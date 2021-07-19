Pegasus spyware: Phones of politicians, journalists hacked into

According to a report leaked by Amnesty International and non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories, around 1,400 phones, including those of 121 Indians, have been hacked into

The Israeli spyware Pegasus, which is available only to governments, has reportedly hacked into the phones of politicians, say media reports. The "Pegasus Report" revealed that over 300 verified phone contacts of journalists, politicians and business people among others were on a surveillance list. Both NSO Group, the parent company of Pegasus, and the Indian government have denied involvement.

Reports say that phone numbers of several Indian VVIPs, including a sitting Supreme Court judge, have been found on the database.

The leaked document was accessed by Amnesty International and non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories, who shared it with a number of international media organisations. Around 1,400 phones, including that of 121 Indians, have been hacked into.

Reports say that most of the names were taken between 2018 and 2019 in the wake of the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections. NSO is reportedly considering a defamation lawsuit.

Forensic tests conducted on the phones show that there were clear signs of targeting by Pegasus spyware, which operated with much ease on Apple iPhones.

