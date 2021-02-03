Rizzle partners with Dancing Super Star

Rizzle has partnered with the fifth edition of ‘Dancing Super Star’. After four successful on-ground editions of the ‘Dancing Super Star’, the auditions for the fifth season of the competition are now being held online on the Rizzle app this year.

The judges for the show are Khushboo Panchal, renowned classical dancer, Deepak Rajput, popular television and reality show choreographer, Yashwanth Master, acclaimed Tollywood choreographer, as well as Bollywood’s celebrated choreographer, actor, and film director, Remo D’Souza as the chief guest. Dancing Super Star has collaborated with Rizzle to ensure it penetrates every region demographically to provide an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talent through the app.

Participants can post their audition videos on Rizzle. Along with the shortlisting process being transparent, the judges will also guide and mentor participants by sharing inputs at various stages of the competition through the app. The shortlisted contestants would then be flown down to Vishakapatnam for the final round. Rizzle’s uniqueness lies in its ability to nurture talent from across the globe with its daily and weekly contests.



Speaking about the association Vidya Narayanan, CEO and co-founder of Rizzle states, “We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious nationwide competition like Dancing Super Star. Our product model of daily and weekly contests on the app makes it ideal to host a competition where creators can audition virtually. We’ve already received phenomenal responses pan-India, and the level of talent is mindblowing.”



Ranjan Nayak of Dancing Super Star mentions, “Our choice to go with Rizzle as our official audition partner was mainly because they are India’s leading short videos platform with an excellent reach in the country. Not only do they curate and recognize talent, but they also nurture and hone ordinary users into extraordinary star creators with their Rizzle Studios. We’re hoping this association will help shine a light on hidden gems in India’s dance world.” Rizzle has been taking the country by storm with its signature short series and fun contests. Users can now binge-watch vertical short series and also earn rewards. Content creation is now simplified with the app’s special user-friendly features such as green screen, visual effects, PIP, and more! Download Rizzle today and show your talent.

