Koo campaign encourages women to express without hesitation

Microblogging platform Koo has launched a digital campaign, #BejhijhakBol featuring women from all walks of life, highlighting their free-spirit and encouraging them to express freely without hesitation.



Released on International Women’s Day, the campaign celebrates its 2022 theme – Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow -- highlighting the need to foster gender equality in the interconnected world by enabling and encouraging unfettered expression. The campaign builds on Koo’s core proposition of language-based self-expression, and draws focus on freedom of expression for women.

Through the tagline - aur dil mein jo bhi ho, Koo par bejhijhak bol - the campaign calls on women to let go of inhibitions and to indulge in animated conversations. It reiterates Koo’s philosophy that like language, gender barriers too need to be erased to ensure freedom of expression in the digital world.



Said a Koo Spokesperson, “Koo champions freedom of expression on the open internet for anyone who wants to share their thoughts and opinions. Alongside bridging language barriers by enabling a multi-lingual interface, we empower women who seek to break the glass ceiling when it comes to self-expression on the open internet. #BejhijhakBol will motivate more and more women to harness the power of social media to share their thoughts in an unconstrained manner and in a language of their comfort. Neither language nor gender should be a barrier in a digitally transformative world. This campaign will help accelerate Koo’s journey as we make our platform an integral aspect of people’s digital lives.”

