Koo fired 30% of its staff over the last year
The homegrown tech company told a news portal the move was prompted by unfavourable market conditions and the global slowdown
Microblogging site Koo, often called the homegrown counterpart of Twitter, has laid off 30% of its staff in the last year. The company made the disclosure to a media agency.
A Koo spokesperson told a news portal that the platform built in a workforce to account for spikes, and has been affected by the market conditions and global slowdown.
The company said that it has acted on some role redundancies and slashed 30% of its workforce over the course of the year. It also added that the laid-off employees have been compensated with severance packages, extended health benefits and outplacement services.
Tech companies all over the world have been beset by mass layoffs. Meta, Amazon and Disney were in the news last week after the firms initiated large job cuts.
Koo, launched in the middle of a pandemic in March 2020, is a microblogging site for multilingual conversations. The application has over 50 million downloads and has been launched in Brazil.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amazon initiates layoffs in advertising unit
The company will shuffle the teams and may pause certain programmes
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 10:54 AM | 1 min read
As part of CEO Andy Jassy's endeavour to cut costs, Amazon has begun laying off employees in its advertising unit, say media reports. Affected employees in the U.S. and Canada were notified through an email from Paul Kotas, Amazon senior vice president of advertising, IMDb and Grand Challenge.
The mail said that the company has been "prioritizing resources with an eye towards maximizing benefits to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The e-comm goliath has been experiencing its biggest spate of layoffs ever after the company saw a hiring surge during the pandemic. At the end of 2021, Amazon had a global workforce of 1.6 million.
As part of the firings in the Ads unit, Amazon will shuffle the teams and may pause certain programmes. "As a result, we have made deeply-considered decisions about how best to move forward, resulting in role eliminations for a small percentage of our organization," an excerpt from the memo read.
Kotas also wrote that the company's immediate focus is to help the affected team members through the period of transition. The fired employees will have a personal follow-up meeting with a leader from their team, explaining the next steps.
They will also receive full pay and benefits for the next 60/90 days plus an additional severance package and outplacement support to find a job.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India to have 900 Mn+ internet users by 2025: Kantar report
According to the report, the importance of digital touch points has grown to 49%
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:02 PM | 3 min read
As digital acceleration reshapes the consumer attitudes and expectations in India, Kantar has releases a comprehensive Digital environment scan and outlook for the year.
The report, using data from Kantar’s syndicated assets like ICUBE, Global Issues Monitor, along with Kantar’s Connect, BLI and CrossMedia database, navigates through India’s fast changing digital landscape which reflects through shopping behaviour, digital payments, digital ad spends by brands and marketers, content consumption on social media and an emerging category of the D2C ecosystem. It also provides actionable recommendations to brands and marketers to leverage the current trends to win in this digital first era.
Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said, “India is digitizing at a faster pace than ever before. Women, rural will drive this in future and it will also become more cross generational. As consumers spend more time online, it is important to get a holistic picture of how to reach them, sell to them, talk to them, and build brands for them. Kantar’s slew of digital offers helps marketers navigate Phygital seamlessly.”
Biswapriya Bhattacharya, Director, B2B & Technology, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “The growth of the digitally connected consumers is also leading to the emergence and growth of digitally engaged MSMEs. They are empowering and enabling innovative growth in multiple areas like commerce & transaction, marketing & communication, productivity & efficiency enhancement, entertainment, etc. The collective thrust of the digitally connected consumers and the digitally enabled MSMEs, coupled with strong ecosystem enablers like the 5G, ONDC, AI, etc. will be critical to India achieving its goal of creating a USD 1 Trillion digital economy.”
Key Findings:
- At 338 million online payment users and 62 billion Digital transactions, India is poised to go cashless.
- It is predicted that by 2025 India will have at least 900 Mn internet.
- At 22%, India leads in digital ad spends, ahead of the UK (9.3%), US (10%), Australia (5.8%), France (11%) and China (3.3%).
- Digital touchpoint impact clocks a steady growth from 2017-18 (36%) to 41 % in 2019 and 49 % in 2020-21.
- The minority of touchpoints deliver the majority of impact (20% touchpoints shows an impact of 80%). Brands should do fewer things, but do them excellently.
- 1/3rd consumers are buying from social platforms which will only accelerate - 77 Mn Online Shoppers buy through social commerce platforms in India 2021
- 1/4th consumers follow influencers on social media platforms, of these 40% follow more than 5 influencers. Average number of influencers followed is 7.5
- Digital is more effective when content is customized for the environment. Integrated campaigns with customized creative records 67% Impact
- D2C ecosystem is at an inflection point of rapid growth in India. These brands are driving the growth of online shopping in India.
