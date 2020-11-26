MIB likely to file petition to transfer all court cases against OTTs to SC: Report

With over 23 court cases against OTT platforms filed in different parts of the country, MIB believes that it will be better if the SC hears them all

After bringing digital platforms under its ambit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is reportedly planning to file a petition to transfer all court cases against OTT platforms in India to the Supreme Court.

News reports say that the ministry approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to inform them about its move. Over 23 court cases against various OTT platforms have been filed in different parts of the country. Reports say that senior officials representing the MIB have been appearing in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc. MIB believes that it will be better to bring all the cases under the SC.