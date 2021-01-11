One day to go: Impact Digital Power 100 list to be unveiled from tomorrow

The wait is finally over! Impact Digital Power 100 2020 in its 3rd edition which is touted as the most definitive list featuring the most formidable personalities who have helped make the digital ecosystem in India what it is will finally be unveiled from tomorrow onwards.

The four lists featuring top Entrepreneurs, Investors, Business leaders, thinkers, and enablers in technology, business management, marketing, digital media and other related areas will be released from January 12 until January 15. IMPACT will acknowledge the achievements of the most influential 100 digital personalities in each of the four lists who have changed the way the internet and mobile industry is perceived today.

The Technology 100 list features the most interesting, innovative, and influential people shaping the Indian Technology scene, whether that's visionary founders building unicorns, the investors who have made that possible or heads of India IT firms that have gone global.

The Business 100 list comprises promoters and heads of media companies that have pioneered the digital revolution in the country through their vision, passion, and commitment. It also has names of the top leadership of companies (advertisers), which supported the digital media through their innovations and investments as the marketing tool.

The Marketing 100 list names 100 most influential marketing and agency leaders in India based on their contribution to the growth of digital marketing and their industry and internal influence.

The Digital 100 list comprises game-changing leaders who are at the forefront of change within their organizations through technology and innovation.

The Jury that selected the Technology and Business Leaders was headed by Dr. Kiran Karnik, Former President, Nasscom. Other jury members were Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates; Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chairman, TiE Global; Rajat Tandon, President, Indian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (IVCA); Sameer Garde, President India and SAARC; and Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group.

The schedule for unveiling the lists is as follows:

Technology 100 list: January 12, 2021, 6 pm

Business 100 list: January 13, 2021, 6 pm

Marketing 100 list: January 14, 2021, 6 pm

Digital 100 list: January 15, 2021, 6 pm