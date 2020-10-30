Notione awards digital mandate to Eventoss Entertainment

The agency is entrusted with strengthening the company's brand position in the market

Notione, an agro-based food and beverages brand entrusts Eventoss Entertainment Pvt Ltd. with its end to end digital mandate entailing website, digital and social media operations.

Eventoss, a 360-degree entertainment and marketing agency has undertaken the responsibility of the entire brand building of Notione. Delving on the innovative marketing strategies, Eventoss will provide integrated communication services enhancing brand visibility based on the changing market dynamics.

The agency will strengthen the company's brand position in the market.

Notione is a 100% natural and home-grown brand dealing in various genre of food products. The organic, gluten-free, GMO-free products promote healthier and better-eating habit.

On the occasion, Syed Aabish Hassan, the CEO and Founder of Eventoss Entertainment Pvt Ltd. said, “Being adept in perceiving the market nuances, our team is competent enough to generate value creation, eventually leading to brand visibility and reception amongst the target audience.”