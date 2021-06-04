Ross Video acquires Primestream to provide end-to-end integrated MAM solution

Canada-based Ross Video has acquired Primestream. Founded in 1999 and based in Miami, Primestream provides Media Asset workflow solutions that enable the capture, production, management, and distribution of media assets. Their clientele includes major international corporations like Cisco, Microsoft Studios, Verizon Media, USC Annenberg School of Journalism, Nordic Entertainment Group, RSI (Radiotelevisione Svizzera), the NFL Network, ABP News, and Sun TV, to name just a few.

This acquisition – Ross Video’s seventeenth since 2009 – takes the Ross employee headcount over a thousand. The acquisition will see the Primestream portfolio and teams led by President/CEO Claudio Lisman and EVP Namdev Lisman, along with the company’s R&D and technical support teams, all transition over to Ross. Ross will naturally look to blend its Streamline media asset management solution with the Primestream products over time, to create a fully converged graphics and production asset management platform.



Claudio Lisman is extremely excited at the prospect of life as part of Ross Video. “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here at Primestream, from both a solutions development and customer engagement perspective. We have built an exceptional team that’s very customer-centric in approach. In joining Ross, we are joining a like-minded group that will help us reach new international markets, scale much more effectively, and realizes our aspirations.”



David Ross, Ross CEO, is equally excited by this acquisition and its significance. “Ross is unique in the live production space, not just because of the depth of our product portfolio, but the emphasis we have consistently placed on solving customer problems, regardless of the technology platform in use. Acquisitions have played an important role in our success and this acquisition – our largest to date – will be no exception, I’m sure. The combination of Primestream MAM and media tools plus our world-leading automation, graphics, and powerful newsroom computer system tools is extremely enticing and will provide customers with a truly world-class, end-to-end integrated Media Asset Management solution.”

