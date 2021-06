Ross Video appoints Debangshu Choudhary as Regional Manager Sales - SAARC

Choudhary has worked for organisations such as Harmonic, Autodesk India, DG2L, and Rahul Commerce

Primestream Head of Sales APAC Debangshu Choudhary has joined Ross Video as Regional Manager Sales - SAARC. It is pertinent to note that Ross Video has acquired Primestream.



Ross Video is a privately held Canadian company that designs and manufactures equipment for live events and video production.



Choudhary had an 18-month stint at Primestream. Prior to that, he was Founder-Director at Mrigaank Lab.

In a sales and marketing career spanning 22 years, Choudhary has worked for organisations such as Harmonic, Autodesk India, DG2L, and Rahul Commerce.

