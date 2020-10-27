PhonePe symbolises triumph of good over the 'Ravana' of 10 payment frauds

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform has launched a new awareness-building campaign centred around making digital payments safe. Launched on the occasion of Dussehra - symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, the campaign creatively uses the 10 faces of Ravana to bring to light to users - 10 new faces of evil (i.e. payment frauds). Referencing the familiar legends and stories, the campaign has a video-based format that is intended for distribution on social media. The campaign consists of 10 short 15-second animated videos educating customers about the different ways in which fraudsters can defraud them, and simple ways to keep their money safe.

In order for the digital payments category to continue its explosive growth, it is imperative that customers be educated about simple measures they can take to safeguard themselves and feel safe. PhonePe through this campaign aims to partner with customers in the fight against payment fraud.

Speaking about the campaign, Anuj Bhansali, Head of Risk and Fraud Prevention, PhonePe said “To enable our vision of making digital payments safe, easy and ubiquitous for all Indians, it’s crucial to educate our customers about the different faces of fraud. Instead of being afraid of the possibility of coming across a fraudster, we want people to be aware of such frauds and empower them to tackle it cautiously. With this campaign on the occasion of Dussehra, we aim to be an effective partner to our users in this fight against this new age evil and help them make most of the digital payments ecosystem for all that it has to offer without fear holding them back.”

Here are the 10 +1 introductory animated films that are part of the awareness building campaign: