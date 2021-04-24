Rohit Sharma stars in Financepeer's latest digital campaign

The video has been posted by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram handle and is being amplified by Financepeer across platforms

Financepeer- a Google incubated Education fees financing Company, has launched a nation-wide digital campaign featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma.

In the campaign, the ace batsman is seen remembering his old days when he used to worry about huge education fees for his studies. He is seen narrating his old days where he says, “While I was growing up, any form of learning or education,one had to think about the fees. But today, thanks to Financepeer you can pay the college, school or any type of education fees in easy monthly instalments, and get rewarded for it too.”

The video has been posted by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram handle and is being amplified by Financepeer across platforms. The campaign is live across platforms with the tagline #Fee Payment karnihai, toh Financepeer hi karo.

The campaign- through a series of videos by the right-handed cricketer, is aimed at creating awareness among parents and aspiring students on ease of paying education fees through collaborating with Financepeer.

Commenting on the campaign, the brand ambassador of Financepeer, Rohit Sharma said, “In the current fast paced and ever evolving world, it is imperative that students of today’s generation get not just quality education but also accessibility to the right education. I am happy to be a part of Financepeer, which aims to make the financial aspect of education simplified for students and parents alike.”

On the launch of the digital campaign, founder of Financepeer, Rohit Gajbhiye said, “We are extremely honoured to collaborate with Rohit Sharma for this campaign. We constantly strive to create a positive impact in the education sector and ensure that every student gets access to quality education. Also, we strongly believe that fees should not be a constraint for education and through our campaign, we want to enable parents and educational institutes to make quality education accessible.”

As a part of the digital marketing campaign, Financepeer is also focusing on engagement with digital influencers.

Financepeer is a leader in Education Fee financing segment in India that aims at making quality education accessible and affordable to the masses. With its continuous innovation in services and digital technologies, the company has provided holistic education to almost 1 million students across the country. As a part of this collaboration, apart from being the face of the brand, Sharma will also participate in digital activities of Financepeer.

