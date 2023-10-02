Programmatic woes: Is unified data platform the solution?
Unified systems and platforms can bring together various tools and data sources to reduce complexity and prepare for the future, say industry players
Data is the new oil has become a rather old saying at this point. But the fact is that as data sources continue to multiply, managing the complexity becomes a significant challenge. This is why some marketers are now questioning if a theoretical unified system can simplify the data ecosystem and reduce the complexity of managing multiple disparate tools, like DMPs (Data Management Platforms), CDPs (Customer Data Platforms) and CRMs (Customer Relationship Management).
This is because working with disparate tools and platforms can lead to inefficiencies, as data needs to be moved and transformed between them. A unified system can streamline data workflows, reducing the time and effort required to access and analyze data.
For Ramya Parashar, COO, MiQ, the foundational aspects of data quality, consistency, governance and security are critical for accurate analysis and decision-making. Having a centralized control over data access, permissions, and auditing, enhancing security and compliance is paramount.
“There is no doubt about a growing need for unified systems and platforms that can bring together various tools and data sources to reduce complexity and prepare for the future. As companies assess their specific needs, looking at existing infrastructure and data maturity before embarking on such a project is key,” she says.
Gopa Menon, Head of Digital – Mindshare South Asia, agrees that there is a growing need for unified systems that can bring together various data tools and platforms into a single cohesive ecosystem. “As data volumes continue to increase, organizations are faced with a number of challenges like data silos hindering data accessibility and sharing. Data consistency is also an issue if data is being accessed through various tools. And as we progress scalability and real time insights because of different data tools will also be a challenge.”
According to Menon, a unified system, often referred to as a Data Integration Platform or DataOps platform, can address these challenges by providing a centralized hub for data management, integration, analysis, and reporting. And indeed, even without a universal system in place yet, industry experts are looking at more accessible solutions in the interim.
Data Lakes
Brands are increasingly embracing the concept of creating a unified data repository, whether, in the form of a data warehouse or a data lake, which consolidates all their data sources, including behavioral and transactional data. This approach is gaining traction as brands recognize the advantages of having a comprehensive data ecosystem. These consolidated data lakes serve as the cornerstone of data-driven decision-making, offering a singular source of truth for analysis. This strategy eliminates the complexities of managing multiple data silos.
Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head of the MarTech arm of Havas, PivotConsult, says many are opting to build their own data lakes using cloud-based solutions like Data Databricks or Snowflake. “By doing so, brands streamline their data management processes, reducing reliance on disparate systems such as CRMs for transactional data, Analytics and DMP solutions for behavioral data, and CEM for user journey data.”
“In our work with clients in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and QSR (Quick-Service Restaurant) sectors, we're actively involved in building and leveraging central data lakes. These data lakes play a pivotal role in various aspects, including measurement and reporting, advanced analytics, and the deployment of machine learning use cases,” he says.
“While some aspects of this approach are already in practice, they are not uniformly implemented across all channels,” says Paras Mehta, Business Head, Matterkind India, adding, “At IPG, we've recognized the significance of bridging this gap. Collaborating with our data experts at Acxiom and drawing upon the knowledge of various Adtech, Martech, and Analytics tools, we are actively educating our clients on the importance of adopting an integrated approach. We firmly believe that, with ongoing technological advancements, we are moving closer to the development of a unified solution that will empower our clients to make more informed marketing decisions."
Cost of Unity
In a world dominated by existing systems like CRMs, CDPs, and increasingly DMPs, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, agrees that a unified data system is theoretically a good idea, but is chary about the practicality and mechanics of such a system; and perhaps most crucially, the cost.
“The thing is that, at its core, everyone is anchoring towards CDP, because that's the core engine where the customer data essentially sits. After that, there are multiple layers. There's obviously a data lake which sits beside it and where you're storing the CDP, which is the primary data point for you to essentially pick and pull the data set. And then you come to actionability. CRM is an actionability platform. But most people look at it as the maturity of the company. If the company is in the early maturity stage, then usually you will go with just a CRM platform, that's all you have to budget for. If you're in the mid majority stage, you will go for a DMP. And if you're at an extremely mature stage, we'll move to CDP. So, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution,” he says.