- The revenue of D2C brands in FY2022 is to the tune of $4 Bn. The addressable market size for D2C brands in 2025 is predicted at $100 Bn+
- 125 Mn shoppers have been added in the last three years. 80 Mn shoppers are expected to be added by 2025.
- 531 Mn are active social media users of which 52% are millennials. This is predicted to touch 600 Mn by 2025.
Summarising the key learnings, Soumya Mohanty added, “Without getting into the debate of brand building and performance marketing, brands should embrace the nature of each platform and touchpoints within that while remaining meaningfully different. What digital gives us is the ability to be even more relevant in context.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sociapa bags digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar
The agency will be responsible for the brand’s Website development, Social Media Marketing, PR and Offline creative design & development
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 2:48 PM | 1 min read
Marketing agency Sociapa will now be taking care of the digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar by Tatva Health and Wellness. The agency will be responsible for the brand’s Website development, Social Media Marketing, PR and Offline creative design & development.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy. We are honored to be associated with a brand like Tatva Health and Wellness, a brand that offers natural and innovative products which is the need of the hour. “
“Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Byju's 'misleading ad' to be probed by consumer affairs dept
The ed-tech company's ad that claims many of its students passed the civil service examination is under investigation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Ed-tech company Byju's is in the crosshairs of the Department of Consumer Affairs after one of its ads was flagged for being misleading say media reports. The department is acting on the basis of a complaint and the matter is reportedly under investigation.
Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), told a media agency that Byju's claims that many of its students passed the civil service examination will be investigated. According to Tiwari, the complainant has claimed that the ad is based on a false claim and needs a thorough probe.
Tiwari said that while monitoring misleading ads comes under the purview of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, the directorate-general BIS (D-G Bis) has been made the D-G Investigation to investigate such cases.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dept of Consumer Affairs stresses on educating influencers on endorsement guidelines
The department organized a round table discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies on the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 12:06 PM | 5 min read
Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, organized a round table discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies on the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms. The guidelines, titled "Endorsements Know-hows!", aim to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services and that they are in compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and any associated rules or guidelines. The roundtable discussion took place on April 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Mumbai.
The roundtable was chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India, who emphasized the importance of education for influencers and creators regarding laws and regulations. He also reassured attendees that the government does not intend to stifle creativity and the industry but to protect consumer interests without hindering creativity and business. Singh suggested the formation of a self-regulatory organization for influencer marketing companies and the development of a creator or influencer recognition program in collaboration with the industry.
Singh also exploring partnerships with industry, and influencer marketing companies to develop and disseminate resources, such as the guidelines and FAQs, to help influencers and creators better understand and comply with the guidelines. He also acknowledged that there is a significant role that influencers and content creators play in shaping consumer opinions and purchasing decisions. As the industry continues to evolve, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together to maintain a high level of transparency, integrity, and professionalism in influencer marketing.
Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India, presented a detailed presentation on the recently released guidelines, Endorsement Know-Hows. He stated that Department is actively encouraging influencers, content creators, and their agencies to provide feedback on the guidelines and their implementation. This feedback will help the Department identify areas for improvement and make necessary amendments to ensure that the guidelines remain relevant and effective in safeguarding consumer interests and promoting responsible influencer marketing practices.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO, Advertising Standards Council of India, called for digital platforms to take responsibility for advertising and the structuring of influencers. She also proposed the development of a model draft agreement between influencers and brands and urged platforms to incorporate guidelines for misleading ads in their community guidelines.
The industry raised concerns about the recognition of platform disclosure tools and sought clarity on audio and video advertising on social media. They emphasized the need for swift enforcement, considering the vast scope of the influencer marketing industry.
The dialogue was welcomed by creators, influencers, agencies, and the industry, who acknowledged the significant contribution of influencer marketing to the country's GDP. Key observations and suggestions from the meeting included the practice of self-imposed reasonable care and precaution by creators and influencers. They expressed optimism that regulation would strengthen and empower the industry.
The industry agreed on the importance of education for influencers and creators, as well as the role of influencer marketing in advertising. They stressed that content should have disclosures that are hard to miss for consumers and emphasized the need for creator empowerment as a top focus.
The guidelines, released in response to the rapidly growing digital world, require that endorsements be made in simple, clear language, using terms such as "advertisement," "sponsored," "collaboration," or "paid promotion." Individuals must not endorse any product or service that they have not personally used or experienced or in which due diligence has not been done by them. Disclosures must be placed in the endorsement message in a clear, prominent, and hard-to-miss manner.
