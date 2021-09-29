Neeraj Chopra is brand ambassador of ShareChat Mega Star Season 2

ShareChat has announced the launch of the ShareChat Mega Star Season 2 with Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra.

The Mega Star Season 2 campaign aims to discover and encourage remarkable talent amongst digital content creators across India in nine categories – Entertainment, Technology, Comedy, Sports, Education, Emotions, Devotion, Fashion, and Trends & Updates.

With ShareChat’s 180 million monthly active users, the campaign aims to bring forth some incredibly talented creators of the platform and help them become social media champions. Started on 22nd September 2021, this two-week-long Mega Star Season 2 will evaluate the entries and recognise the winners as Mega Stars, Super Stars, and Rising Stars. The campaign expects to identify 51 Mega Stars, 90 Super Stars and 540 Rising Stars altogether!

Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director - Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat said, “We are excited to launch ShareChat Mega Star Campaign and provide the perfect platform for our community to recognise their talent. We are proud to partner with Neeraj Chopra to announce the launch of this campaign and believe his presence will encourage our community to actively participate. We at ShareChat, have always believed in our creators and are obsessed with their talent. We are confident to bring out the best talents across the length and breadth of our country with this campaign, and support budding creators to help them reach incredible levels of success and recognition.”

Talking about ShareChat’s Mega Star campaign, Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, said, “I am absolutely delighted to kickstart ShareChat’s Mega Star Campaign. This campaign will serve as a great platform for budding creators to showcase their talent and creativity across various categories. Belonging to a small town, I know the kind of talent that resides in the small pockets of our country. This campaign will find and nurture talent from across the country and give them a head start to begin, re-create and accelerate their content creation journey. I am looking forward to interacting with some of the winners of this campaign in an upcoming ShareChat audio chat room session.”

Participants of this Mega Star campaign on ShareChat will stand a chance to receive exciting prizes including smart TVs, mobile phones and other goodies including Neeraj Chopra’s digital signature engraved medals. The winners will also get a chance to interact with Neeraj Chopra in a special audio chatroom session on ShareChat. Besides the chatroom session, he is also expected to create content for the ShareChat community.