“Are all of the platforms useful and does it make sense to have one? The answer to that is yes. Should we integrate all the three into one? The answer to that is no. Largely because of cost infrastructure and capability infrastructure. CDP's capabilities are extremely wide, while CRM is used only very specifically,” he says, before elaborating.
For instance, MailChimp is a CRM platform. You can run a MailChimp platform for as low as $50 a month. So obviously, if you're an early startup, that's sufficient that's all you can afford. “But if I went directly for a CDP with Salesforce, the starting cost is about $10,000 a month. Clearly a startup can't afford it. So that's why from a capability as well as from just an economic standpoint, it makes sense to have all of the three because it's like having basic Windows Word versus one with all the features. So I don't think they're going to go away.”
Interestingly, Parashar has a different take on the price factor, noting, “As data volumes grow, the scalability of data infrastructure becomes essential along with managing multiple tools and platforms, which can be expensive in terms of licensing, maintenance, and infrastructure. Consolidating these tools into a unified system not only provides cost savings but also opportunities to optimize.”
That being said, she agrees that we also need to be wary of data integration, compatibility, and user adoption challenges that may arise during the implementation of a unified system. “We look at a hybrid approach, where we integrate and centralize certain critical data and processes while allowing flexibility for specialized tools and platforms to coexist. Ultimately, the goal is to strike a balance between unifying data operations and accommodating the diverse needs of different teams and functions within our organization,” she says.
“It's important to note that implementing a unified data system can be a complex undertaking, and organizations should carefully consider their specific needs, existing infrastructure, and budget constraints,” observes Menon, adding, “Data integration and migration can be challenging, so a well-thought-out strategy and proper planning are crucial for success. In summary, as data volumes and complexity continue to grow, the need for unified data systems is becoming increasingly important to streamline data management, improve efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making across organizations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI releases consultation paper on rating framework for digital connectivity in buildings
Comments from stakeholders invited by November10, 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 6:34 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on ‘Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Areas’. The comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by November10, 2023 and counter-comments, if any by November 24, 2023.
According to the authority, digital connectivity has become an integral part of personal, professional, and social life. The exponential growth in digitalization of services and manufacturing sectors has revolutionized the world, impacting everything, from economy, innovation, science, and education, to health, sustainability, governance, and lifestyle.
“The demand for digital connectivity has increased many folds in the recent years. The crucial role of digital connectivity has been acknowledged pandemic, witnessing a surge in the demand across all segments of users, irrespective of their locations,” stated TRAI.
The authority further stated that the TRAI has been monitoring the quality of service of telecom services across the country by conducting detailed studies and issuing suitable directions to the stakeholders, to improve the quality of service. While there have been significant improvements in coverage of telecom services on the street, there are still gaps observed in meeting the perceived quality of service demands of the users, especially inside the buildings, residential or commercial areas.
In an official release, TRAI said, “The quality of telecommunication services inside the buildings is an integral part of protection of the consumer interest. TRAI has already taken various policy initiatives including the Recommendation dated February20, 2023 on "Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity". These recommendations provide for introduction of Rating of Buildings framework to ensure good digital connectivity experience to the consumers through a collaborative and self-sustainable approach.”
The Consultation Paper on "Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Areas" is released to deliberate on regulation for implementation of rating framework for buildings and areas for digital connectivity to improve QoS inside buildings and for seamless consumer experience.
TRAI said that the paper highlights the need for Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity that meets not only the current expectations of the consumers but is also ready for future expansion or upgradation with the advancement of technologies or change in users' demand. This CP also discusses the benefits of the rating framework to the end-users, service providers and to the ecosystem.
“The consultation paper describes overview of the 'Rating framework for Digital Connectivity' based on the practices being followed internationally and rating frameworks like GRIHAor Credit Rating in India,” reads the official statement.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tech giants, ed tech cos face 18% IGST
These companies will be taxed for their services in the Online Information Database Access and Retrieval category
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
Google, Facebook and several ed tech firms may have to pay nearly 18% GST on services provided to the government and individuals, as the exemption is likely to end starting October, media networks have reported.
These companies will be taxed for their services in the Online Information Database Access and Retrieval category.
The integrated goods and services tax will be applicable to overseas companies providing advertising, cloud services, online education and some other services, media reports said quoting government officials.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has already decided to amend central and state laws from October 1 to implement a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.
The tax will be applied not to each value of the bets placed but to the entry amount that users pay.
There will be an income tax on winning as per the law. The GST Council also has decided to amend the integrated GST Act related to importing goods and services. Offshore money gaming platforms that do not comply with the requirement will also be blocked.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Generative AI: Top e-comm players have a new ‘salesman’ for the festivals
From personalizing shopping experience to predicting product demand and automating recommendations, brands are working hard to enhance consumer experience this year
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 28, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
Leading e-commerce players are utilizing the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gain deep insights into consumer expectations and preferences, enhance the shopping experience of buyers and predict demands based on past sales.
Walmart-backed Flipkart, for instance, is set to introduce a range of advanced technology integrations to elevate the shopping experience of customers.
“This involves the implementation of virtual assistants and generation of product descriptions, high-quality images, creative materials, and augmented reality visualizations, all aimed at enriching the user experience,” Mayur Datar, Chief Data Scientist at Flipkart, tells e4m.
Datar explains, “With deeper integration of Generative AI, we are reimagining product recommendations based on customers' preferences and behaviours. Flipkart has also developed chat-driven interactions for both customers and sellers, enhanced search capabilities using semantic search technology, and created internal tools to boost productivity and efficiency.”
Ajio, an online fashion and lifestyle store from Reliance Group, has introduced a dreamlike sequence that transports influencers into an AI-Verse generated by artificial intelligence.
“Within this virtual realm, influencers seamlessly transition between various outfits sourced from Ajio, before returning to their normal selves. This innovative approach to brand promotion is unparalleled,” says Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon, an AI firm that is working with Ajio to develop its generative AI capabilities.
Ajio has also appointed influencer Aiyyo Shraddha as “Chief of Small Talk” to add humour into their branding proposition. Besides, the company’s prowess in the ‘moment marketing’ game would also be on display in the festive season.
Amazon too has rolled out a new set of generative AI capabilities early this month at their premier annual seller conference-Accelerate 2023.
“The generative AI tools will simplify how sellers create more thorough and captivating product descriptions, titles, and listing details. These new capabilities will make it faster and easier for sellers to list new products as well as enrich existing listings, helping customers more confidently make purchase decisions. The new tools can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate text and other content, to build more comprehensive product descriptions,” the company announced at the conference.
Top D2C brands too are enthusiastic about presenting engaging content that instantly connects with their target audience, utilizing methods ranging from computer-generated videos to AI creativity, Agarwal says.
AI-Powered Designs
Traditionally, fashion designers have relied on their intuition and creativity to envision new collections. Now, they are increasingly collaborating with AI systems to generate unique patterns, colour combinations, and even entire garment designs.
AI is also revolutionizing the supply chain, enabling fashion brands to streamline their operations and minimize waste. This data-driven approach ensures that brands produce the right amount of inventory, reducing excess stock and the need for heavy markdowns.
Demand predictions
Brands typically focus on the festive season due to the significant surge in traffic, translating into increased sales. They often overlook some critical aspects of user experience.
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), explains, “As consumers, we've all encountered out-of-stock products during festive seasons, leaving us wondering why brands miss out on potential sales opportunities. However, this time around, brands are harnessing the power of generative AI to analyze historical data and accurately predict product demand.”
These initiatives extend far beyond the festive season as AI has evolved into a long-term sustainable strategy for growth in this digital marketplace, says Shubham Srivastava- AVP, D2CPro Powered by Team Pumpkin.
He noted, “AI tools may assist in streamlining tasks like data analysis, strategic planning, trend forecasting, and improving customer buying experiences. Amazon, Google, and Shopify are already at the forefront of Gen AI and are utilizing its capability to understand and help with customer needs.”
“E-comm sales to touch Rs 90,000 Cr during fests”
A Redseer report predicts that the Gross Merchandise Value for the entire festive month of India’s eTailing in 2023 will reach approximately INR 90,000 crores, marking an impressive 18-20% growth compared to the previous year’s festive month sales. This growth is expected to be fuelled by a significant user base of around 140 million shoppers who are projected to make online transactions during this festive month.
“We expect increasing GMV contributions from non-electronics categories like Fashion, BPC, Home & General Merchandise and more this festive period,” says Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Separate budget
Expecting a great festive season, Brands are not hesitant to allocate significant resources for AI.
Rathore says, “Brands with large budgets are investing in AI by creating in-house AI research and development teams. Mid-sized e-commerce players are choosing to invest in third-party AI tools and platforms that offer ready-made solutions for personalization, recommendation systems, chatbots, and more. However, most of the ecommerce related companies are motivating current teams to learn AI by investing in training programs and educational resources for their employees to build AI knowledge and skills.”
They also allocate separate budgets for hiring data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI experts who can develop, implement, and maintain AI solutions in future, Rathore noted.
Will AI help lift consumption?
As per Gutgutia, generative AI will lead to better and novel consumer experiences and drive stronger growth momentum. Some experts are not very hopeful though.
Rathore opines, “While AI is poised to have a notable impact on driving consumption this year, it's still just a single component in a multifaceted environment, and its effects must be evaluated within the larger framework of consumer behaviour and market dynamics. Furthermore, consumer actions during festive seasons can be shaped by a variety of factors, encompassing economic circumstances, cultural customs, and external occurrences.”
Attributing a direct influence on consumption can be challenging for brands at present, but as we move into the next year, we can anticipate more precise measurements of its impact, he added.
Moreover, consistency remains a major hurdle in AI, with many AI video tools still in their beta stages yielding unprofessional results, experts point out.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Connected TV has emerged as the fastest growing screen for YouTube in 5 yrs: Google India
At Brandcast 2023, the internet giant also shared that YouTube Shorts’ average daily views have grown by over 120% year-on-year
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:02 PM | 5 min read
With several significant shifts now well underway, and businesses navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape marked by “cord cutting”, YouTube has been investing in helping advertisers unlock overall media value through increasingly effective cross media campaign measurement. As part of these longstanding efforts, YouTube revealed that the Nielsen CPG meta analysis has shown that YouTube drives nearly 2.3X better ROI than Linear TV[13] with over 65% of 18+ audience reached on YouTube being incremental to TV[14].
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Marcom Avenue bags Performance mandate for Priya Gold
The agency will work on enhancing PriyaGold's brand visibility and market reach
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
The Marcom Avenue has announced that it has secured the performance marketing mandate for biscuit brand PriyaGold. The collaboration aims to amplify PriyaGold's digital presence and engagement with its diverse customer base.
“As part of this partnership, The Marcom Avenue will leverage its expertise in data-driven insights, creative content, and cutting-edge digital strategies to enhance PriyaGold's brand visibility and market reach. The agency will focus on driving measurable results, optimising customer acquisition, and increasing overall brand performance,” stated a press release.
"The Marcom Avenue is thrilled to have been entrusted with the performance marketing mandate for Priya Gold. We are excited to work with a brand that is synonymous with quality and innovation in the food industry," said Ms Divanshi Gupta, Director at The Marcom Avenue. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results, and we look forward to helping PriyaGold achieve new heights in the digital landscape."
Manas Agarwal, Director, Priya Gold, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with The Marcom Avenue would prove to be instrumental in leveraging our strengths, amplifying Priya Gold's narrative, and expanding our market reach to a remarkable audience. Their team has consistently demonstrated their expertise in the marketing field and has gone above and beyond to understand our unique requirements. Their efforts have played a significant role in positioning Priya Gold as a preferred choice for snacks and confectionery products. We are excited to continue this partnership and achieve new milestones together."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ditch the acronyms to focus on what CTV can really deliver
When did TV stop being TV? Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director Samsung Ads, writes how industry’s obsession with jargons is holding everyone, including brands, back
By Prabhvir Sahmey | Sep 27, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The online viewing revolution means the word ‘TV’ no longer just describes purely linear TV. Increasing numbers are watching streamed content via Smart TVs and according to IDC over 4.5 million Smart televisions were shipped to India in 1H23, an increase of 8% year-over-year (YoY).
Samsung has been the leading TV manufacturer worldwide for the last 17 years, and this means the data we collate at glass level is representatively robust. In the first half of 2023, this data showed that Indian viewers on Samsung TVs spent almost 88% of their total TV time in streaming environments.
This sea change in viewing behaviour is important for advertisers as the data-driven insights we gather from connected TV (CTV) provide opportunities to deliver more relevant advertising, refine reach to find new audiences and reduce wastage.
Jargon is clouding our understanding of CTV
We are all guilty of over-complicating the TV landscape and reinforcing the fragmentation within the medium with an over-use of jargon. This is detrimental to agencies’ full understanding of how CTV can be utilised as part of an integrated media plan.
