set. Clean rooms will be the buzzword for the AdTech ecosystem over the next couple of years and will be an essential part of ad targeting as regulation becomes more stringent,” observes Shenoy.
“But data without quality and relevance is not going anywhere. Hence brands biggest challenge will be to constantly evaluate the data that they are collecting is qualitative and relevant for their target market. And in the absence of a clear roadmap of how to deploy and use this data, the process will be bigger,” says Asher, adding, “With robust first-party data, brands can design a full-funnel engagement communicating with consumers at every stage of their journey. First-party data allows one to have multiple opportunities that hyper-personalization offers. Hyper personalization can be an effective approach to maximize the effectiveness and achieve high ROI.”
All said and done, in conclusion, any sustainable first-party data strategy cannot be developed by simply circumventing the privacy conundrum with tech-based solutions. Mirza says that while there is no doubt that the need of the hour to invest in the right technical measures, a rigorous marketing strategy is one that places customer relationships at its core and has a strong human focus.
He asserts, “Brands that hold consumer sentiments at the heart of their strategy and are open to experimenting and learning with new ways of harnessing data and adapting to emerging ways of targeting are primed to win in a privacy-first world.”
