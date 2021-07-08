Mobile app consumption more in second wave than in first: InMobi report

With the second wave of Covid19 and lockdown being implemented across India, people relied more on their phones for entertainment, gaming, music and social networking. As users continued to stay indoors, mobile phone usage saw a spike, said InMobi's Second Wave Lockdown Audience Insights Report. According to the report, 2021's lockdown saw users relying on their smartphones specifically around weekends, compared to weekdays in 2020.

Students, working professionals, and mothers were among the most engaged during the wave 2 lockdown. However, the audience’s app consumption behavior varied for each group. Students relied more on music, gaming, and OTT, compared to working professionals who consumed news, OTT, productivity, social and shopping, while mothers invested their time on gaming, lifestyle and education apps.

"We have witnessed a drastic acceleration of the mobile-first consumer economy since the onset of the pandemic. With the second wave, we see that these “new normal” mobile-first consumer habits and preferences have become more mainstream," said Vasuta Agarwal Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi.

Varied age groups staying indoors

With states reporting all-time high Covid cases, the report observed that 25-35 years old stayed indoors the highest during the lockdown, mostly due to the limited vaccination opportunities. Interestingly, people in the 35-44 age groups were seen stepping out the highest.

Spike in Footfalls

As per the report, hospitals, clinics and medical stores witnessed a spike of 597% compared to 398% last year. Supermarkets and essential stores saw an 89% spike against 44% last year, as consumers visited local stores to meet their daily needs. While a lot of consumers found cooking as a hobby last year, this year witnessed an increase in footfalls in restaurants from 7% to 23%. This was a result of relaxed lockdowns where takeaways and deliveries were allowed, helping consumers break the monotony of home-cooked meals by occasionally eating out. The footfall at each of the above places of interest during the lockdowns in 2020 & 2021 were indexed against overall footfalls observed across the above-mentioned places of interest and supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and flea markets.

Recreational centers and transport hubs on a low

Despite transport being open to the public in lockdown 2, travel and transport hubs saw an all-time low during the second wave from 9% last year to 4% now. While rail travel had started to pick up until June, the new cases reported in India again forced people to shelter at homes. While footfall at movie theaters was at a decline, visits to lodging reduced further by 15% during lockdown 2, mounting on the already low footfalls due to the fear of the pandemic.

“Social distancing, work from home, and lock-down regulations have boosted consumer mobile consumption as people rely on mobile entertainment spanning games, social media, and video streaming. With the second wave hitting us, consumers have adopted to the online world already and are well versed with this,” concluded Vasuta.





Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)