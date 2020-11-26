MIB likely to file petition to transfer all court cases against OTTs to SC: Report

With over 23 court cases against OTT platforms filed in different parts of the country, MIB believes that it will be better if the SC hears them all

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 26, 2020 11:36 AM
MIB

After bringing digital platforms under its ambit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is reportedly planning to file a petition to transfer all court cases against OTT platforms in India to the Supreme Court.

News reports say that the ministry approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to inform them about its move. Over 23 court cases against various OTT platforms have been filed in different parts of the country. Reports say that senior officials representing the MIB have been appearing in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc. MIB believes that it will be better to bring all the cases under the SC.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mib Ministry of information & broadcasting Supreme court Ott
Show comments
You May Also Like
ipsos

71% Indians believe they have access to news from sources they trust: Survey
1 hour ago

Swati Mohan

Swati Mohan, Director, Marketing at Netflix, steps down
6 hours ago

john hall

The best companies survived Covid on the back of brand advocates: John Hall
9 hours ago