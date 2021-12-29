Mojo Story led by Barkha Dutt bags gold at Asian Digital Media Awards 2021

The World Association of News Publishers announced the winners of the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021. This comes amid the constant threat and ongoing crackdown to suppress the voice of journalists.

The Mojo Story, a YouTube news channel led by award-winning Indian journalist and former NDTV reporter, Barkha Dutt also won Gold for COVID-19 reportage.

Soon after, Dutt took to Twitter and wrote, "Hello Tweeple! Have great news to share! The Mojo Story has won the GOLD at the World Association of News Publishers @NewspaperWorld Digital Media Awards for South Asia for our COVID reportage #OnTheRoad. A small team is ahead of the moneyed behemoths.YAY."

The 2021 awards in their fifth edition received more than 140 entries, a record jump of close to double the number of entries as compared to last year. These awards, presented by WAN-IFRA recognise South Asian publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months. From new approaches to digital subscriptions to impactful native advertising campaigns, these are projects that inspire us all.

