Meta and MeitY team up for digital safety campaign
Meta has also launched #DigitalSuraksha on Safer Internet Day, with several new initiatives for online safety
Meta today announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign. As part of the partnership with MeitY, Meta will create and share helpful resources in multiple Indian languages through various channels, to spread awareness on how to stay safe online.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The resources under the G20 Stay Safe Online will cover themes such as tackling online frauds, how to report harmful content, tips to keep yourself safe when interacting online and more. India is at the cusp of becoming a $ trillion digital economy and at the time when India is holding the G20 presidency, this strategic partnership will not only support and equip the existing Internet users but will also be beneficial for the rapidly increasing new Internet users in India.
Speaking on the partnership, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov said, “Under PM Modi’s vision of India’s Techade, we are witnessing rapid digital adoption and with this growth, there is a need to create easy to access tools and resources to protect users from increasing cyber crimes. We, at MeitY, have designed a Stay Safe online campaign in this year of India's G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats.”
On Safer Internet Day, Meta has also launched #DigitalSuraksha campaign builds on the company's efforts to offer a safer and inclusive internet to everyone. The first phase of #DigitalSuraksha includes a partnership with Delhi Police to provide digital literacy to users in Delhi. The current phase of #DigitalSuraksha also includes a slew of measures on enabling digital education and literacy across youth well-being, child safety, tackling misinformation as well as the overall education of users towards various safety tools and resources available across Meta platforms.
Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The G20 Presidency opens up a great opportunity for India to design and create an ever-inclusive Internet model for the world, and we are excited to partner with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology in this endeavor. Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world.”
Providing Digital Literacy
Law enforcement agencies are a critical partner in ensuring online safety, under its #DigitalSuraksha campaign Meta will work with the Delhi Police on a 2-month long programme to provide digital literacy to 10,000 students across various schools and colleges in Delhi. Further, Meta and Delhi Police will jointly build resources to educate users about protecting themselves against online/ digital scams. As part of this partnership, Meta will also train Delhi police personnel on Meta’s various safety tools.
The #DigitalSuraksha campaign finds expression through a Digital Nagrik Pledge, which was also launched by Meta today, encouraging people across India to become responsible digital citizens (Nagriks). Built on Meta’s partnership with CBSE to provide Digital Citizenship course to 10 million students and 1 lac teachers, Digital Nagrik Pledge will further support the Indian Government’s objective to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet. The goal of the program will be to get 1 million people to pledge and to become safe digital citizens over the next one year.
Building Consumer Awareness
Underscoring the critical importance of educating users, Meta has also unpacked a series of consumer awareness initiatives on the tools and resources available for people to stay safe.
Building on the partnership with Delhi Police, for a period of one month, Meta will wrap one train on Delhi Metro’s Yellow line to educate users about safety tools available for them on Meta’s platforms. Commuters will be redirected to Meta’s safety tools through a QR code.
A new ‘Help protect children. Don’t Share. Don’t Comment. Report.’ campaign was also launched, to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and encouraging people to report such content instead. The campaign will educate users on the harm of sharing CSAM, and the impact it has on the victim and will encourage anyone who sees harmful videos and images of children to protect the victim by reporting it immediately to Facebook. The new campaign builds on the ‘Report it, don’t share it,’ campaign launched by Meta last year.
This year’s theme for Safer Internet Day underlines a crucial aspect of supporting young children by having conversations on life in the online world. With an aim to support and encourage meaningful conversations between parents and children around critical topics like use of social media, mental health and digital wellbeing, Meta has launched UnGap. A series of six episodes, UnGap is a chat show featuring pairings of well-known parents and children that includes actor Sheeba Chaddha and daughter Noor, actor Ahsaas Channa and mother Kulbir Badesron, comedian Abhishek Kumar and father Sundar Baalaji and entrepreneur Roshan Abbas and daughter Ayatal Abbas, among others.
Additionally, an awareness campaign on ‘tips for tackling misinformation’ was also launched with Yuvaa, through short videos. Available in Hinglish, 15-second campaign videos will feature six simple tips and tricks on tackling and identifying misinformation.
Meta will continue to add more initiatives to the #DigitalSuraksha campaign over the year. These will be geared towards reaching a larger set of users by educating them, creating more awareness and advancing India’s agenda of digital inclusion and growth.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google Bard, direct competitor to ChatGPT, announces soft launch
Bard, which is based on Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), was test released earlier than expected in direct response to ChatGPT
By Shantanu David | Feb 7, 2023 7:26 AM | 3 min read
The AI arena continues to heat up with Google announcing the imminent launch of Bard, its director competitor to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which has recently taken the world by storm.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the soft launch of the AI to "trusted testers" in a blog post on Monday, Feb 6, US Time.
