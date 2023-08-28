PepsiCo India joins ONDC network
The beverage company said that the move will help maximize consumer's choice in sourcing PepsiCo's products
PepsiCo India has announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. This partnership will enable discoverability of the company’s expansive product portfolio by buyers and help in extending customer outreach through the diverse array of ONDC-affiliated seller applications.
Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said, “ONDC's creation as a centralized solution for diverse consumer needs is a notable step by the Indian Government to reshape the national e-commerce industry. At PepsiCo India, the focus is to maximize choices on how consumers want to source our products. We are always looking to innovate our go-to-market models. The integration with ONDC marks a pivotal step in this journey as it not only helps us to leverage latest technology platform solutions that will make us faster and flexible in our speed to market but also helps us to solidify our commitment to elevating consumer experiences.”
T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. PepsiCo India can now reach a wider customer base, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.”
Gurleen Saraon decodes the ‘corelation vs causation’ debate in programmatic
Saraon, director- digital media, India and Middle East, Publicis Epsilon, was speaking at e4m Real Time Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
The complicated world of marketing analytics revolves mainly around three pillars- understanding the consumer, resonating with the consumer and proving the outcome.
At exchange4media’s second edition of Real Time Summit, Gurleen Saraon, director- digital media, India and Middle East, Publicis Epsilon, decoded the debate between correlation and causation for digital-first brands
“Correlation and causality are fairly misunderstood terms as far as measuring in programmatic is concerned,” she said.
Saraon then presented a slide that showed the divorce rates in the state of Maine and the per capita consumption of margarine on the same graph. Both of them seemed to have a directly proportional relationship. Both of them decreased and increased together.
Saraon explained, “So would this mean that increased higher consumption of margarine or butter leads to higher divorce rates? No. There exists a positive, coefficient of correlation definitely but there is no causal relationship between the two. This is exactly the problem we face in marketing analytics.”
When it comes to programmatic, there is attribution where the sale drives the media, which simply translates into trying to touch as much of the audience as possible closer to a sale. On the other hand, the media driving the sale means optimising the incrementality away from the 100 percent conversions that are going to happen anyway.
The Publicis executive further deep dived to explain the two types of attribution, which are last-touch and multi-touch, via a soccer field graphic. In the last-touch, a brand focuses on getting the last click, but in multi-touch, they focus more on all the touchpoints of a consumer journey. The former helps a marketer understand how much value and ROI is brought in by every touchpoint.
“If you see soccer, the last goal is hit by their strongest player like Ronaldo. That person gets 100 percent credit and recognition for the win. But this becomes a bit of a problem when we look at various omni channels and that is where multi-touch helps,” she added.
Top consumer brands measure marketing by multi-touch attribution, a marketing mix modelling, and conversion lift studies.
Towards the end, Saraon quoted the famous statistician George Box who said, “All models are wrong but some are more useful”.
“This basically means depending upon where a business is, certain models work more efficiently in those scenarios, but it really matters what goal the business is taking on. If the business is aligned to report click-throughs or easy to navigate touchboards, then that's what it's useful to go with,” she concluded.
Tata Neu named 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' at #e4mRealTimeAwards
The super app from Tata Group bagged 2 silver and 1 bronze metals across categories for its creativity and innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Tata Neu, the all-in-one super app from Tata Group, has bagged the 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' honour at the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023. The second edition of the awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. Coming to the medal tally, Tata Neu won 3 metals in total including 2 silver and 1 bronze. The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
Apart from Tata Neu, Xapads Media won the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ award under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. The other brands that took home the gold metals include Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. The agencies that won sgold include MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace.
The winners of the prestigious award have been selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury for e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
#e4mRealTime Programmatic Advertising Awards: Tata Neu & Xapads Media take top honours
The other gold winners include MiQ, Mobavenue Media, Bajaj Finserv, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors, Madison Media, iProspect and Lemma
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 7:50 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.
The big awards of the night were bestowed upon Tata Neu and Xapads Media under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. While Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title, Xapads Media was awarded with the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ honour.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace today. The winners are selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
The other brands that bagged gold metals included Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. Among the agencies that took home gold were MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The awards were given in four main categories – Programmatic Marketing, Agency & Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards which are further divided into several sub-categories. The awards covered omnichannel marketing strategy, best branding campaigns, best use of AI, best programmatic out-of-home activation, best omnichannel marketing strategy and many more aspects.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Daily digital behaviour is a mine of contextual insights: Azazul Haque, Media Monks
Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks, kickstarted the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, with his presentation on going from hyper-local to hyper-personal
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 1:44 PM | 2 min read
“In today’s world, it is possible to do storytelling which is more contextual,” said Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks, as he kickstarted the e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, with his presentation about going from hyper-local to hyper-personal using technology and programmatic advertising.
