SC grants relief to Aparna Purohit, says govt rules on OTT have no power for prosecution

The bench observed that the recent OTT regulations by the Centre are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 4:24 PM
Aparna Purohit

Aparna Purohit, the creative head of Amazon Prime Video in India, has granted relief from arrest by Supreme Court, in the case lodged against her for the controversial web series 'Tandav’.

Justices Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy of the Supreme Court bench observed that the recent OTT regulations by the Centre are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms.

The apex court further stated that, ‘Government rules on social media and OTT (Over The Top) platforms "have no teeth" to deal with the problem and thus no power for prosecution,’ as per reports.

The top bench also stated, "There is no mechanism to control social media platforms. Without legislation you (government) cannot control it," while hearing Purohit's appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s order declining anticipatory bail to her.

The Supreme Court also highlighted the importance of having a mechanism ‘to screen the video content on OTT platforms’ in place as even pornographic content is being shown on some of the platforms. 

Justice Bhushan, head of the bench, also asked the Centre to submit a new proposal to the court with stronger legislation to control the contents of social media and OTT platforms. 

Purohit approached the Supreme Court with an anticipatory bail plea after it was denied by the Allahabad high court denied earlier in February.

