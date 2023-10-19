Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q3

Netflix has reported growth in profit as well as user numbers during the third quarter.
The streaming giant reported $8.54 billion of revenue during the three-month period ending September 30. This, according to the company, is a growth of 8 percent from a year earlier. The company credited the increase in revenue to better-than-expected growth in subscribers.
Netflix added nine million net paid subscribers in the quarter. The total global paid subscriber base now stands at 247.2 million.
The company’s net income was $1.6 billion, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Netflix has announced that it will spend some $13 billion on content this year, down from $17 billion.
Netflix also said it was raising the monthly price for its premium ad-free service in the United States, to $22.99 from $19.99, and for its basic plan, which is available only to existing subscribers. It will also raise prices in Britain and France.
Ted Sarandos, co-chairman of Netflix, said in the earnings conference call that Netflix was “incredibly and totally committed to ending this strike,” pointing to how it has hurt the industry and the economy at large. But he added that a new demand last week from the actors’ guild — what he called “a subscriber levy that is unrelated to viewing or success” — “really broke our momentum.”
Netflix said its ad-tier memberships were up almost 70 percent. In addition, it said 30 percent of its new subscriptions in the 12 countries where the ad tier was available were for the less expensive option. It also said it was having success with its efforts to combat password sharing.
Further, Netflix said it expected net income to decline in the fourth quarter because of an increase in marketing costs associated with more movies and series being released, including the final season of “The Crown” and Zack Snyder’s big-budget sci-fi fantasy, “Rebel Moon.”
LinkedIn announces second round of job cuts, to let go of nearly 700 employees
The company has sent a mail to all employees about this
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 5:07 PM | 1 min read
LinkedIn has reportedly announced another round of layoffs. The move is expected to affect nearly 700 roles across engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.
According to reports, LinkedIn has written a mail to its employee informing them about the job cuts.
“We did not expect to share this important update with you all in the midst of such challenging times but in the spirit of clarity, Tomer and I wanted to share some news regarding changes we are making to our orgs. As we continue to execute on our FY24 plan, we need to also evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver on the key initiatives we've identified that will have an outsized impact in achieving our business goals. This means adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improving efficiency & transparency through reduced layering,” the mail stated.
“These decisions result in the reduction of 563 roles across R&D. Broken down, there are 137 Engineering management roles and 38 Product roles being reduced. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across our Engineering team in an effort to better align resources to our FY24 plan, and we will open a small number of new roles to fill critical gaps in our ambitious roadmap,” the letter read further.
GroupM and Criteo partner to drive commerce media innovation in APAC
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
Criteo and GroupM have announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo.
"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM APAC. “Combining Criteo’s commerce media capabilities with our own not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, but also allows us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before.”
The partnership between Criteo and GroupM will also expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s holistic omnichannel monetization solution. This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Tools available to GroupM clients include 360° media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.
"Together with GroupM, we are honored to usher in the next era of omnichannel marketing in the region,” said Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC at Criteo.
“This partnership represents a union of industry leadership, and we are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omnichannel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers.”
As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision- making. Further collaborative efforts to develop best practices in the area aim to unlock many exciting possibilities.
Marketers mull ways to beat digital ad fraud: An AI cocktail, a council & caution
Ad frauds are getting more sophisticated by the day, leading to bigger losses, and so it is time to act swiftly and smartly, say industry leaders
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
The latest Juniper Research report on ad fraud, covered by e4m recently, has alarmed the Indian advertising sector. The report has projected that nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars and 22 per cent of total digital ad dollars ($84 billion) will go to ad fraud this year globally.
The report also predicts that India is set to lose three per cent of its digital ad spend to frauds by 2028. The findings have come at a time when nearly 45 per cent of ad spend in the country has shifted to digital advertising, significantly increasing the scope and possibilities of ad fraud.
“Ad frauds put a setback to our carefully structured ad campaigns, so much so that it cost $84 billion to the global advertising market in 2023. However, we can find little respite in the fact that the projections for this year were $100 billion,” says Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes.
Not just websites, social media or connected TV, and even newer platforms like podcast-audio is not safe from cybercrime attacks. As per DoubleVerify, audio fraud has cost marketers up to $1 million per month, or about $20 million over the past few years.
“Ad fraud is increasingly becoming sophisticated with the advancement in ML/AI. The quantum of fraud is also up given the intense competition today both among brands and publishers,” says Jyothirmoyee JT, Founder, CEO at HiveMinds (a unit of Madison World).
‘Grading of ad placements’
As a countermeasure, Jyothirmoyee suggests a gradation system for ad placement based on relevance. “A much more effective method is to grade placements by relevance and noise and accordingly finetune budgets. TV also had noise and a certain percentage of unrelated audience but we look for the base which is of interest. In the same way digital might have to bake in noise. It is unfortunate, as digital was meant to be precise targeting,” said the entrepreneur.
