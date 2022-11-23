Reports about Zuckerberg stepping down false: Meta

Some reports had earlier said that the Meta CEO would step down next year

Meta has said that reports about Mark Zuckerberg stepping down as CEO next year were false.

As per media reports, Meta's Communication Director Andy Stone refuted the reports in a tweet.

Meta recently fired more than 11,000 employees with the company saying that it was taking steps towards cutting costs after recording a rise in overall costs of the company in the past quarter.

Zuckerberg said during the announcement that he was taking accountability for the decisions.