The guidelines align with the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, which established guidelines for protecting consumers from unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements. The Department of Consumer Affairs published Guidelines for prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 on June 9, 2022, outlining the criteria for valid advertisements and the responsibilities of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies.
The round table discussion marked a significant step toward fostering a transparent and responsible influencer marketing industry, ensuring consumer protection and empowering creators and influencers in their endeavors.
Following the round table discussion, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, reiterated its commitment to working closely with influencers, content creators, and their agencies to ensure transparency, compliance, and growth in the influencer marketing industry. The discussion highlighted the need for ongoing dialogue and collaboration between all stakeholders to address concerns and foster a responsible and sustainable industry that benefits both consumers and creators.
The round table was attended by Influencers, namely, Aanchal Agrawal, Prasad Ved Pathak, Rakesh Tiwari and Kushagra Tayal. It was also attended by Mr Gurpreet Singh, One Digital Entertainment, Dhruv Chitgropekar, Big Bang Social, Jalak Raval, Taag One, Ritesh Ujjwal, Confluence, Ajay Kulkarni, Barcode Entertainment, Suneil Chawla, Influencer.in, Viraj Seth, Monk Entertainment, Kevin Lee, Yuvaa and Shweta Purandare, AdExpert.
In the coming months, the Department of Consumer Affairs plans to organize more such round table discussions. These events will provide an opportunity for influencers, content creators, and their agencies to ask questions, seek clarification, and share their experiences and best practices in implementing the guidelines.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Delhi HC reserves judgement in ADIF's suit against CCI and Google
The association filed a plea seeking an urgent CCI review of Google's in-app purchase billing system that is said to come into force on April 26
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Delhi High Court has reserved its judgement in the petition filed by Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
ADIF comprises members such as Paytm, Matrimony, MapmyIndia and Truly Madly. The association filed a plea seeking an urgent CCI review of Google's in-app purchase billing system that is said to come into force on April 26.
ADIF asked the HC to urge CCI to urgently take up its complaints against Google's user choice billing (UCB) or to put the new system under abeyance till the review.
The body argued that Google's UCB is anti-competitive in nature and exploits CCI's lack of quorum to look into the industry body's complaints against the tech goliath.
Justice Tushar Rao Gadelaheard the matter on Tuesday, as well as the counsels of both parties, argued whether it was within CCI's ambit to review ADIF's complaint against Google.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Snapchat rolls out AI-chatbot, AR-shopping suite & stories monetisation program
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
Snap on Wednesday rolled out its own chatbot “My AI” as part of a paid subscription product called Snapchat+ which can recommend gift ideas, plan getaway trips, suggest recipes and write programs based on OpenAI’s GPT technology.
My AI, AR-enabled shopping suite, immersive live music experience, live location sharing, and the stories monetisation program for creators were among the bunch of new features unveiled by Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Seigal and other top officials of the company at the “Snap Partner Summit”.
The summit was organized in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event was live streamed on its website.
Snap also announced some retail partnerships with brands such as Coca Cola integrating Snap AR features into their promotions.
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok.
The company officials also said that its paid subscription service Snapchat+ has amassed three million paid users since its launch in late June 2022.
Snap posted a net loss of $1,430 million in 2022, including restructuring charges of $189 million, compared to $488 million in 2021. Although it ended a challenging 2022 with 375 million Daily Active Users and 12% year-over-year annual revenue growth.
The company reportedly eyes more than 1 billion users in the next two to three years.
This year’s Snap Partner Summit was aimed to celebrate the community of 375 million daily active users.
Other new features:
*AR Mirrors for businesses using which customers can virtually try on products, play with engaging and fun experiences that encourage them to create and share content, and receive helpful guides and explanations to learn more about the products they see in the store.
*Creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and post at least 10 Stories a month may be eligible to join our Stories revenue share program. Creators can see more details on qualifying criteria and eligible countries on the Creator Hub.
*A new generation of Lenses powered by Generative AI, now available globally. Snapchatters can now transform themselves and the world around them into an animated sci-fi scene through the Cosmic Lens.
*Live concerts would be more immersive with new augmented reality experiences and technology. Building on its multi-year partnership with Live Nation, Snap enhances live music with augmented reality and brings custom AR experiences to 16 of the biggest festivals.
*New calling Lenses will let users break free from the grid and appear together, in one frame, and soon, even play games and solve puzzles while you’re virtually face-to-face.
*Snapchat Memories can be brought into your conversations with friends, so you can relive the moments made up of your favorite Snaps you’ve saved together.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube