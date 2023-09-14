KFC India ropes in PivotConsult to enhance customer experience
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India
Looking to enhance customer life cycle and optimise lifetime value across offline stores and online touchpoints, KFC India has partnered with PivotConsult, the MarTech arm of PivotRoots - a Havas Company.
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India, enabling the brand to deliver an enhanced customer experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “As a brand, KFC is constantly working towards improving ease, access, and value for our consumers. Our partnership with PivotConsult is a testament to this commitment. We look forward to unlocking newer engagement opportunities & further improving customer lifetime value with this partnership.”
“It is an exciting time to partner with KFC India and take the brand through its next chapter of growth and transformation. With PivotConsult at the helm, managing the customer lifecycle, the blend of strategy, creativity, data, and technology will help KFC India craft omnichannel, personalized customer journeys, drive acquisitions, and increase customer lifetime value,” said Yogesh Kothari, Global Business Head, PivotConsult.
“By implementing customer experience with marketing technology and leveraging customer lifecycle management strategies, PivotConsult is helping Indian brands boost marketing efficiency and increase their customers' lifecycle value, paving the way for sustainable business growth,” said Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head, PivotConsult.
TRAI mulling consultation paper on OTT issues: Report
The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part, the report says
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 14, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is planning to bring out a consultation paper for matters related to OTT players, says a media report.
The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part, the report says.
TRAI is also planning to discuss price parity between OTT video platforms and distribution channels like cable TV and DTH services. Live content on OTT can be brought under rules similar to the broadcasting sector, the report said quoting industry sources.
In July this year, TRAI released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for OTT communication services, and the selective banning of OTT services.
Live stream with influencers: Latest addition to marketing cart of e-comm sites
Experts say using influencers provides brands a huge opportunity to expand their reach beyond the usual channels such as Google and Facebook/Instagram
By Shantanu David | Sep 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 5 min read
E-commerce brands have undergone a transformation in their approach to influencer marketing, evolving it from a sporadic, one-time effort into a continuous, year-round endeavour. There are plenty of e-commerce/D2C (direct-to-consumers) brands that have been built with influencers as the foundational element and many brands still exist because of them.
As per Business Insider, 118 million people in India have tried products that have been pushed by influencers and its growing leaps and bounds. And one way they’re doing that is by going on live streams on e-commerce platforms to help push a diverse range of products, as we’ve explored before.
Anshul Garg, Managing Partner and Head, Publicis Commerce India, notes that these brands spend a large part of their budgets on the creators and influencers, and less on media/marketing. “With more than 80 million content creators across different geographies and genres, there is a growing interest across a range of brand segments to work with influencers and engage with their customers. It provides brands a huge opportunity to expand their reach beyond the usual channels i.e. Google and Facebook/Instagram.”
According to a report by McKinsey & Company, live-commerce-initiated sales could contribute up to 20 percent of all e-commerce transactions by 2026. India's e-commerce market is expected to touch $220 billion by 2025, out of which live commerce could touch upwards of $50 billion in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), as per a report by EY India.
Multiple D2C brands specifically in segments such as beauty, personal care, food, fashion etc have built initial traction using influencers. On the other hand, few traditional brands across sectors such as electronics, automotive, and home cleaning, etc are also leveraging influencers to enhance their reach to desired customer cohorts.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, says that Indian e-commerce brands are increasingly leveraging influencer marketing to boost visibility, credibility, and sales. "Collaborating with influencers taps into wider audiences through social media, using posts, blogs, and videos to engage and generate leads. As influencer marketing and UGC prove effective, diverse industries like travel, fashion, beauty, and food are also adopting these strategies. This dynamic landscape will likely see more brands across sectors embracing these methods to enhance audience connections and competitiveness.”
Brands such as Nykaa and Amazon are doing live commerce and getting creators onboard to conduct 30 to 60 minutes of live streaming where they discuss products.
“Here, influencers highlight certain features and discounts that consumers can take advantage of. There are brands that follow the traditional model and onboard creators to create short form videos for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. These platforms are often used to raise awareness and educate consumers about specific offers or new launches,” says Karan Pherwani, Vice President, Chtrbox.
Different strokes
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India) says to ensure profitability and efficiency, these advertisers have implemented a nuanced strategy, categorizing their campaigns into three distinct phases: Burst, Pulse, and Always On.
“In the Burst phase, the primary objective is to generate excitement and publicity by collaborating with well-known, mass-scale influencers. In this phase, the primary emphasis is placed on extending the reach of the brand message, prioritizing the broad dissemination of content over its precise alignment with specific audience segments. Burst campaigns typically occur once or twice annually, often timed to coincide with significant events such as festive seasons or major product launches,” he says.
Conversely, the Pulse phase sees brands engaging with micro-influencers who possess highly relevant and niche followers, often synchronized with particular moments in the monthly calendar, such as payday. True to its name, Pulse campaigns introduce a rhythmic cadence into influencer activities, synchronizing them with the financial patterns of the target audience.
And in stark contrast, Always On initiatives are primarily fuelled by nano-influencers who are overseen by communities and third-party aggregators. These continuous campaigns maintain a perpetual presence within the influencer ecosystem, ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained engagement with the audience while assuring ROI and sales. A number of D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brands have constructed their entire brand identity primarily by leveraging influencers successfully.
Different Folks
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, also observes that ecommerce is of course a unique category by itself where click to purchase can be incentivised in a substantial way using influencers and user engagement.
She says, “It is a credible way for them to drive traffic to their own platforms. Other brand segments haven’t really entered the space in a big way since they don’t necessarily have e-commerce enabled platforms or are not really discount oriented. The gaming industry has also been using live streams for new product reviews and launches to capture and showcase the excitement of new products or levels.”
Kunal Khandelwal, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says e-commerce brands like Amazon and Myntra have already strengthened their fort in this area, offering genuine product reviews, unboxings, and lifestyle endorsements that customers find more authentic than traditional advertising.
“Apart from this, brands are encouraging customers to share their experiences through reviews, unboxing videos, and social media posts, thus encouraging user generated content. They might even run contests or campaigns to incentivize UGC creation. By featuring this content on their platforms, e-commerce brands not only showcase genuine user experiences but also create a sense of community. It's about turning customers into brand advocates. So, I'd say we can expect to see more diverse brands embracing this strategy to build stronger relationships with their audiences.”
Asia Cup: Disney+ Hotstar hits peak concurrency of 2.8 crore during India-Pak match
The platform has beaten its own 2019 World Cup record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewership during the India vs New Zealand semi-finals
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
The India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar on September 11 set a new record for ODI with a concurrency of 2.8 crore viewers, the platform claimed.
The viewership, said the platform, surpassed the earlier record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewers set by the India vs. New Zealand semi-final match during the 2019 World Cup.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too shared the viewership numbers.
Today’s #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users ?? #AsiaCup@StarSportsIndia— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 11, 2023
India won the match with a massive margin of 228 runs. The match was played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The highly anticipated clash was shifted to a reserve day after rain played spoilsport earlier.
DoubleVerify & WARC report finds gap in intent and action in media quality measurement
DoubleVerify's inaugural APAC research with WARC spotlights unrecognised impact of media quality on driving performance outcomes
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today released a report in collaboration with WARC entitled: "Raising the Bar in APAC: How Media Quality and Performance Drive Outcomes". The report explores the relationship between media quality, attention measurement, and performance for advertisers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The findings provide actionable insights for Indian brands looking to make an impact in the digital market.
The report draws insights from 329 brand marketers responsible for media buying in India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines. The report found that 91% of marketers recognize the significance of measuring media quality, with 98% using ad verification tools. However, a gap exists in consistently implementing best practices, with one in three marketers surveyed using ad verification tools on an ad-hoc basis and only 17% evaluating media across the four key metrics of fraud, brand safety, viewability and if the ad was served in the intended geography.
“Advertisers in APAC often prioritize media cost over quality, leading to wasted ad dollars. To improve results and brand reputation, advertisers must understand the value of media quality. This ensures campaign efficiency and effectiveness, reduces fraud risks, and boosts long-term ROI. To incentivize media quality, the industry should promote education, transparent metrics, and collaboration with trusted partners while establishing industry guidelines and standards. Emphasizing media quality benefits advertisers, publishers, and consumers”, says Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelēz International.
