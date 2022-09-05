Mirum wins IDFC Mutual Fund’s digital mandate

Mirum, a premier full-service digital solutions agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital duties for IDFC Mutual Fund.
As part of the mandate, Mirum will deliver a bouquet of digital services for IDFC MF. Mirum will provide brand strategy, creative services and manage social media platforms for the brand. Mirum, a Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner, will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud and provide managed services for a seamless marketing automation solution. IDFC MF will also be utilizing Mirum’s technology services for web development, UI/UX and SEO.
The account will be serviced by Mirum’s in-house teams from their Mumbai office.
Commenting on the win, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India said, "We are happy to partner with IDFC Mutual Fund. It is a proud moment for Mirum to win such a large digital mandate and bears a testimony for our digital capabilities. We look forward to service the IDFC MF account and are confident of delivering a seamless solution.”