Streaming brings the data collation and targeting ability of digital to the world of TV but the disjointed way we talk about the ecosystem can be confusing. We have created an alphabet soup of categorisation. One that viewers do not care about and which muddies the waters in our own commercial conversations.
The original labels that initially accompanied the streaming revolution– Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) – can be useful in identifying these two different streaming environments.
Viewers certainly understand if they are watching TV for free or paying for the experience - and we know most streamers in India are happy to watch advertisements in return for access to free content. Research we carried out with Verve shows 80% of people in India are happy with this trade off. On the other hand, subscription numbers are churning as people face increased economic pressures.
But we have since added to a growing list of acronyms FAST (Free Advertiser Supported Streaming TV), a descriptor to explain the proposition of a scheduled streaming channel, and we’re grappling with an acronym for Subscription with Advertising Tiers as the SVOD platforms look to new monetisation models.
Will HVOD (Hybrid Video on Demand) win out or SAVOD (Subscription Advertising Video on Demand) win out? This is exactly the kind of meaningless debate around terminology all involved in the TV industry need to put aside.
Step out of siloed thinking
Planners can find these acronyms useful but the lines between these different viewing environments are blurring so much that as an industry we risk creating a convoluted landscape for ourselves that will hold back overall CTV growth. Acronyms become out of date and can inhibit fresh thinking – the most creative solutions and TV buys come from stepping out of siloed thinking.
Agency buyers and planners who may be anxious about their streaming knowledge should be confident in the digital abilities they have honed across a range of media. If you understand how digital media is traded and the capabilities of programmatic then the fundamentals of how to plan and buy CTV will not be difficult to grasp.
Audience first approach
Instead, the focus should be on gaining a deeper knowledge of the viewer and how to reach them. Understanding what they watch, their preferences and how to deliver a positive, privacy compliant experience in which advertisements are welcomed as an integral part of the whole should be the goal. The data-driven insights surfaced by CTV are what is truly important, not the label categories.
This will come by breaking down the silos including the ones that might exist in agencies between audio-visual and digital teams – alignment across teams to focus on CTV’s strengths will deliver the best results for advertisers. These strengths include knowledge at the glass level of watch time, awareness of favourite genres and the ability to identify audiences that have not been reached by a brand’s linear TV campaign.
These insights mean brands can devise complementary campaigns for advertisers that can reach fractured audiences, whether they are linear TV viewers or streaming enthusiasts. Planning against deterministic data rather than siloed viewing formats badged by acronyms will lead to the media mix best optimised to meet marketing objectives.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
I welcome anyone using 'Humans of...' concept: Brandon Stanton, HoNY
Stanton was responding to a query by The Washington Post about the lawsuit filed by Humans of Bombay against the People of India
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
The lawsuit filed against Humans of Bombay (HoB) against the People of India (PoI) has opened a new can of worms for the former with even big international publications covering the news. In his recent salvo against the Mumbai-based photoblog, Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton has released his statement regarding the monetisation of his platform.
The comment was in response to a query by the Washington Post regarding the HoB lawsuit.
Stanton claimed that in the last 13 years, HoNY was operational, he never received a penny for a single story he has put out. He also emphasised that his income mainly came from proceeds from his book sales, speeches he has given and Patreon.
Here's the full text of his comment.
Was just asked for comment by The Washington Post regarding a certain court case involving my work, but which thankfully doesn't involve me. I thought it would be worthwhile to share the statement here. For an example of a true artist who has done beautiful things with the… pic.twitter.com/y6Xvz8EGSx— Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 26, 2023
Stanton's statement comes at a time when HoB is being criticised for monetising the content on the photoblog.
You do not change a fraud by not identifying yourself with them, you change the fraud by taking action.— Subhav Samarth (@subhavsamarth) September 26, 2023
File your infringement lawsuit, the @HumansOfBombay have been using this rate card and your ideas to earn money from Indians who actually had the courage to share their… pic.twitter.com/MsEOdT7eQ6
HoB was in the news for filing a lawsuit against People of India (PoI) for copyright infringement. According to the plaintiff, PoI copied HoB's storytelling format, which showcases human interest stories centred on photographs of ordinary people. The plea also mentioned that PoI lifted films from HoB's Instagram account without seeking permission first.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube