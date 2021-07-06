Prime Focus posts consolidated operating revenue of Rs 2530 crore in FY21

Media services' powerhouse Prime Focus Limited has posted consolidated operating revenue of Rs 2530 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2021 as against Rs 2887.6 crore in the previous fiscal.



The company incurred expenses of Rs 2626.2 crore compared to Rs 3141.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's net loss narrowed to Rs 56.14 crore compared to Rs 153.8 crore.



For the fourth quarter ended 31st March, the company reported a net loss of Rs 26.92 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's expenses stood at Rs 713.5 crore compared to Rs 912.7 crore.



The company's operating revenue stood at Rs 693.2 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 838.4 crore.



PFL is one of the world’s largest independent integrated media services powerhouse which employs over 8,000 professionals in 16 cities across 4 continents and 7 Time zones

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)