Koo plans to foray into Nigeria as Twitter gets banned

Microblogging site Koo is planning to foray into Nigeria after the African country banned rival Twitter on Friday. The US-based social networking platform was banned after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for violating rules.

“@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We’re thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say?” the company’s co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna wrote on Twitter.

In response to the ban in Nigeria, Twitter said: “We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world."

Recently, Koo had raised $30 million in Series B funding. Tiger Global has led the investment round with existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participating in the round. IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors who have come on board the cap table with this round.

The fresh round of funding will be utilised mainly to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo has garnered nearly 6 million downloads in just a year of operations with an impressive community posting content every day.

Aprameya Radhakrishna had said “We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world’s largest social media platforms in the next few years. Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon. Tiger Global is the right partner to have onboard to realize this dream."