Pichai wrote, "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
Bard, which is based on Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), was test released earlier than expected in direct response to ChatGPT, developed on Open AI, which has been heavily backed by Microsoft (the tech giant recently announced a further USD 10 billion investment in the technology and said it will be introducing it to a suite of its products including but not limited to MS Office, Bing among others).
ChatGPT has been making headlines, and indeed writing the news, with the conversational AI having been used to do everything from writing code and composing music to writing college essays and news articles to even passing business and law school exams, all at the prompting of a few words.
This is a huge potential risk to Google Search, the foundational product of the tech titan and a major contributor to its revenue through the advertising and preferential placement of products on its search pages.
As Pichai wrote, "One of the most exciting opportunities is how AI can deepen our understanding of information and turn it into useful knowledge more efficiently — making it easier for people to get to the heart of what they’re looking for and get things done. When people think of Google, they often think of turning to us for quick factual answers, like “how many keys does a piano have?” But increasingly, people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding — like, “is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?” Learning about a topic like this can take a lot of effort to figure out what you really need to know, and people often want to explore a diverse range of opinions or perspectives."
While tech enthusiasts have celebrated its achievements, several academicians and researchers have urged caution, with several universities even changing the format of their entrance processes so students can't use the AI to write their college application essays. And while this article hasn't been written by an AI (yet), watch this space for more.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will Google announce ChatGPT's rival on Wednesday?
The company has sent out a YouTube invite, indicating plans to strengthen Search and Map, possibly by incorporating the AI chatbot
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Google is expected to announce its chatbot technology as early as on Wednesday as it responds to the success of ChatGPT, a Microsoft-backed AI chatbot that has caught global attention over the last three months.
The tech giant has scheduled a 40-minute event for Wednesday 8 February (7 PM IST), where it is expected to reveal its plans about incorporating its own AI chatbot (LaMDA) in Search, Maps and other products to make them interactive.
“We're reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need. Join us to learn how we're opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond,” reads the description of Google's YouTube invite for “AI-Event”.
Giving a hint in this regard, Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of Google’s owner, Alphabet, said last week during earning calls that the use of AI had reached an “inflection point” and the company was “extremely well positioned” in the field. He also spoke about making these language models available in the “coming weeks and months” so that people could engage directly with them.
The Google spokespersons are silent about it though, perhaps to create more suspense around the launch.
LaMDA shot to prominence last year when Google suspended and then dismissed an engineer after he went public with claims that LaMDA was “sentient”.
Large language models such as LaMDA and the one behind ChatGPT are types of neural network, which mimic the underlying architecture of the brain in computer form, and are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences. ChatGPT has become a sensation after being used to create all sorts of content from school essays to job applications.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Public support is much appreciated, tweets Musk
The CEO has posted about the last months being tough due to the struggle to keep Twitter from going bankrupt
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:43 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has spoken of the last three months being "extremely tough". On his official Twitter handle, he said that it was difficult saving Twitter from going bankrupt while handling Tesla and SpaceX.
Musk even asked for support from the public, saying that he wouldn't "wish that pain on anyone".
Musk has been taking several measures to appease advertisers after many of them have walked out of the platform.
Late last week, he announced that Twitter would be sharing revenue for ads appearing in reply threads. This is, however, for creators who are Twitter Blue subscribers.
Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2023
Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
I believe there would be a lot of value from Web 3.0: Gulbahar Taurani
At unveiling of the Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, Gulbahar Taurani spoke about Web 3.0 and how it is changing the point of view of brands
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 11:17 AM | 3 min read
Web 3.0 has become quite a point of discussion at organizations as more companies try to keep with the new digital trends of the world. Speaking on this very important topic was Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director and CEO, ISC, Philips Domestic Appliances, at the unveiling of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 last Thursday.
Taurani spoke about the three pillars of Web 3.0 in an organization and how this is a new technology which everyone needs to make the most of.
Taurani explained the two pillars in detail and how they build value for brands. “When I was looking at Web 3.0, I think it is imperative for all organizations to actually adapt to this new development or trend. Because the three key pillars on which the entire Web 3.0 is being based is decentralization, transparency, and security. In my own opinion, if I look at security, one of the concerns with all the digital platforms, and with lot of consumers and customers, is the security of their personal data, and also their own privacy. So, I think one of the things that this is going to solve is this aspect. Now it is not going to stay with few bigger players but it is going to get decentralized. But this also puts a lot of responsibility on a lot of organizations and other players.
