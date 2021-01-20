Media Veteran Sudip Mukherjee launches OTT platform Biiggbang Amusement

Owing to the pandemic, the consumers have developed a voracious appetite for OTT entertainment, being constantly on the lookout for binge-time breaks and interesting content to watch. To satiate the unceasing hunger for compelling stories, Biiggbang Amusement is here with an exciting fusion of the most in-demand trends in the world of modern entertainment – short form crisp content and seamless online entertainment. Spearheaded by the seasoned entrepreneur, Sudip Mukherjee & his CoFounder Shrikant Agrawal, with an emphasis on augmented UI / UX, AI & short form pacy content, the platform has the perfect equilibrium between quality and choice with an aim to put out one riveting content piece every day!

Biiggbang Amusement will present an unmatched entertainment experience to its global audience in 10 Indian and 8 international languages. With the absorbing content spanning across riveting genres and global award-winning content, the streaming platform will give a sneak peek into the finest Indian and global content with just a single click for its viewers. The platform will let its audience access its freemium content on smartphones, tablets, laptops and television.

Biiggbang Amusement has also signed up leading celebrities like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Namit Das, Rajesh Sharma and many more leading actors for its gripping short format shows and films. Renowned National Award-winning actress, Rituparna Sengupta will be seen with her debut in OTT space with Biiggbang. Audiences across globe can revel in the entertainment carnival with the best-in-class technology, a sea of choices and an incomparable user experience as it will release one new and engaging show/film every day of the year.

Delighted about the launch of the platform, Sudip Mukherjee, CEO & Founder, Biiggbang Amusement shared, “We are more than thrilled to announce the launch of our new venture, Biiggbang Amusement, the one-stop for freemium entertainment with which we aim to engage and entertain our audience with our diverse content library. It will be our constant endeavour to tell compelling stories with the most seamless experience, unique features, and immersive experience with compact content. This means more content in less time and a sea of choices to cater to universal sensibilities.”

