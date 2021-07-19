Pegasus spyware: Phones of politicians, journalists hacked into

According to a report leaked by Amnesty International and non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories, around 1,400 phones, including those of 121 Indians, have been hacked into

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 10:49 AM
pegasus

The Israeli spyware Pegasus, which is available only to governments, has reportedly hacked into the phones of politicians, say media reports. The "Pegasus Report" revealed that over 300 verified phone contacts of journalists, politicians and business people among others were on a surveillance list. Both NSO Group, the parent company of Pegasus, and the Indian government have denied involvement.

Reports say that phone numbers of several Indian VVIPs, including a sitting Supreme Court judge, have been found on the database.

The leaked document was accessed by Amnesty International and non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories, who shared it with a number of international media organisations. Around 1,400 phones, including that of 121 Indians, have been hacked into.

Reports say that most of the names were taken between 2018 and 2019 in the wake of the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections. NSO is reportedly considering a defamation lawsuit.

Forensic tests conducted on the phones show that there were clear signs of targeting by Pegasus spyware, which operated with much ease on Apple iPhones.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hackers Israel Pegasus Pegasus Spyware Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
inmobi

25% of digital media spend accounted for search advertising: InMobi Report
2 hours ago

lenskart

Lenskart raises $220M from Temasek, Falcon: Report
2 hours ago

NBA

Why NBA challenged CTN Rules 2021 in Kerala HC
6 hours ago