According to Jyothirmoyee, while the big ad networks invest heavily in fraud detection, it is no longer sufficient and possibly even complex. A self-correcting mode is the drop in rates on such properties but then that was the very basis for click farms and other organized fraud.
‘Be careful during big events’
The lack of transparency, the absence of government norms, the vastness of the digital landscape and the sheer volume of advertisements make it highly challenging to identify and prevent every instance of ad fraud, industry leaders say.
The frauds usually go up during high-profile media events such as the IPL and the World Cup when brands spend significant money on advertising to boost customer acquisition, industry executives and marketers say.
‘Tech giants must act swiftly’
Google and Facebook, who command over 70 per cent of digital ad spends globally, claim to invest a lot to address the issue.
As per a Google blog, “Our dedicated Ad Traffic Quality Team uses live reviewers, automatic filters, machine learning, and deep research to detect and filter as much invalid and fraudulent activity as possible… Our automated detection systems use machine learning and complex algorithms to protect our partners and keep our ad platforms clean… We also manually review suspected cases of invalid activity that may not have been detected by our automated systems.”
Meta, in collaboration with IAS, also rolled out ad measurement tools for viewability and invalid traffic measurement on Facebook and Instagram Reels.
Yet, marketers and digital agencies feel the tech giants should do more to protect them from any potential financial losses due to invalid traffic.
“Tech giants should act more swiftly and do a lot more to safeguard the interests of brands and their investments”, Jyothirmoyee said, adding, “Digital is mainstream today with greater than 40% investments as industry average. Poor impact or outcome in terms of funnel numbers are not only discouraging brands from investments but also influencing bigger decisions in terms of consumer cohorts, interests and more.”
‘Multi-thronged approach needed’
Agarwal suggests that incorporating Digital OOH in ad strategies can help curb ad frauds as the medium boasts of minimum possibility of fraud. She also hopes that AI might have complicated the issue, but it can also offer solutions to combat the issue.
Nimesh Shah, Head Maven – Windchimes Communications, bets on a multi-thronged approach to deal with the complex issue.
“Given the sheer scale of the fraud, such frauds can be tackled only with the help of multiple technologies merged together. Largely I see a mix of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain being used together,” Shah said.
“While ML will help in pattern recognition and prediction and assist in irrational numbers and analyse any new advertising dataset with original non-fraudulent advertising data to highlight anomalies, Blockchain will be the repository of all the clean datasets and patterns to protect against any fudging of authentic data,” he noted.
He added, “Artificial Intelligence will help in understanding user behaviour. It can help differentiate genuine user clicks and interactions on websites and apps from fake ones. It can also check if the ad has appeared at the correct location of the specified website or app, or if the ad is appearing on the correct website to counter any duplicity or fraudulence further. The advantage of such a tool would be that it will check all the data in real-time for timely action.”
“Blockchain will be the repository of all the clean datasets and patterns to protect against any fudging of authentic data,” Shah says.
The evolving nature of fraud demands continuous adaptation. Ongoing vigilance, collaboration, and innovation remain essential to effectively mitigate ad fraud in the digital advertising landscape, says Pramod Maloo, founder of Creative Machinez.
Experts also insist that promoting industry collaboration, ensuring transparency through blockchain, and advocating for stricter regulations are vital steps and vigilant monitoring can play crucial roles in safeguarding the digital advertising ecosystem.
Shah suggests the formation of an “Ad Council” to build and implement tools to ensure standardization and parity across multiple publishing sites. This will build confidence in marketing teams and give them an accurate picture of their spending and its impact on their revenues, he says.
What makes YouTube dominate the streaming space?
One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers, say industry experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 8:25 AM | 5 min read
One of the most prominent social media sites in the world, YouTube streams to over 122 million people internationally in one day. And with India seeing rapid digitalization in the recent times, YouTube’s domination of online streaming in the country is only warming up.
What Tube?
Most recently, the TAM AdEx-Digital Half Yearly Advertising Report showed that digital media witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23 as compared to Jan-Jun’21. And in that same period, YouTube led the list of web publishers and applications, in terms of ad impressions. During the Jan-Jun’23 period, YouTube alone had 21% of ad impressions.
While digital ad impressions during Jan-Jun’22 witnessed a surge of 42% compared to Jan-Jun’21, while during Jan-Jun’23 the increase was by 33%, YouTube was the leading web publisher during Jan-Jun’23, and among apps, YouTube and YouTube Music respectively lead the lineup.
Pointing out that when it comes to ad impressions, the website holds a 21% share, while the mobile app accounts for 17%, Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin, says “Beyond its remarkable user base, there are a number of other factors that make YouTube a very appealing platform for marketers. It provides a wide range of features and capabilities for a brand to thrive in the market. Further it also allows the marketers to interact with their target audience in a way that is highly tailored, effective, and economical helping in creation of successful campaigns.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), observes that YouTube has been a trailblazer in content democratization, empowering creators with extensive monetization options. “Its algorithmic prowess and seamless integration with Google services expand its user base and allure to advertisers. YouTube continues to secure its dominance amid fierce competition.”
