PhonePe symbolises triumph of good over the 'Ravana' of 10 payment frauds
The Dussehra themed campaign features 10 animated short videos educating users on new age evil
PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform has launched a new awareness-building campaign centred around making digital payments safe. Launched on the occasion of Dussehra - symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, the campaign creatively uses the 10 faces of Ravana to bring to light to users - 10 new faces of evil (i.e. payment frauds). Referencing the familiar legends and stories, the campaign has a video-based format that is intended for distribution on social media. The campaign consists of 10 short 15-second animated videos educating customers about the different ways in which fraudsters can defraud them, and simple ways to keep their money safe.
In order for the digital payments category to continue its explosive growth, it is imperative that customers be educated about simple measures they can take to safeguard themselves and feel safe. PhonePe through this campaign aims to partner with customers in the fight against payment fraud.
Speaking about the campaign, Anuj Bhansali, Head of Risk and Fraud Prevention, PhonePe said “To enable our vision of making digital payments safe, easy and ubiquitous for all Indians, it’s crucial to educate our customers about the different faces of fraud. Instead of being afraid of the possibility of coming across a fraudster, we want people to be aware of such frauds and empower them to tackle it cautiously. With this campaign on the occasion of Dussehra, we aim to be an effective partner to our users in this fight against this new age evil and help them make most of the digital payments ecosystem for all that it has to offer without fear holding them back.”
Here are the 10 +1 introductory animated films that are part of the awareness building campaign:
- Introduction - Evil has taken on 10 new faces - as payments frauds. This Dussehra, PhonePe will help you understand and defeat them all
- Cashback Asur - Don’t get lured by fake banner adverts and websites. For best offers, look on PhonePe
- Request Rakshas - Don’t let them take money out of your account. Remember, UPI PIN is only for sending money, never for receiving
- QR Asur - No such thing as a QR code that can deposit money in your bank account. Remember, UPI PIN is only for sending money, never for receiving.
- Social Asur - They will give you wrong details about PhonePe customer care. For help, head over to the PhonePe app or website.
- OTP Asur - This one may already know your credit card or debit card details. Never share your OTP with anyone
- KYC Rakshas - They will send you messages about your KYC expiring and try to get your personal details. Remember to complete KYC only on registered apps.
- Screen Rakshas - They will try to get you to download a screen sharing app to access your personal information. Be careful about whom you share access to your device with.
- Shopping Asur - If an offer looks too good to be true, it probably is. Resist the urge to click on a ridiculous offer and place an order. Chances are you might never actually receive it.
- Phish Asur - They will send you fake emails hoping you will part with personal information. Remember to check for every bank email address carefully
- Sim Asur - This one will try to get you to share a 20 digit code, and use it to deactivate your SIM card. Remember to never share this kind of code if you receive one.