Haque added that storytelling is no longer like the classic advertising that speaks to the masses. “I call this the shift from mass advertising to ‘me’ advertising. You have enough data to know and understand what a particular person is doing at a certain point in time,” he said.
In order to make the contextual storytelling even more seamless, Haque believes that defining the target audience in the right way, in an advertising brief is essential.
“Earlier, when we used to get the brief, the definition of the TG was so macro that we always saw the person’s entire life. I think their lives have changed now. The behaviours are no longer ‘life’ behaviours. Behaviours are changing daily and becoming more micro in nature,” he added.
Speaking of hyper-personalised insights, Haque mentioned that a person’s daily digital behaviour is a mine of personalised and contextual insights.
“To me, data is the new consumer insight. It’s not about what the person wants to do five years from now, it is about what the person is doing every moment. Insights for one person may not be singular, they can be many,” he mentioned.
Sharing an example from one of Media Monks’ latest work, Haque said that the biggest challenge the team faced with the ad film was that its shelf life was decreasing. “So the question now was, how do we turn mass content into hyperpersonal content,” he shared.
“We made one mass content film, and to turn it hyper-personal, we just changed the subject and made 30 films, which is contextual content, out of it with no extra money,” Haque further shared,
Haque pointed out that when hyper-personal content is created, especially using a programmatic tool, it tends to become a little transactional. “You lose emotions, you lose connection. It is a big challenge to overcome this and make that content a lot more engaging,” he concluded.
Xapads Media wins 'Programmatic Agency of the Year' title at #e4mRealTime Awards
The agency won 1 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 7:56 PM | 1 min read
Programmatic AdTech platform Xapads Media was honoured with the 'Programmatic Agency of the Year' award at the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023.
The second edition of the awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai.
The agency won 15 metals in all, including 1 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze metals, across categories. The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand heads and marketers from the advertising and marketing industry.
Apart from Xapads Media, Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. The other brands that took home the gold metals include Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. The agencies that won sgold include MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognizes and celebrates brands, agencies and media groups that embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace with their creativity and innovation.
‘Sports rights is very cyclical in nature’
Siddharth Sharma, Viacom18’s Sports Head of Content, spoke to e4m on JioCinema’s plans for the Cricket World Cup, sports coverage in general and more
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 24, 2023 8:58 AM | 4 min read
After the success of IPL, JioCinema is exploring ways to engage fans during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Viacom18 Sports Head of Content, Siddharth Sharma, spoke to exchange4media on getting viewers to the platform during the Cricket World Cup as all eyes will be on India’s journey.
Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the biggest cricket tournament scheduled to begin in October.
Excerpts:
How is digital doing in sports compared to TV?
Digital offers content consumption as a personal experience and that brings the power of choice into the hands of the individual. Consumers can catch up on a sporting event on digital wherever they are, even in transit. This convenience is the biggest factor. Also, the ability to personalise your experience that comes with the way sports is being served on JioCinema, adds another flavour and embellishes that experience. With the hectic schedules of people now, there is a decline in appointment viewing, particularly in sports.
What are your key takeaways from IPL?
IPL opened us to a world where consumers are ready for the experiences we offer to them. IPL is one of the biggest cricket extravaganzas that exist. We offered it in 12 languages and reached a larger cohort on the back of these proficiencies that we built in our internal capacities. The ability for us to reach audiences, engage with them deeply, give them the flavour and include pop culture and the philosophy that is so prevalent in those regions, was one of the hallmarks of what we tried to deliver.
We made it more immersive and gave them the choice of watching from whatever angles were there and they could choose their own experience. We had our experts engaging directly with the viewers where they would speak at a peak point in the game and get the fans to react to their point of view and share their opinion also. Because of the power of digital and the fact that we are not bound by traditional storytelling, we were able to do all this.
Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the upcoming World Cup and Asia Cup. What will be your strategy to bring people to your platform during that time?
All eyes will be on India matches. We are in the process of exploring the various opportunities available for us to what we can do to engage the fans. I don’t have the liberty to share the exact plans because some of them are taking shape and there is something we intend to do for the India games. But that’s the nature of sports rights. It is very cyclical. There will be some rights you have, some you don’t. We want to be relevant to fans, do relevant stories and engage with them deeply. That is the focus. Wherever there is a relevant action in the world of sports, you’ll always find JioCinema Sports18 to have a voice. We’ll always be there engaging with fans and offering them more apertures.
What other sports events are you looking at apart from cricket for your platform?
We have a plethora of rights right now and we are working closely with a lot of leagues and our track record shows we have always been mindful of the engagements that we make. For example, the handball league that happened shows how a new sport was taking shape and we were happy to provide the bedrock on which they could set it up. Similarly, we have not kept ourselves to a particular discipline. If you just look at the August roster, the kind of events on the platform is a sports fan’s delight. Besides the LaLiga football league, there are a host of other events also which the fans can find on the platform. World Athletics Championship, and a lot more we are doing.