Other findings in the report include:
Emerging Ad Frontiers: CTV and Gaming
The rapidly expanding Connected TV (CTV) and gaming landscapes present exciting opportunities for advertisers. Notably, Indian streamers demonstrate a whopping 93% engagement with ads, with 33% translating into purchases. Similar trends in the dynamic gaming industry in other APAC markets – 94% of Australian gamers choose ads over in-app purchases – mark an untapped ad frontier in India.
Privacy and Quality: The New Imperative
An urgency to shift from traditional measurement using third-party cookies has emerged in the face of rising privacy regulations. As per a study by IAB SEA+India, nearly 90% of businesses in APAC anticipate more stringent privacy regulations in the future, while 60% of consumers express doubts regarding using their data for online marketing purposes.
The Attention Economy: Seizing the Moment
India’s dynamic digital landscape, with diverse content and platforms, requires advertisers to create meaningful impressions that captivate audiences. In an era where attention is the new currency, the report reveals that attention metrics are underutilised and misunderstood in the region. While 98% of marketers surveyed claimed to measure attention through a range of metrics, the metrics used varied greatly based on channel, format, and desired KPIs. This points to the importance of considering all metrics in their entirety for more accurate attention measurement.
“In the digital world, ad verification is the compass guiding brands through this complex terrain. This report by DoubleVerify and WARC is an extension of that compass, showing brands how media quality and attention metrics lead to audience engagement and campaign success,” says Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify.
With the Indian advertising landscape evolving rapidly, this report empowers advertisers to navigate the future with confidence. It unveils strategies to optimize ad spend, amplify brand engagement, and forge lasting connections with audiences in India's vibrant digital marketplace.
For the full report, visit: https://doubleverify.com/2023-warc-report/aa
Disney Star ties up with digital storytelling platform Pratilipi
This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has collaborated with Disney Star, the leading media & entertainment company in India , for a first-of-its-kind multi-series content deal. This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms.
This will be the first time when a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. Stories on Pratilipi have an extensive readership and listener base that extends up to 15 million subscribers. These stories written by authors from all over the country are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics. This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats.
Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder, Pratilipi, said, "At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series."
Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav Bannerjee, Head Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network said, "Our collaboration with Pratilipi underscores our core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. As the nation’s leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country.”
This collaboration is just the beginning of Pratilipi's entrance into such exciting partnerships with broadcast and streaming platforms. As the digital storytelling landscape continues to evolve, Pratilipi remains dedicated to empowering writers and creators to share their narratives in diverse ways.
Google faces charge of paying $10bn annually for Search dominance: Trial begins in US
Google forged deals with phone makers to maintain its monopoly over rivals, the US government argues
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 7:33 AM | 1 min read
Google rigged the market in its favour by forging deals with phone makers just to maintain the dominance of its search engine across devices, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday at the opening of the antitrust trial against the tech giant, media reports said.
Google argued that the payments compensate partners to make sure that the software gets timely security updates and other maintenance.
The tech giant also noted that its search engine was popular because of its quality and that users could switch to other Search engines with a few easy clicks.
“The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks. The order is likely to be pronounced next year,” experts said.
Google Search has nearly 90 percent market dominance in the US. Search engine is a key part of its advertising business. In 2022, the firm generated over $280 billion in revenues, of which over 60 percent came from Search alone.
Google’s trial is considered the most high-profile monopoly trial in the US since Microsoft's trial in the 1990s of seeking to quash then-pioneering web browser Netscape with its Windows dominance.
In India, Google was slapped with a Rs 1,300 Cr penalty early this year by the Competition watchdog for its anti-competitive practices in the Android ecosystem.
20 women led startups to be part of Google’s Startups Accelerator program 2023
The three month program includes workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 7:54 PM | 1 min read
The list of the founders who have been chosen for The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders 2023 is out. Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications
The program is designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to the early-stage women-led Indian startups who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society.
The three-month program includes mentorship, workshops and access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce. The program includes workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership.
"This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India's digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.
The following startups have been selected for the second cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program: Aarogya AI, AiBorne Tech, Bare Necessities, BHyve, Chaos Genius, Enlite, Fandrum, GoCodeo AI, Karya, LetsEndorse, Match My [Talent], Metamagics, Now&Me, PMaps, SilverGenie, Spark Studio, Study At Home, Synapsica Healthcare, Syntellect and TekUncorked