Beyond its massive user base, YouTube's advertising appeal lies in its comprehensive suite of tools that guide consumers through the entire journey. From Director Mix for personalized ads to Shopping and Live Ads for real-time interaction, the platform offers diverse options.
Maanesh Vasudeo, Sr. Vice President - Media Operations, LS Digital, says, "When we look at YouTube, we see more than just the oldest streaming platform; it holds a unique and pivotal role in the content space. YouTube has a distinctive advantage, striking a balance between content aggregation and user-generated content."
Anand further points out Creative Insights keeps advertisers updated, collaborations with YouTubers enhance influencer campaigns, and Content Adjacency Controls ensure brand safety. YouTube's amalgamation of reach, targeting, and engagement tools makes it an indispensable component for brands in crafting effective advertising strategies across digital media and beyond.
How Why Where Tube?
A digital industry veteran who preferred to remain unnamed calls it the Swiss Army knife of content platforms. "But it's also a goldmine for advertisers. With its vast, engaged audience, diverse ad formats, pinpoint targeting, and robust analytics, it's a marketer's dream. But what really sets it apart is YouTube Live. It can be a powerful tool for advertisers to reach their target audience and build relationships with them."
For example, when IShowSpeed came, his 'Mumbai darshan' stream drew remarkable fan engagement. He took his fans on a virtual tour of the city, showcasing its vibrant culture. The stream drew in over 30 lakh views in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the potential of YouTube Live to break the internet and reach a massive audience.
Indeed, the success of YouTube is a sum of many parts.
“The first part is access. Most consumption in India is Android devices. It comes as a built-in app on Android devices. And just one tap, you already launched a video. There is no selection here. So that means the friction needed from thought to delivery is one tap. There is not a single video platform on this planet, which has aced that, with the exception of probably Instagram. Outside of that, no one's been able to come close to it,” asserts Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group. “Whereas the moment you launch on YouTube, it starts playing something. And you don't reject it because the algorithm is so good that you will almost always watch whatever pops up because it's based on your previous selections.”
“YouTube can compress videos that even if you're on your phone on a slightly lower 4G network, you're able to still watch them at a level of quality acceptable by you. Whereas OTT platforms are not able to do that, they can’t match the compression quality offered by YouTube, to the point that I'd watch cricket on YouTube on TV rather than any OTT channel. And there is the fact that their servers and everything is so beautifully co-located that you will always get it at speed without any buffering,” says Venkky.
The third thing, which Venkky thinks is a fantastic Trojan horse, is this category of content that YouTube excels at, called edutainment. “The killer feature of YouTube is edutainment, which nobody gets. Even the 60 second Short on YouTube supersedes that of Instagram because Instagram is only entertainment while YouTube is edutainment. Most of the time, people don't want to have the guilt of entertainment without having to have taken away something useful.”
And as mentioned, there are plenty of creators to scratch that dopamine itch.
"One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers. With its presence on virtually every device, be it phones or now connected TVs, it boasts an unparalleled reach," says Vasudeo, adding, “This widespread presence, coupled with years of technological innovation, empowers us to precisely target the right consumers, including niche audiences. It's a win-win situation for both partners and media agencies.”
The India Today Group has developed a real-time measurement platform that facilitates feed measurement of Connected Devices and its integration with advertising plans. The Group is currently engaged in pilot programmes with select clients sharing real-time upticks in impressions.
Team Pumpkin secures social media mandate of APL Apollo
The agency has already been handling the SEO and website maintenance of APL Apollo
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin has won the social media mandate for APL Apollo, a steel tube and pipe manufacturing brand. Team Pumpkin’s SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing APL Apollo’s SEO while the agency’s tech vertical Tech Pepo has been managing their website maintenance since 2020.
“Team Pumpkin will help APL Apollo enhance its social media presence and engagement by strategizing its digital campaigns, putting APL Apollo at the forefront of digital marketing trends, and leveraging social media platforms to connect with its audience. The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch,” read a release.
APL Apollo’s Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, Charu Malhotra, said, “We are eager to start this partnership, as we believe Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach mirrors brand values, and we anticipate that their strategies will play a key role in enhancing APL APOLLO’s digital presence. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and we look forward to working together to drive our brand’s digital transformation. Welcome aboard, Team Pumpkin, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.”
Ranjeet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “For more than 35 years, APL Apollo has continued to lead the industry with sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to adding more value to their brand's digital experience. At Team Pumpkin, we're committed to delivering results and creating meaningful digital campaigns. Our expertise lies in understanding the brand’s needs and providing them with tailor-made marketing solutions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and contribute to their continued success!”
Amazon to stop ad-server business next year
As per media reports, brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has decided to shut down its ad-serving business in 2024.
Brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition.
As per the Amazon spokesperson, "We are always evaluating the potential of our products and services to deliver value for customers, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments."
The Amazon Ad Server allows advertisers to create relevant campaigns.