Second, I think as far as transparency is concerned, the availability of information, sharing of information and also the authentication of the information will become easier. Sometimes we really doubt whether the information provided is right or wrong. So, these are two pillars where I don't see any friction or any tension.”
He then went on to talk about one challenge Web 3.0 might throw that organizations can be mindful of. “Where I see majority of the tension and as an organization or as a consumer is, we say web 3.0 is more efficient. And when we say web 3.0 is more efficient, we say for example, today as an organization if I'm interacting with a consumer, I need a third party to do my transaction as far as payment and all is concerned. While you know if I look at an NFT marketplace or anywhere, I can actually remove those intermediaries so it becomes more efficient. Now the moment it says I removed intermediaries; I see cost savings. So, I don't have to pay, I don't have to shed. But is that really going to happen? I personally believe yes. But is it really convenient to the consumer? I don't have an answer.”
At the end, Taurani summarized his point of view about Web 3.0. “My point of view or my whole thought process at this point of time is as follows: I think for organizations and for professionals, we want to stay relevant. So, if we want to stay relevant, we need to understand it more deeply. And when I say that, it is not the skill set, it is the mindset. It is very easy to follow a passion. But to understand that, to actually make it meaningful for yourself is very, very important. And that's why, I personally believe that there would be a lot of value from Web 3.0.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ChatGPT: Writing on the wall for copywriters?
Today we begin a new series decoding the trends that are shaping the adtech space. In the first edition of TechTalks, we explore if A&M copywriters need to worry about the much talked-about ChatGPT
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 6, 2023 9:02 AM | 7 min read
A professor of Wharton School of Business recently sought to test what OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT means for the prestigious school's business courses. He found out the chatbot successfully cleared the examination for Operations Management course with a B to B+ grade.
Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which is a natural language processing (NLP) tool trained on a massive amount of data and algorithms, has taken the world by surprise by generating human-like responses to a wide variety of inputs.
The tool, which is barely three-months-old, has quickly become a valuable tool for many marketers, with some looking to replace human content producers with ChatGPT.
“ChatGPT is the first new tool in more than a decade that may really transform search and that could dent Google's market dominance,” AI researchers say.
Seeing the boundless potential of the technology, Microsoft is not only investing heavily in OpenAI but also plans to integrate ChatGPT into its products like Bing.
OpenAI has also announced a paid subscription service priced at $20 per month, which will give users faster response and priority access to upcoming features and improvements.
Alarmed with Microsoft's and OpenAI plans, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also hinted that the company would roll out its own chatbot-LamDa-to upgrade its Search engine.
Alarm bells for content creators?
Advertisers, who are already relying on various automation tools to create hundreds of digital advertisements in one go, have started off loading certain works like making first drafts of scripts, creative pitches and LinkedIn posts to ChatGPT.
Naturally, wordsmiths of the industry are concerned about the possible job losses in the future.
Josy Paul, Chairman at BBDO India, opines, “ChatGPT is knocking. One can open that door and embrace the possibilities, or view it as a threat. ChatGPT is here to generate ideas, offer solutions, and open up a world of access for everyone. It’s early days, and time will tell. But we can decide how we want to play with it. We are the DJs. It can make for a better experience.”
Human versus machine debate is eternal. Paul points out, “When computers were first introduced, people saw it as an enemy, but computers enhanced human capabilities. AI language models are good at creative work… may be more than factual analysis. When human intelligence (HI) and artificial intelligence (AI) combine, who knows, you could get infinite human intelligence (IHI).”
Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India finds chatGPT impressive, especially its “no-fuss personality”.
“It’s amazing what ChatGPT can do. Some of the stories, poems, and articles are really, really good. And the scary bit is that it’s getting better every day. Plus, it doesn’t have an off day or a bad hair day, or food poisoning or post-breakup creative downward spiral or a midlife crisis or a sudden call of wanderlust or the weekend hangover,” he quipped in a wield remark over tantrum-throwing employees.
He goes on, “It’ll surely come in handy to do the everyday work, at least groundwork. The grunt work. The classwork and homework [for my kids!]. Write emails. And also answer media queries. It’ll surely impact our industry.”
ChatGPT’s limitations have kept hopes alive in the industry. “The idea is to do something that the ChatGPT cannot – delve into the future. The new. Not done yet. Here’s to doing that!”
Can bots create catchy ads?
Creativity is an innate ability that requires imagination, intuition, and emotional intelligence and cannot be replicated or duplicated by a machine.
