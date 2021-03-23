MeitY files counter-affidavit against WhatsApp's privacy policy in Delhi HC

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has filed a counter-affidavit in the Delhi High Court against WhatsApp's recent privacy policy update. MeitY has urged the high court to bar WhatsApp from implementing the new privacy policy as it violates IT rules on five counts.

The ministry noted that the new privacy policy envisages collecting sensitive personal information of users and sharing that data with its parent Facebook and other third parties. “It fails to specify types of personal data being collected; fails to notify user details of the collection of sensitive personal information; provide an option to review or amend the information; provide an option to withdraw consent retrospectively and guarantee further non-disclosure by third parties,” the ministry said in its affidavit.



The affidavit was filed in response to a petition challenging WhatsApp’s privacy policy.



In February, WhatsApp had said that it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update which had created a global furore over concerns of privacy infringement. In an official blog, the platform had said it will allow users to read the policy update at "their own pace" and will also display a banner providing additional information.



WhatsApp's updated privacy policy will allow its parent company Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data, including their phone number and location. The updates were aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform.

