OnMobile reports gross revenue of Rs 146.1 cr in Q3

OnMobile reported a 1.9% decline in gross revenues at Rs 146.1 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 compared to Rs 148.8 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The customer acquisition cost rose by 10.4% at Rs 6.3 crore as against Rs 5.7 crore.



The net revenue minus the customer acquisition cost fell 2.4% to Rs 139.8 crore from Rs 143.2 crore a year ago.



OnMobile's expenses stood at Rs 125.8 crore as compared to Rs 136.7 crore. Content fee and royalty increased to Rs 66.6 crore compared to Rs 63.6 crore. Content expenses were up at Rs 17.1 crore compared to Rs 15.1 crore.



The company's net profit jumped 84.1% to Rs 12 crore from Rs 6.5 crore. Operating profit was up 91.8% to Rs 14.4 crore compared to Rs 7.5 crore.



In Q3 FY21, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and India are the three biggest markets for the company with revenue contributions of 60.9%, 15.5%, and 16.2% respectively.



In terms of products, video contributed 45.6% to the company's gross revenue following by tones (35.7%), games (10.5%), contests (4%), and infotainment (4.1%).



OnMobile is a global leader in mobile entertainment. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, and with a presence in many countries across the world, OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as Videos, Tunes, Games & Contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 100 million active subscribers and an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users across several geographies.

