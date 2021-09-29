LinkedIn rolls out tools for marketers to grow audience, amplify brand presence

The new features have been added to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions (LMS) portfolio

LinkedIn, the world's largest online professional network, has launched new platform features that will help marketers easily grow and deepen their engagement with their audience, in today’s evolving world of work. These new additions to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions (LMS) portfolio will enable marketers to exercise community-building through long-form content, achieve greater reach with Live Events, and optimize how they measure against their brand-building goals.

Commenting on the launch of these new features, Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions for India, said, “As these dynamic times continue to change how we work, do business, and practice engagement, marketers today are exploring ways to build easier, more meaningful ways to connect with their audiences. At LinkedIn, we are heavily inspired by the efforts of marketers who continue to build communities despite the many volatilities of today’s day and age. To facilitate their efforts, we’re adding new features to the LMS portfolio that can help them reach more of their targeted audiences, and grow their brand community more seamlessly — all while measuring impact in easier ways.”

Tools for marketers to grow their audience and amplify brand presence:

Articles for Pages: Build Community with Long-Form Content

Informative and credible content remains a highly effective way to connect with audiences and develop a reputation for trusted thought leadership. The challenge is that it’s increasingly difficult to draw readers to a traditional company blog. Articles for Pages gives the user ease of access as it’s a click on the social platform and there is a higher possibility of them discovering it which presents an opportunity to engage once the audience gets there.

While members on LinkedIn have long had the ability to draft and publish long-form articles on the platform, organizations have been limited to character counts for organic posts in the feed. That’s no longer the case with Articles for Pages, which allows the business to grow its community through -

Engaging members with professional content that can be consumed without leaving the platform.

Producing and sharing robust content, exploring key topics at length with rich media, links, pull quotes, and more.

Sparking visible and inviting conversations with the community in the comments section, whilst mirroring the engagement elements of a social post.

Encouraging valuable next-step actions, like following the Page, clicking through to the company’s website, or downloading a resource.

Accessing detailed audience insights to learn about the firmographics of people reading and interacting with the content.

To know more, Please check out Q&A with Randstad, a Dutch multinational human resource consulting firm, about how they are using Articles on LinkedIn.

Unlock Greater Exposure and Engagement with Live Events

LinkedIn has launched the most awaited “Scheduled LinkedIn Live” and “LinkedIn Events” to work better together for maximum reach and engagement. This will be delivered on the LinkedIn Live Events platform.

LinkedIn Events is an all-in-one simplified experience that pulls together the reach and engagement of the native live-streaming tool with the planning and targeting which enabling users to:

Sponsor your stream in advance to a targeted audience

Auto-notify event registrants and a subset of Page followers when your event goes live

Amass views on your public Live Event post from anyone on LinkedIn, whether they’ve hit “Attend” or not, during and after the show

Easily share the replay of your Live Event content for maximum distribution and value

Virtual events are fast becoming a cornerstone of community-building as more growth activity shifts to the digital space. We want to make it as easy as possible for you and interested attendees to find each other at scale.

Additional updates include:

Fewer followers are required for access to LinkedIn Live

Automated and expedited review process for LinkedIn Live applicants

All Page Admins can go live once a Page is approved

An expanded registration form for Events

A lead management integration with one of our partners, Zapier





Measure and Optimize Brand Awareness on LinkedIn

Additionally, LinkedIn has added three new enhancements designed to help its users seamlessly accomplish and measure against their brand-building goals -

Brand Lift Testing: This new feature allows the users to measure the impact of LinkedIn Ads on their brand by taking a baseline of your brand’s perception and then testing the brand impact of those ads against key metrics.

Reach Optimization: This feature allows users to optimize toward the number of unique member accounts that are shown ads, easily increasing your brand’s exposure to new and relevant audiences.

Reach/Frequency Forecasting and Reporting: With these new features, users can easily view the predicted reach and frequency for your Brand Awareness campaigns within the Forecasting Tool and measure their results in the Campaign Manager reporting.

LinkedIn aims to support its users in expanding in their community and these features of native long-form content, virtual events, and data-driven optimization tools will help them engage with their audience, and maximize the impact.

