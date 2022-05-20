Meta to offer WhatsApp Cloud API for businesses

While making the announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said businesses will not be able to message people unless they have requested to be contacted

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company was offering free, secure cloud hosting services.

In his announcement, Zuckerberg said that Meta was making it much easier for businesses of all sizes anywhere in the world to get started on WhatsApp.

“This will allow businesses and developers to get up and running on WhatsApp in a matter of minutes – and will allow them to build directly on top of WhatsApp to further customize their experience and increase the speed at which they can respond to their customers.”

Zuckerberg said for Meta’s partners, the new service will eliminate costly server expenses and give them instant access to new features.

“As always, people are in control of the businesses they chat with and businesses cannot message people unless they have requested to be contacted.”

He further said that Meta wants to support small businesses with additional tools.

“We expect some SMBs will want to use the Cloud-based API though many will continue to use the WhatsApp Business app.

So we are also working on advanced features for these businesses to help them run their operations beyond just a few people and further amplify their brand online – like the ability to manage chats across up to 10 devices so they can better handle an influx of chats.”

Talking about other features, he said, “We’ll also provide new customizable WhatsApp click-to-chat links to help businesses attract customers across their online presence.

We plan to offer these as additional, optional features for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app as part of a new premium service.