JioCinema is currently streaming World Badminton Championship; World Athletics Championships; India vs Ireland T20; Battlegrounds Mobile India Series - Largest ESports Series in India; LaLiga - Spanish Football League; Saurashtra Premier League ( which starts today) and UP T20 which starts on August 30.
More ad impressions, less price per ad: Meta’s Insta play?
Experts say the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the decrease in price per ad of overall Meta’s family of apps
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 23, 2023 9:18 AM | 5 min read
Tech giant Meta had a rather interesting Q2 in 2023. Daily active people saw an increase of 7% YoY and monthly active people increased by 6% YoY across its family of apps. Individually, if we look at Facebook, its daily active users and monthly active users too saw an increase by 5% and 3% YoY, respectively. However, the data that was a delight for brands and marketers was that in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta’s family of apps increased by 34% YoY and the average price per ad decreased by 16% YoY.
According to data by Sensor Tower, in Q3 2022 (in US), while Facebook continued to lead advertising trends, TikTok had the highest growth with ad spend climbing 29% QoQ. Amazon remained the No 1 advertiser on TikTok. Disney and Hulu’s ad spend on TikTok also kept growing steadily. Hulu was ranked as the no. 4 advertiser on TikTok, increasing its ad budget by 667% in the last two quarters.
Back home in India, marketers and digital marketing experts come with a mixed response to the low price per ad and whether TikTok played a role in the same.
Digital Marketing expert Jagadeesh J noticed that there was a recurring theme in the last few quarterly results of Facebook. This was the increase in ad impression & decrease in price per ad. He shared over a recent LinkedIn post, “This is happening because Meta is morphing its platforms to counter the dominance of TikTok. This led to quarter after quarter of stagnant growth in revenue & profit.”
He also pointed out that the platform will sustain as long as the ad impressions exceed the price per ad degrowth.
But how long?
It turns out that the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the overall Meta’s family of apps’ decrease in price per ad.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, agrees that Facebook’s overall ad inventory has indeed increased. “Because of this we are able to see a lot more ads in the overall universe that we are looking at. We have also seen a decline in prices, but that is not on Facebook but on Instagram,” she further pointed out.
The classic case of demand and supply is playing out here, experts believe.
Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Alpha, breaks the concept down with a hypothetical example.
For example, if today the population of mobile phones is X million, these millions of people are surfing the platforms like Facebook, Google etc. creating a lot of ad inventory/impressions. “Now say because of the content, I want to watch it more frequently, consequently creating more and more impressions. This is thus leading to consumers increasing the supply. When the supply goes up, the price goes down,” he explains.
Agarwal mentioned that the Instagram audience has increased massively, from 100 million to close to 250-300 million today and hence the overall deflection in prices. “In fact, a lot of brands are now advertising only on Instagram than on Facebook and Instagram both, because they feel that the audience are all shifting from Facebook to Instagram,” she mentioned.
Both Agarwal and Chinchankar further added that because of this boom in the number of users, the ad inventory has gone up and the prices have thus come down overall for Meta.
Agarwal also explained that these impressions are not based on unique users, but are determined by the content. “So, if one person watches the content 10 times, it gives 10 impressions,” she said.
However, this apparently is not the only reason for the growth in ad inventory. Agarwal shared that one thing that probably nobody is talking about, is how Meta places a lot of ads on its network of apps and websites.
This is a case similar to Google Display Network (GDN), wherein Google Ads can appear over a group of several websites, apps, and videos. “Similarly, Meta also places a lot of ads on its network. For example, a lot of in-game ads you see are being served by Meta. This has also led to an increase in the inventory,” Agarwal added.
Shubit Rakshit, Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, says that the phenomenon of Facebook's ad impressions outweighing the cost is shaped by a combination of factors. He believes that the competitive landscape prompts advertisers to adopt cost-effective tactics to stay ahead. “Secondly, shifts in user behavior, like increased scrolling and shorter attention spans, can lead to more impressions. Moreover, advancements in targeting and AI-driven placements likely contribute to this trend,” he added.
How are the brands then approaching this situation?
Rakshit further mentioned that Facebook's ad impressions often surpass the cost per ad, indicating a promising strategy centered around optimizing conversions from these impressions. “Brands are strategically approaching this by segmenting audiences - leveraging high impressions for broader reach and adopting a more cautious bidding approach for scenarios with higher conversion potential,” he added.
“While higher impressions indicate a vibrant ad ecosystem, Facebook must also ensure users don't suffer from ad fatigue. Balancing increased impressions with maintaining relevance is crucial for both user experience and Facebook's long-term viability. Striking this equilibrium will be pivotal in sustaining the platform's effectiveness in the years to come,” Rakshit also advised.
exchange4media has asked Meta for a comment. The story will be updated as soon as we hear from them.