While chatbots are impressive, they still lack the ability to generate truly original ideas, concepts, and experiences. AI uses algorithms based on tonnes of old data created by humans.
For instance, Google’s PoemPortraits generates poems from a single word using algorithms that drive its strength from scores of poems available on the net. Similarly, an artist robot "Ai-Da" draws and paints and ChatSonic can create images using algorithms fed by humans.
“Copywriting in the ad industry is much more than an algorithm,” quips Rohan Chincholi – Head, Digital Services - Havas Media Group India.
Chincholi explains, “Copywriting is an understanding of the consumer, the context of communication, creativity and much more. This may not be necessarily a non-linear thought process for humans. But, for AI Chatbots, there is a sequence of learning that is coming into play there by impacting the quality of output.”
We need to do engagement testing: I am sure humans will outperform machines, he laughs.
Can bots understand Brand Persona?
The existing AI tools are still far away from understanding a brand persona and brand visual identity, say experts.
Bharatesh Salian, Sr. VP - Marketing Science & CX, Kinnect, feels that the existing AI engines are intelligent but will still have to be trained to understand a brand persona, brand’s visual identity and the nuances of brand building and creativity.
“It can definitely learn from all the data points that have been fed in which powers the machine learning capabilities but it is still far away from understanding human behavior and emotions which a creative copywriter can bring to the table. For now, they can act as good assistants for content creators to take inspiration and make informed choices,” Salian quips.
He noted that AI Chatbots can be effectively used to drive Conversational, Assisted and Personalized (CAP) Commerce Solutions. It will help in enhancing the customer buying journey by pre-empting and personalizing content basis relevance and user behaviour.
What about humor, nuances and empathy?
The content output usually generated by a typical chatbot isn’t anywhere close to the relatable, creative copies drafted by skilled copywriters, industry experts say.
“ChatGPT is definitely a revolutionary introduction but even that lacks the human understanding of the cultural and social landscapes, which leads the writers to add a humorous word-play to the content, or to deliver it in ‘Hinglish’ rather than Hindi or English, among several other such nuances,” Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes:
Agarwal noted further, “This is what elevates a string of words into an impactful piece of content. So, the rapid technological advancements might allow these chatbots to become a valuable resource for the copywriters in the near future, might even make some roles redundant, but in no way would they replace them completely.”
ChatGPT is proving to be an excellent thinking assistant, giving professionals the ability to effectively expand on their thoughts, innovation, and outlook, but it cannot be a replacement for the human mind, says Siddharth Bhansali Founder, Noesis.Tech, CTO Zoo Media.
“The extent of imagination, curiosity, empathy, experience, and problem-solving acumen human beings hold is unmatchable by any technology,” Bhansali stated.
According to Revathi Batola, Associate Director, Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, AI chatbots’ biggest challenge is originality. “ChatGPT is programmed on a massive amount of data, which means it is churning out common, unremarkable content. This is where we can embrace the challenge of pushing beyond the predictable and offering remarkable content,” she remarks.
AI programs do not eliminate jobs. They grow businesses and make jobs easier. It can find holes where things need to be fixed and suggest solutions. The idea therefore is to do something that the ChatGPT cannot – delve into the future. The new. Not done yet. Here’s to doing that!, suggests Chemjong.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star to launch metaverse platform in India: Report
The launch of 'Starverse' will reportedly coincide with IPL 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Media giant Disney is reportedly gearing up to launch its metaverse platform Starverse in India. The application has been readied for rollout after months of testing, according to a top Disney exec who confirmed the development to a news portal.
The launch of Starverse will reportedly take place around the time of IPL 2023. Disney conceptualised the platform with an aim to enhance its sports-viewing experience for fans. Starverse will enable an immersive 3D experience for fans of sports.
Sanjog Gupta, the Head of Sports, Star & Disney India, told the news portal that for the first time users will be allowed to enter the Starverse at scale.
Gupta also added that Starverse can be accessed on the phone web instead of a mobile application since the latter will restrict the experience to only those who have downloaded the app.
The Disney exec also said that the platform will be an "always-on" experience for users, with new features that will be added to Starverse throughout the year.
Reportedly, Disney has collaborated with multiple agencies to design the tech backend, 3D models and environment and gamification part of Starverse.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Can Twitter turn the tide this year?
Industry heads opine that to get advertisers back on board, Twitter needs to work on its advertising services, bring stability in decision-making and perhaps a new leader
By Shantanu David | Feb 6, 2023 8:15 AM | 6 min read
When Elon Musk first (and finally) completed his purchase of Twitter at the end of October 2022, every subsequent and frequent policy change he made at the “global public square” made top headlines, with newsrooms, advertisers, industry watchers and all other stakeholders striving to keep pace with his mercurial decision-making.
Now, as changes continue to take place into 2023, the headlines have become smaller and tucked away, the industry’s attention less transfixed, and advertisers have continued their exodus, a reflection of the receding relevance of Twitter as an ad platform.
Late last week, Musk announced that Twitter would be sharing revenue for ads appearing in reply threads. The benefit, however, will be for creators who are Twitter Blue subscribers.
As previously reported by exchange4media, while Twitter is relatively low on user numbers (coming in 16th place in terms of MAU in a list dominated by Meta and Alphabet, who have billions of monthly users and potential customers), it did have a high impact, given the large presence of politicians, technocrats, journalists, and other newsmakers on the platform, making it a small, but a valuable, part of advertisers’ media buys.
However, according to Reuters, “Advertising spend on Twitter Inc dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social media platform after Elon Musk's takeover.”
The timing of that report by Standard Media Index (SMI) probably isn't the best for Twitter, which is reeling from an exodus of advertisers, the main source of its income at over 90%. Apart from pivoting heavily towards paid user accounts, to be available at a level of tiers, ranging from getting to the previously coveted blue tick to having an ad-free experience, Musk and Twitter have introduced a host of measures to win back advertisers, from offering limited free ads, to allowing political advertising and giving companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.
Megha Ahuja, VP- Digital Media Planning, Carat India, says that advertisers pulled back owing to the internal chaos and instability that soon followed Musk's takeover. “Keeping in mind the actions taken by the platform, brands decided to not put their reputation at stake by getting their ads showcased alongside harmful content.”
“After the Twitter Blue tick backfired, it got relaunched with modifications to claw back revenues that were going down by the day with the advertisers leaving. All the new changes are being seen in the same light as the rules and policies are being made on the go. These are based on reactions rather than the development of a robust platform,” she says.
As per the SMI report, ad spending on Twitter in November fell by 55 per cent as compared to last year. This is despite autumn and winter being traditionally a time of higher ad spends since advertisers put their brands front and centre during the holiday season.
Indeed, according to research firm Pathmatic, most of these advertisers had stopped their spending in November, the same month that Musk restored suspended accounts and released a paid account verification, which naturally resulted in parody accounts and more dubious entities impersonating major brands and corporations.
Alin Choubey, Business Head- North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), believes that due to a lack of clarity in vision and disruptive actions, advertisers are losing faith in the platform by the day. “Twitter lost more than two-thirds of its ad revenue in December as major advertisers shied away from it. There is still a small chance for Twitter if systematic changes come to the platform rather than it being used as a personal marketing tool for one individual.”
Earlier in January of this year, The Information reported that a senior manager at Twitter said that its daily revenue earnings were down 40 per cent as compared to the same day in 2022, even as 500 of the top advertisers on Twitter had paused spending since Musk's ascension.
Choubey believes that a new leader, better-thought-out advertising services, and stability in decision-making could take Twitter a long way from where it is right now.
And Twitter is making more moves aiming in that direction. The platform is now introducing a new ad tool called Search Keywords Ads, which empowers advertisers to have their tweets appear in the search results for certain keywords (at a price of course). This is just one of the moves aimed at resuscitating the funds flow the company needs as well as restoring some of its trust deficit.
While it is undeniable that in the last few months Twitter has been witnessing a downfall in terms of ad spends instead of stabilizing after the initial turmoil during the takeover, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers, thinks the platform’s endeavour to monetise users over advertisers could work in their favour and might give them some cushion in the short term if it works out.
“From an advertiser’s point of view; advertisers who haven’t spent on Twitter ads till now will not be seen considering it anytime soon, especially amidst all the turmoil. The ones who have been seen spending so should be a point of focus for Musk and team,” says Devnani, while noting that given the pessimism in the business environment, especially in the tech communities, a quick revival story (through ad spends) for the platform seems a bit tough.
Ahuja further says that it is important to understand that public sentiment is currently against the platform. “This might not help the advertisers who are still on the platform as they may not be seen in a good light. 2023 is a year for Twitter to get its act together and stabilise mainly for the users as the brands will then follow,” elaborates Ahuja, while observing, “Additionally, we can also see that not just advertisers but brands publishing content on the platform too have considerably reduced. And in India where TikTok is not available, Meta stands to gain more from these developments.”
What 2023 and the future hold for Twitter hang in the air, in this case, the web.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube