Moj partners with Cricbuzz to bolster sports content offering 

Moj has announced a partnership with cricket app Cricbuzz to strengthen its sports content offering.

Through this partnership, cricket fans on the Moj platform will be able to watch Cricbuzz’s insightful cricket content, especially around IPL, such as access to pre, mid and post-match analysis of the Tata IPL matches, commentary-driven short videos, first of its kind short form preview reels, and behind the scene content from anchors.

Cricbuzz star experts - Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur, Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan, and Parthiv Patel - will be regular faces amongst others on the Cricbuzz account, giving the audience their unique perspective on ongoing matches and team strategy.

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat, said, "As cricket fever grips the country with the latest season of IPL, we are excited to collaborate with Cricbuzz to provide our users with real-time and insightful update on all the cricketing action. We at Moj are continuously looking to enhance our user experience by adding innovative and relevant content. With today's mobile-savvy sports fans in mind, offering bite-sized content such as behind-the-scenes, technique shots, and match insights, helps in deeply engaging them with sports.”

Shirshendu Roy, Lead – Strategy and Partnerships, Cricbuzz, added, "At Cricbuzz, we have created a strong community that thrives on all things cricket. While we have demonstrated steady growth over the years, we are always on the lookout to engage with our audience through different channels and formats. Moj gives us access to cricket fans in almost every corner of the country with its expansive network that enables us to tap into phones and geographies we wish to extend our reach to, especially with fast-growing short-form content. We are thrilled to combine our expertise with Moj's national appeal."

