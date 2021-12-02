NDTV Convergence signs 10-year deal with Taboola for Rs 750 crore

With this partnership, NDTV Convergence gets access to Taboola's complete portfolio of offerings including personalised content recommendations, growth strategies, and editorial planning

NDTV’s digital media business NDTV Convergence has signed 10-year deal with the content discovery platform Taboola.

This new decade-long deal between the two can cumulatively garner a revenue of Rs 750 crore or USD 100 million, making it one of the largest deals for digital content and the media space.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that the deal is based on projections including growth in traffic and meeting the targets assigned for different stages for 10 years.

With this partnership, NDTV Convergence gets access to Taboola's complete portfolio of offerings including personalised content recommendations, growth strategies, editorial planning, and monetisation, as per the media reports.

Suparna Singh, Group President, NDTV, said, "Taboola has been a significant cornerstone of our business. We prize our 7-year-long association with them because they consistently demonstrate their support for independent journalism."

Commenting on the development, Singh further said, "Taboola's tools including those that we use in our newsroom make the best use of AI and new technology to ensure our content is flanked by terrific options for our readers to discover and learn more."

Taboola CEO and founder Adam Singolda, termed NDTV as "a true partner since 2014", said, "They have shown they are very leaned in to continue to make NDTV a top news destination."

"What sets NDTV apart is a truly holistic approach to growth, which uses nearly every one of our publisher offerings to keep readers engaged and spending more time with them. We look forward to helping them grow over the next 10 years," he added.

NDTV Convergence had earlier signed a five-year deal with Taboola in 2018. The deal signed by NDTV Convergence with Taboola was for over Rs 300 crore.





