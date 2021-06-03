Josh onboards Ministry of AYUSH on the platform

Josh has onboarded the Ministry of Ayush on the platform. The ministry marks its debut as a short form content creator on Josh and will exclusively host this year’s campaign, ‘Be with Yoga, Be at Home’ for International Day of Yoga (June 21st) on the Josh app. The collaboration aims at informing users about the Common Yoga Protocols and their multiple benefits- ranging from immunity enhancement and health promotion to treating respiratory problems and curing stress issues while amplifying the message to stay at home for their own safety.

The Ministry of Ayush has been disseminating snackable videos, infographics, and all relevant information around Yoga as well as all-around health and wellbeing through its Josh profile. The videos will guide Josh’s user base on how to perform different asanas and will inform the community about the benefits of practising yoga and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To further support the campaign, Josh has commenced its #BeWithYogaBeAtHome challenge to encourage users to adopt this physical, mental, and spiritual practice. With the goal to encourage users to join in this thriving culture of yoga, Josh has also invited its creators and NGO partners to share their yoga videos for the benefit of the larger community on the platform.

Commending the initiative of Ministry of Ayush, Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Josh said, “It is a great honour to be the partner of choice for the Ministry of Ayush as it kickstarts its IDY-2021 campaign. At Josh, we make every effort to create a safe space where millions who are isolated today, can unite over content that entertains but more importantly, rejuvenates the mind and spirit. We’re excited and committed to using the power of a social platform to amplify the ministry’s unrelenting efforts in promoting an ancient, tested and trusted practice of health and well-being.”

P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “The Ministry thanks the Josh platform for supporting the ‘Be with Yoga, Be at Home’ initiative. We invite other media platforms also to partner this activity.”

Under this initiative, the Ministry of Ayush will post several videos on Josh to inform and educate the users about its campaign. Also, major celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anil Kapoor, Mary Kom, Shilpa Shetty and many more have come forward to support this campaign and will be sharing their encouraging advice on Josh through the ministry’s profile.

