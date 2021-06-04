Netflix to set up its first global live-action post-production facility in Mumbai

Video streaming giant Netflix is setting up its first fully owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility in Mumbai, the platform said in an official blog. The facility will be home to Netflix's first live-action post-production facility globally.



To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative, and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors, and sound designers to create their best work. The facility aims to pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India’s post-production community.



Commenting on the new facility, Netflix India Director, Post-Production Vijay Venkataramanan said, "We are excited that Mumbai will be home to this wonderful creative space. This reinforces our commitment to India’s entertainment industry as we continue to empower creators with the best resources to tell great stories.”



The streaming giant said that the Indian audiences love high-quality and diverse stories available on-demand to suit their tastes and moods. "We saw this last year with an increase in viewing of stories across formats, genres, and languages. Whether it’s our favourite preschool hit series Mighty Little Bheem, International Emmy winning series Delhi Crime, or our beloved films like Guilty, Ludo, Pagglait, and Paava Kadhaigal, it’s been an incredible ride."



Netflix said it has invested Rs 3000 crore in local programming between 2019 and 2020. "We are deeply committed to India and have invested ₹3,000 crores in local programming over 2019 and 2020 to build a universe of Indian stories. This March, we announced our lineup of 41 titles featuring more variety and diversity - from the biggest films and series to gripping documentaries and reality, and ingenious comedy formats. We launched NetFX last year, a platform that enables multiple Indian artists to work on VFX for titles globally."



The platform is also investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, scriptwriting, and other aspects of creative production. "We want to continue to contribute to the Indian creative community. Our goal is to keep improving the overall experience for our talent and industry partners and equip them with the best resources to tell authentic stories in the most engaging manner. We are in a golden age of entertainment in India - this is the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories."

