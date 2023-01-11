MeitY likely to discuss gaming rules with schools, PTA members
As per reports, the meeting is to be held this week
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is likely to meet school and parent-teacher associations this week to discuss draft gaming rules, media reports say.
The discussion will also focus on the impact of gaming on kids and the need to curtain time spent on the same.
Ministry officials are also considering to meet doctors and policy groups.
The central government recently proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Telcos ad venture: EU body to decide on approval by early next month
As per reports, the move by telecom companies is being seen as an attempt to compete with tech giants
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Telcos like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone will get to know by February 10 if they can set up a joint advertising venture to take on the big tech companies.
Competition enforcers are set to give their verdict early next month, media reports have said.
On January 6, the telecom companies sought approval from anti-trust watchdog.
This is being seen as an attempt to compete with the big tech companies like Meta and Google.
The advertising venture is meant to provide "privacy-led, digital identification solutions", the commission is reported to have said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Interactive Avenues wins the digital creative mandate of Vim
The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
Interactive Avenues’ mandate includes amplifying the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, and delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”
Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prasar Bharati planning to launch OTT platform?
Last year, it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati is reportedly "evaluating" the possibility of launching an OTT platform.
"That is something we are working upon, evaluating," a leading business portal reported a Prasar Bharati official as saying in response to a question on the subject.
The news comes months after Prasar Bharati signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, according to the report. Prasar Bharati had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuppTV in March last year to make DD India available in various countries including the US, the UK.
The talks of a possibility of OTT platform launch comes days after the government approving a scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for modernization, upgrade and expansion of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), Prasar Bharati is ready with plans to achieve the objectives.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How Web3 can weave a fascinating future for marketers
Web3 can build solutions that prioritise user privacy & security while improving the overall user experience, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
While some might say the official jury is still out on the actual applications of Web3, essentially a new version of the internet itself, tech evangelists, brands, agencies that represent them and the more informed of the consumers that purchase their products, are seemingly all in.
And as Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, affirms: “It is more interactive, connected and secure than ever!”
Beyond the Web
Kothari believes that web3 can be a great tool for business development. “Slowly and gradually, with the advancements in tech, the man-machine relationship is maturing from master-servant to partner. With the help of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and big data, websites and apps will be able to process information intelligently and human-like in this stage of the internet's evolution,” he says.
For Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, Web3 is the stuff of science fiction made real. “It's a digital realm where artificial intelligence and machine learning join forces with blockchain to create a smarter, more secure, and more responsive internet.”
Kruthika Ravindran, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that Web3 can be used at every single stage of the marketing cycle – “Right from understanding the audience, to improving the products, services and experiences, to managing all the data and so on and so forth. With fully immersive multimedia environments, the possibilities of Web3 are endless.”
Kothari further enthuses, “Coming to advertising, building community is everything. Artists have started leveraging NFTs and Digital Collectibles to lure their fan base. Furthermore, advertisers can take experiential advertising a notch above with in-game ad modelling and show their ads in 3D. It will be fascinating to observe how marketers come up with creative ideas to take advantage of the opportunity in the Web3 era.”
As part of its Digital 3.0 initiative, White Rivers Media has been engaging with some of the top Indian business houses to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to Digital 3.0.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, believes that Web3 is expected to dominate the conversation in the tech industry because it has the potential to fundamentally change the way the internet works by replacing centralized systems with decentralized ones. “This could have a wide range of applications, from enabling more secure and private online communication to enabling more transparent and democratic decision-making processes.”
“While a lot of Web3 and its adoption is debatable, what's important is that it's opening new questions and providing new examples of how our relationship with the internet is changing. Web3 may or may not be the next "platform" moment, but it's a sign that big change has started to take place both at the technology layer that powers the internet as well as the perception layer that influences what people think they can use the internet for,” adds Bhansali.
One potential way to utilize Web3 technologies in advertising and marketing would be to focus on building solutions that prioritize user privacy and security, while also improving the overall user experience. This could involve developing decentralized platforms that offer more control and transparency to users, as well as using decentralized identity solutions to enable more personalized and targeted advertising in a more privacy-friendly manner.
Consumers First
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital, believes the key principles of Web3 - decentralisation, transparency and giving power back to the users are key factors at play. “While we are still at a very early stage in terms of Web 3 adoption, brands, which are realising that they must meaningfully engage with their customers and build communities, will most definitely have a first-mover advantage. More so, these brands can use the Web3 channels as new and sustainable revenue streams.”
“The two most common aspects are the metaverse and NFTs. But they’ve been used mostly as PR-led activations, as opposed to long-term deployments. The Web3 space is so versatile that the technology can be used across industries, from community building to democratizing ad inventory acquisition. My personal opinion is that we will see sustainable, long-term brand-led use cases around Web3 technologies in 2023, as opposed to PR-led activations,” he notes.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, agrees that Web3 has shown promise to increase the efficiency of transactions while creating trust / transparency. Additionally, most of the major VCs and tech companies are starting to invest heavily into Web3 to create the next set of products. This is the key why Web3 will continue to dominate trends in 2023.
“We are starting to see Web3 to have alternative ways to advertise or market to Gen Z and younger folks. Globally, younger folks are not on Facebook or traditional sites, they are adapting web3 community tools, which is where we will have to market / advertise to them,” says Shah.
Web 3 technologies are also making it possible to connect a vast array of devices through the Internet of Things (IoT), creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, explained Asher. “And with the power of cloud computing, Web3 is able to handle vast amounts of data and provide insights and predictions in real-time.”
And by providing more customised, precise, and engaging experiences for customers, observes Asher, Web 3 technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry. In advertising and marketing, Web3 has a variety of specific applications: tailored content; interactive experiences; improved targeting; and smart content.
In a nutshell, as Asher says: “Users are transported to a brand's product or concept, fully experiencing it in a way that feels more realistic and exciting than any traditional ad could ever hope to achieve. And with the added element of interactivity, customers can truly engage with the brand on a deeper level, forging a connection that goes beyond just a fleeting advertisement.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pepper to launch content marketing platform
The platform will help businesses streamline their content process, improve organic traffic and reduce customer acquisition cost
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Content-mediation company Pepper will be soon launching a content marketing platform (CPM), the waitlist for which has already begun. Founder and CEO of Pepper Anirudh Singla announced the launch of the service on his social media pages.
The new CMP, wrote Singla, will help businesses streamline their content process, improving organic traffic and reducing customer acquisition cost. The platform will also aid in calculating content marketing ROI.
The CPM will serve as a collaborative space by bringing content, data and teams together.
Singla wrote: "Like Salesforce pioneered CRM as a category over 20 years back, we feel CMP (Content Marketing Platform) will become the most critical software stack for any business in the next 10 years! With every company becoming a content company, I am excited to announce that Pepper Content is soon launching one of the world’s foremost Content Marketing Platform!"
The company has also launched a waitlist for the soon-to-be-launched platform. The first 500 beta users to register will get personalised onboarding.
"A lot will change this year in the content space, and Pepper Content will play a revolutionary part in changing how marketing organisations think about content! Apply for access now!" wrote the CEO.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google to move SC after NCLAT refuses to stay CCI order: Report
On Wednesday, NCLAT quashed Google's request to put an interim stay on CCI’s penalty amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore and also asked it pay up 10% of the penalty
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
After the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) declined Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that penalised the tech giant, a news report says that it is now preparing to approach the Supreme Court for the same.
The antitrust watchdog had slapped penalties amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for unfair market practices back in October.
Not only did NCLAT decline to grant any immediate stay on the CCI penalty, but it also ordered the search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by the CCI.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Metaverse to reality: Will Meta platforms bounce back in 2023?
Amid massive loss in market value, layoffs and high-level exits, Meta now has to deal with a €390m penalty imposed by a UK court for illegal use of data for targeted ads
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 6, 2023 8:59 AM | 5 min read
On 4th of January, when an Indian Tribunal rejected Google’s plea and ordered it to pay Rs 1,300 crore as the penalty imposed by the anti-trust regulator for anti-competitive practices, a British court imposed a €390m (about 350 pounds) fine on Meta platforms for illegal use of users’ data in targeted ads.
“Facebook and Instagram cannot ‘force consent’ by saying consumers have to accept how their data is used, or leave the platform,” said the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), asking the company to change its data usage policy within three months. As Facebook and Instagram have European headquarters in Ireland, the DPC assumes the role of EU data regulator.
Clearly, it wasn't a good start to 2023 for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, which owns both platforms, especially when it is struggling on many other fronts.
Although the company performed very well in India in FY22 clocking over Rs 16,000 crore through its ad business, a 75% jump compared to the previous year, 2022 was particularly a bad year or perhaps the worst for Meta platforms globally.
The US-based tech giant lost 60 per cent of its share value in a year following macroeconomic headwinds and a massive dent to its ad business (mainly due to Apple's privacy policy), and investors’ dwindling confidence in its metaverse ambitions.
To manage the finances, the company announced in November that it would lay off roughly 13% of its workforce or more than 11,000 employees. Around the same time, top Meta executives like Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, legendary developer John Carmack, Meta India head Ajit Mohan, Policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal and WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose parted ways with the company.
These developments also sparked a debate in the media and advertising fraternity – will Meta will be able to better its prospects in 2023, especially under the current global economic scenario and waning investor confidence in the company's metaverse ambitions?
After all, Facebook alone has close to three billion users, including 400 million users in India. Almost all major brands in India spend a significant chunk of their digital advertising budget on Facebook and Instagram.
Besides, micro, small and medium enterprises, especially the ones which switched to online marketing during the pandemic years, are largely dependent on Meta for advertising.
Paras Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Matterkind, an IPG Reprise company, says, “I think Meta has a great potential to bounce back provided they get authentic and true to themselves, and they enhance their audience offering solutions. However, I don't think there will be a substantial increase in their market share this year.”
However, some media experts say FB ad formats are expected to experience the slowest growth due to saturation, lack of innovation and the growth of eCommerce platforms.
Industry observers also blame Meta’s obsession for the metaverse as one of the prime reasons for its current situation. “Reality Labs, Meta’s metaverse segment, saw $3.7bn in losses in Q2 alone. The company is still committed to its metaverse pivot rather than improving its core business through innovations,” a senior digital media expert said.
She further said, “Zuckerberg wants to ramp up WhatsApp payments. However, it has been quite challenging due to a highly competitive market dominated by Google Pay and Paytm.”
Anil Solanki, a media expert, noted that Meta’s platforms will struggle until the economy recovers and advertisement revenue channels open back up. However, it will bounce back riding on the metaverse only.
“The social media giant is spending billions of dollars to develop the metaverse and making itself future-ready. The year 2023 might be a lean year for the company but it is expected to bounce back,” Solanki opines.
Regulatory challenges ahead
The past couple of years has been challenging for Meta as an increasing number of countries started examining anti-competitive practices and illegal use of consumers’ data by the tech giants.
Indian antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) is also probing into WhatsApp's privacy policy for 2021. WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms.
The European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission are also probing Meta after allegations of antitrust and privacy issues.
“What could harm the giant the most is the US Journalism Competition and Preservation Bill. If passed, it might have to share a large share of its ad revenue with digital news publishers. This could be a big setback for the company whose market share is shrinking in the US due to the phenomenal growth of TikTok and ecommerce platforms,” a senior media expert said.
Meta has threatened to remove news content altogether from its US platform to bypass the Bill. However, experts say it is unlikely to do so to safeguard its long-term interests not only in the US, but across the world.
Observers said, “To avoid potential business loss, Meta negotiated a deal on the same issue with the Australian government last year.”
e4m has reached out to Meta to understand its business projections for India and the stand on ongoing legal cases. Their response is awaited.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube