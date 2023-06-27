LinkedIn India’s revenue grew 4-fold in five years: Ashutosh Gupta
Country Manager for India at LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta, shares how the social media platform for professionals has grown leaps and bounds ever since it entered the Indian market in 2009
LinkedIn came to India in 2009 and has grown into a platform with more than 100 million professionals, which is a big milestone for the Microsoft-owned social media platform.
LinkedIn has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, exchange ideas & opportunities, says Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager for India at LinkedIn. Gupat adds with pride, “We’ve seen that having a trusted online professional community where people can go and support each other amidst the economic uncertainty is incredibly valuable.”
The two-decade-old company credits this growth to their “members-first” approach. According to Gupta, “India is LinkedIn’s largest market outside of the US and our long-term members-first approach to growth is working well. With a growing member base, we are also seeing strong customer demand on the other side of the marketplace for hiring, learning, marketing, selling and training.”
e4m spoke to Gupta to understand LinkedIn's revenue model, growth of its Hindi platform, expansion plans and much more.
Excerpts:
Can you please explain your revenue model?
We have a strong, diversified business model with revenue coming from member subscriptions, hiring and learning solutions, advertising sales and SaaS solutions for sales professionals. Whether companies are looking to build their brand, understand real-time labour market trends, attract, hire and develop talent, or market and sell their products and services, LinkedIn’s unique data and insights empower businesses and help them grow.
We are among top three players in each of our four core businesses-Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Sales Solutions and Learning Solutions.
Around 97% of Fortune 100 companies globally use Talent Solutions to meet their talent acquisition and development needs. In Q4 FY22, Talent Solutions surpassed $6 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, up 39% year-over-year.
As far as Marketing Solutions is concerned, we surpassed $5 billion in revenue in FY22 and continue to be a B2B advertising leader that offers companies higher reach and ROI. More than 96k products have Product Pages on LinkedIn and approximately 63M companies have a Page on LinkedIn. Clients that participated in B2B Edge in FY22 collectively invested over half a billion with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in the past 2 fiscal years.
Our Sales Solutions surpassed $1B in revenue in January 2022. As measured by revenue, we are the number 1 sales intelligence provider. More than 1.2 million sellers use Sales Navigator. InMails are 3x more likely to be accepted than a cold call and 6x more likely to be accepted than email.
Moreover, LinkedIn Learning offers over 20,600 courses across business, creative and technical categories, as of April 2023. Members added 446 million skills to their profiles over the last 12 months, up 48% year-over-year.
Can you please share your revenue growth in India over the past three years?
Our revenue is up by almost 84% from FY20, and nearly 4x over the last five years. India is LinkedIn’s second largest business market in Asia Pacific with some of the biggest global customers in the IT sector such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, big ed-tech players, and several unicorn startups.
In terms of content, how has the Indian market evolved over the years?
LinkedIn has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, exchange ideas and opportunities. We have seen a two-fold increase in the sharing of knowledge-based content derived from firsthand experiences. These insights cover a wide range of topics including creating business plans, scaling startups, fostering culture in hybrid environments, and developing recession-proof skills. Members are actively engaging with this content, which is deeply rooted in knowledge and insights, to grow and thrive as professionals in these dynamic times.
We’re also seeing an increase in conversations about emerging workplace trends on LinkedIn. From the "Great Resignation" to the "Great Reshuffle," and from ‘quiet quitting’ to ‘moonlighting’, unique workplace conversations are emerging from a broader audience on our platform.
Our findings show that professionals in India are building new skills and looking for roles that best match their values. Around 84% of Indians agree that skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago in the workplace.
In 2022 alone, members in India spent nearly 4.6 million hours learning and upskilling on LinkedIn – almost twice the global average. The future of work will be about potential over pedigree. Professionals who are proactive in their approach to learning new skills, be it AI or coding, stand to gain amidst this great resetting of the workplace.
Besides, young Indians are prioritising working in companies that demonstrate a commitment to the culture and values they support. We have introduced a new job search filter for professionals to easily find open roles based on an organisation's commitment to values like work-life balance, DEI, career growth, social impact, and sustainability.
Has the Indian market given you the largest growth?
India has played a pivotal role in driving LinkedIn's remarkable growth. The vibrant and engaged audience in India has made it one of our most active and engaged communities around the world. India's position as our second largest business market in the Asia Pacific region highlights the impact and trust we have earned among businesses and professionals across markets.
You have also launched Hindi LinkedIn in 2021? How has been the response so far? How many users do you have on that platform?
A key part of our strategy in India is localising our product offerings so more communities can harness the potential of our platform to thrive as professionals. The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi was our first big step forward, boosting access to opportunities for 600 million Hindi speakers around the world, 500 million of whom are in India. We're witnessing growing interest and engagement in Hindi on our platform, and we're committed to investing in new features and resources that cater to the needs of Indian professionals.
What are your expansion plans?
As we charge towards the next two decades, we are laser-focused on our commitment to building a skills-first labour market that is efficient and equitable. We are constantly making strides in that direction with strategic needs in product innovation and adoption in the Indian market. Our Bengaluru R&D centre is a hub for technological developments globally with a fantastic team of engineers. We will continue to invest in the centre with a focus on building a safe and trustworthy platform for audiences in India and the world.
We’re also excited about generative AI and how we can use this new technology to help support the hiring process and make our customers be even more productive and successful in their jobs.
Consolidation of OTTs to lower losses: Will more make it merrier?
Bundling could prove to be a saving grace as it will enable the large players to divide their fixed costs and acquire viewers at a larger scale to enable commercial viability, say experts
By Aditi Gupta | Jun 26, 2023 8:39 AM | 7 min read
The OTT space in India may have got a huge boost in terms of users in the recent past, especially during the Covid pandemic, but it hasn't helped the platforms much as they continue to struggle for revenue. With several OTT platforms running into losses, consolidation or bundling could prove to be a saving grace, believe industry experts who say it will enable the large players to divide their fixed costs and acquire viewers at a larger scale to enable commercial viability.
exchange4media spoke to industry veterans to get their view on whether consolidation is the future of OTTs to sustain and in what ways can they recover from the losses and at the same time make themselves profitable.
According to Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, EssenceMediacom India, commercial viability and monetization have been a key concern for OTT platforms and they are taking the route of consolidation so that they can offer exclusive content.
“The recent consolidation we have seen with various platforms are for different strategic reasons. OTT platforms are taking the route of consolidation or partnering with others so that they can offer exclusive content and cross-promote each other's offerings as well. Consolidation will also help to adopt new technologies or approaches that could give them an advantage over competition.
“This is a space that will definitely see an explosion in my view. It is a journey that the category is seeing given the high interest from viewers and will continue to see disruption,” Shah told e4m.
According to him, there will be large players who would want to dominate consumer attention and time, like how the media industry has evolved over the past decades across TV, Print and Radio.
“Platforms have yet to decide how the business model will be profitable and sustainable and till there are some clearly proven models on this, we will see a lot of traction in this space,” Shah said.
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President- Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary and Internet) at Elara Capital, shares that OTT platforms are taking the route of consolidation because for the last five years, not even one of these platforms have emerged profitable.
“We have not seen a single OTT platform emerge profitable for the last five years. So smaller platforms are taking the route of consolidation. Even aggregators, however, have not been able to sustain this business model,” he said.
Taurani believes that consolidation will arrest the content cost inflation and lead to better distribution mechanisms.
“The bargaining power will also improve for the platforms vs distributor because currently the bargaining power is very heavy for the distributor as they have multiple platforms to distribute but the OTT platforms don’t have too many options when it comes to telco vendors,” he said.
According to Divya Dixit, Business Strategy and Growth Advisor, consolidation is definitely being chosen as a preferred methodology due to the promise of an optimised sustenance model for OTT.
“Consolidation is the best way to get access to a larger audience with zero spends. In fact, for smaller platforms, it just makes far larger sense to be a content pipeline that uses the aggregation model to distribute.
“There are enough aggregators like telecom players or broadband players that use content as a bait to push data or the OTT aggregators that believe in bundling and scaling up the bundled deals,” she said.
However, in a contrasting opinion, SonyLIV’s former Business Head Uday Sodhi said he does not see any consolidation happening in the OTT space apart from MX Player.
“I do not see any consolidation happening apart from MX Player. It will take a few years for OTTs to become profitable. They all are focusing on acquiring customers right now,” he said.
Throwing light on the reasons behind OTT platforms making losses, Sodhi said, “OTT players are making losses because we are at the early stage of market development. Most people are trying to acquire users. Mid-sized players or regional players will have to consolidate with big ones. The big players still might not be profitable as they will have to invest in the content.”
According to Taurani, most of the OTT platforms are losing money due to high content cost, distribution cost and customer acquisition costs.
“OTT platforms are making losses because India ARPU (average revenue per user) is very low. It is a price-sensitive market. Advertising market is dominated by e-commerce. So, advertising potential is low. Content cost is phenomenally high so the market is fragmented to many players. Distribution cost is also high as most of these platforms have to spend on customer acquisition which is expensive or if they tie up with telcos and OEM (original equipment manufacturers), they have to give cheap discounts on rack prices. Because of these reasons, economics are not working out and OTTs are making severe losses,” Taurani told e4m.
Experts feel it is too soon to say if consolidation can make OTTs profitable but it can certainly lower the losses if executed correctly.
“While consolidation is a route to reduce loss making, this is a space where content is very critical and is enabling a large variety of on-demand content which is gaining traction and popularity,” said Shah, adding that the key to become profitable will be a disruption in the business model which we are yet to see.
According to Shah, the current popular commercial models, based around advertising and subscription, will need to change for OTTs to become profitable.
“Technology will need to be leveraged to create a dynamic business model that will enable commercial viability and profitability. Leveraging AI and crowd sourcing for content development are other areas that could help reduce cost of content creation and make the platforms profitable,” he said.
As per Taurani, “It is soon to be said that consolidation will help loss making platforms sustain. It will provide some respite and could lead to a lot of changes. If a large player takes over a small platform, a lot of rejigging can happen in terms of content strategy, distribution, partnership etc. There will be lower losses if the execution is right.”
He added that a lot of things need to change for OTTs to become profitable.
“From a customer standpoint, ARPUs need to move up but given the free content strategy of big players like JioCinema or Hotstar, I don’t foresee ARPUs moving up in a price-sensitive market like India. Distribution cost needs to come down. Consolidation will also drive profitability as it will reduce tech cost and content cost,” he said.
Sodhi, however, believes that consolidation will not help in making OTT profitable.
“Consolidation will not help in making OTT profitable because the purpose of that is to only gain customers, not profit. Their focus currently is on acquiring customers because of which they are losing money and not making any profit,” Sodhi said.
Talking about impact of consolidation on viewership and subscription, Taurani, asserted that consolidation will have a positive impact on viewers and subscribers because consolidation means you have a wider variety of content offerings which means you can reach out to a wider audience.
“So, it has a big positive impact on viewership. I am not sure how positively it will impact subscriptions. It enhances your bargaining power in the ecosystem. Consolidation or bundling is the way to go ahead,” he said.
Sharing a similar view, Vishal Shah said consolidating will surely provide subscribers with a more comprehensive entertainment experience, allowing them to access a wider range of content and features.
“This can be particularly attractive to users who are looking for a one-stop-shop for their entertainment needs. However, whether this will have a negative or positive impact will be a wait-and-watch situation as consolidation can also lead to issues such as higher subscription costs, redundant content, or a lack of focus on specialized content,” he said.
According to a recently released report by FICCI, currently 45 million households are paying for one or more subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, and the number will grow to 52 million by 2025, if current pricing is maintained.
Google to invest $10 bn in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai
The Alphabet CEO made the announcement after meeting PM Modi on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told PM Narendra Modi during his US visit that his company will be investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund, media networks have reported.
Pichai also said that Google was announcing its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat's GIFT city.
During his three-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet the chiefs of global players like Micron and Applied Materials.
"PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time… I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," Pichai was quoted by media networks.
Gaming market in India to grow at CAGR of 27% by 2027: e4m-GroupM ESP Report 2023
The report explores the growth of the online gaming landscape in India, how brands can leverage this billion-dollar industry and the road ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 3:10 PM | 2 min read
The gaming industry in India has witnessed a significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as increasing smartphone penetration, high-speed internet connectivity, and the growing interest of people in gaming. With over 750M active internet users in 2022, India has become the prime destination for all that digital media entails, with the key driver of the digital revolution being gaming. The much-awaited e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 decodes the growth of the online gaming landscape in India, how brands can leverage this billion-dollar industry and road ahead.
India has a large and enthusiastic gaming community, with millions of players across various platforms and genres. The report states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from $2.6 B (Rs 20,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2022 to $8.6 B (Rs 68,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. It added that India recorded about 421 million online gamers in 2022 and the number is believed to cross 442 million by 2023. Also, the number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025. The report states that Ludo King, Bubble Shooter, Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Indian Bikes Driving 3D and Call of Duty were among the most played games in India.
While the male population were likely to play Free Fire (Shooting I Battle Royale), Battlegrounds Mobile India (Shooting I Battle Royale), Carrom Pool (Tabletop I Board Game), Callbreak Multiplayer (Casino I Card Games Casino), Hill Climb Racing (Racing I Arcade Racing), females would prefer playing Ludo King (Tabletop I Ludo), Candy Crush Saga, (Match I M3), Subway Surfers (Action I Runner), Bubble Shooter by llyon (Match I Bubble Shooter), Subway Princess Runner (Action I Runner).
India is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. The country is home to close to 500 M individual gamers. Apart from mobile gaming, E-sports is gaining significant traction in India with the rise of competitive gaming tournaments and leagues has attracted a large audience and increased participation from professional gamers. The e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 report serves as a compass, guiding marketers through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the gaming sphere. We are glad to have AnyMind as our partner of the e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023.
To get more insights on the future of gaming in India and the opportunities that lie ahead, click here to download the full e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 report.
JioCinema to stream inaugural Global Chess League
The league will be streamed free to all viewers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced JioCinema as the OTT partner for the inaugural edition. From June 22nd, 2023, onwards, all the matches of the league being held in Dubai will be streamed LIVE on the platform.
As part of JioCinema’s commitment to helping the Global Chess League reach a wider audience, the league will be streamed free to all viewers, the platform said.
Speaking about the association, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 - Sports, said, “We are excited to be a part of the chess revolution that the Global Chess League will bring about. Through JioCinema, we will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for chess fans while also helping the sport grow its fan base. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with the league.”
The annual league will feature a unique mixed-team format wherein, each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will compete for the Global Chess League Championship title on July 2nd, 2023.
Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “One of the league's core objectives is to promote and popularise chess worldwide. With JioCinema, we have the ideal partner for bringing the league closer to the audience. We are confident that the league will reach new heights as the world's most-watched and engaging chess league. We look forward to a successful collaboration with JioCinema in setting new standards for fan engagement.”
The Sourrce unites ensemble of storytellers for 2023-2025
The Sourrce, founded by Shikha Kapur, will be collaborating with 14 new-age directors and storytellers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
The Sourrce, founded by Shikha Kapur, has decided to collaborate with 14 new-age directors and storytellers for stories that have originated in-house from the Sourrce writers' room.
This impressive lineup of directors includes voices behind Tumbbad, RX 100, Pushpa, The House Next Door, Undekhi Human, Badhaai Ho, and The Night Manager.
Debutants with experience in international films like Mission Impossible 4, creatives from TVF's founding team, and Indian directors making waves in Los Angeles have all come together for The Sourrce.
The Sourrce is home to 12 writers from various walks of life and this collective is committed to sharing extraordinary stories from India that span a variety of genres, including Indian folklore, horror, sci-fi, action franchises, inventive comedies, and engaging true stories.
Founder Shikha Kapur says: “The Sourrce fosters a diverse and inclusive community where Indian stories can thrive and resonate with audiences worldwide. We are committed to creating an empowering space where underrepresented voices can flourish and thrive, and where every story finds its audience, and every voice is heard. We are thrilled to collaborate with such an eclectic mix of talent joining us in our quest to bring forth original stories from India.”
Why Real Time AI holds big-time promises for brands
Industry experts chime in on how brands are leveraging Real Time AI to engage with the Indian consumer market's appetite for instant gratification
By Shantanu David | Jun 22, 2023 9:15 AM | 7 min read
While Generative AI has been in the limelight for a while now, thanks to the growing use of tools like Microsoft-backed Chat GPT and media created using AI technology, Real Time AI, a member of the Predictive AI family of technology has been quietly making inroads into companies and advertisers’ tool kits.
The predictive AI stream utilises past data to predict future behaviours or trends, which makes predictive AI an area of immense interest for brands and businesses. Real Time Predictive AI models are trained to be able to make these predictions close to real-time or immediately.
According to Marketsandmarkets, “The global Predictive Analytics Market size was valued at $10.5 billion in 2021 and it is projected to reach $28.1 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.”
“Real Time AI has varied business applications, including short-term+ demand forecasting, preventive machine maintenance, supply chain management and commodity pricing, share pricing etc which can help businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase margins. And the consumer-focused applications of Real Time AI, are equally valuable to businesses in a world where consumers are spoilt for choice,” explains Anand Chakravarthy, Chief Growth Officer, Omnicom Media Group India, adding that Real Time AI equips brands with the ability to create genuine customer delight, leading to greater loyalty, higher lifetime value, and positive word of mouth.
All Day Affair
Indeed, Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, notes that Real Time AI and predictive AI may sound like ground-breaking technologies, but the truth is that they have become an integral part of our everyday lives.
“Just think about it for a moment: when you effortlessly open your map app and find the quickest route to your destination, when Spotify suggests the perfect song that matches your mood, or when you quickly check tomorrow's weather with a simple tap on your phone, you are experiencing the power of Real Time and predictive AI. Even when you start conversing with Siri, you're tapping into these incredible technologies,” he says.
These activities, which we often take for granted, are made possible by the intelligence and adaptability of AI algorithms working behind the scenes. They analyse vast amounts of data, learn from patterns, and make predictions in real-time to enhance user experiences.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, SoCheers, says one of the most effective, and common, ways to use these tools is through dynamic content optimization. “By analysing consumer data in real-time, brands can tailor their content and messaging to suit individual preferences, behaviour, and context. Some notable examples include the use of personalized recommendations in ecommerce and entertainment. Companies like Amazon and Netflix have perfected the art of using Real Time AI algorithms to analyse consumer browsing and purchase history to deliver tailored recommendations instantly. This ensures that consumers receive relevant and engaging content at the right moment, maximizing the chances of immediate engagement and gratification.”
Real Time Examples
Anand illustrates how Amazon's Anticipatory Shipping is a fascinating example of predictive and Real Time AI. “Imagine a shipping model that aims to reduce delivery times by sending products to fulfilment centres or local hubs before customers even place their orders. That's precisely what Amazon Anticipatory Shipping does. By utilising data analysis, customer behaviour patterns, and predictive algorithms, Amazon anticipates which products will be in demand in specific areas. They then proactively ship these items to nearby warehouses, positioning them closer to potential buyers. The genius behind this concept lies in the sophisticated algorithms and data analysis that accurately predict customer preferences.”
Essentially, by leveraging vast amounts of customer data, Amazon streamlines its delivery process and enhances customer satisfaction by reducing the time between placing an order and receiving the product.
Chakravarthy gives another example, with regards to recommendations. “Let’s say you are a Spotify user - not a very heavy user but someone who listens to music on Spotify 1-2 times a week. Spotify’s objective is to get you to come back to Spotify more often and for that the brand needs to ensure that your experience on Spotify, whenever you log in, is great - meaning you find the songs you want to listen to easily or even better your discover songs/artists/albums, you are likely to enjoy etc. The latter is where recommendation engines play a big role. Spotify will recommend an artist, album or even a specially curated playlist for you, all based on your past or even immediate listening behaviour. And as a result, if you always have a great experience on Spotify, you will come back more often…Mission Accomplished!”
Bosmia says another powerful application of Real Time AI is in the area of programmatic advertising. “In the realm of social media advertising, platforms like Instagram and Facebook leverage Real Time AI to optimize ad delivery based on user behaviour and preferences. By combining data-driven insights with automation, brands can optimize their ad placements and target strategies that can yield them unexpected results. This level of personalization not only enhances consumer engagement but also improves advertising efficiency and ROI,” she explains.
Data Drive
Sukrit Singh, Founder - XP&DLand, says that brands and advertisers can leverage data and Real Time AI tools to enhance consumer engagement and cater to the need for immediate gratification in several ways including contextual advertising, and social listening and sentiment analysis.
“By presenting ads that align with consumers' current needs and interests, brands can capture their attention and drive immediate engagement. Real Time AI tools can also monitor social media platforms and other online channels to gauge consumer sentiment, identify trends, and understand public opinion. By leveraging this data, brands can promptly respond to consumer feedback, leading to increased engagement,” he says.
“Thanks to Real Time AI, chatbots too have evolved from just offering customers a set of standard responses/actions, to providing them with customised responses based on the sequence of queries made by the customer. This leads to quicker customer query resolution and happier customers,” adds Chakravarthy.
Even with all its inherent advantages, Singh says it is important for brands and advertisers to respect consumer privacy and ensure transparency when using data and real-time AI tools. “Implementing robust data security measures and obtaining explicit consent from consumers can help build trust and foster long-term engagement.”
AI has arrived
Real-time and predictive AI availability is more comprehensive than just a handful of organisations with deep pockets. Investing in AI is becoming more affordable, and businesses of all sizes are adopting these technologies. It's an opportunity that no one should miss out on.
“Whether you're a small start-up or a large corporation, incorporating AI into your operations can revolutionise the way you do business. It can help you understand your customers better, optimise your processes, make more accurate predictions, and ultimately, improve your bottom line. The era of AI is here, and it's time to embrace its potential. AI is no longer a luxury reserved for a select few; it's necessary for any organisation that wants to stay competitive and thrive in the digital age,” says Anand.
Vidhu Sagar joins Acueiti DigiMedia as Managing Director
Prior to this, Sagar was MD at Entravision (MediaDonuts), India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:00 PM | 2 min read
Vidhu Sagar has joined Acueiti DigiMedia as Managing Director.
Sagar joins from Entravision, erstwhile MediaDonuts, where he was Managing Director, India. Previously, Sagar has held leadership roles as National Director Media at MullenLowe Lintas, Managing Partner at GTB – WPP's integrated agency for Ford Motors, GM at FCB-Ulka and EVP at Carat Media, among others.
Sagar has extensive experience across diverse disciplines of digital marketing, media and advertising. Throughout his career, he has worked on brand strategy and innovative media solutions for a variety of clients, including international brands such as BMW, General Motors, Ford, British Airways, Bausch & Lomb, Tropicana, MasterCard, Reebok, and Bose, as well as prominent Indian players such as ITC, Dabur, Hero, HCL, NIIT and Muthoot Group.
Ashish Upadhyay, Founder, Acueiti DigiMedia said, “We’re pleased to welcome Vidhu Sagar to lead our growing operations. There is momentum in the market both in digital media as well in online content development. Vidhu has a unique background having successfully led businesses across both creative and media domains. His deep understanding of the Indian media landscape and rich experience across multiple disciplines in advertising will surely benefit our clients and the team.”
On his appointment, Sagar said: “Digital marketing field is an unending sea of opportunities today. While there’s burgeoning demand and explosive growth all around, online marketing and digital media are shrouded in complexity leaving clients unsure and confused. Clients are sorely missing the wisdom of experienced practitioners who understand the larger perspective, demystify the solution, and guide them in their digital journeys."
