Daily Hunt parent clocks 1900 crore loss for FY23
VerSe Innovation's total revenue stands at Rs 1,809 crore
Daily Hunt's parent company VerSe Innovation has registered a loss of Rs 1,900 crore for FY23. VerSe’s total revenue grew by 57% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,809 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,151 crore in FY22.
Its operating revenue grew by 51% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,457 crore in FY23 from Rs 965 crore in FY22. The firm also made Rs 352 crore of revenue from non-operating activities.
On the costs side, Cost of Services accounted for 45% of the overall expenditure. This increased by 19% to Rs 1,673 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,410 crore in FY22.
The second largest expense item was Business Promotional Expenses, which accounted for 27% of the overall expenditure. This reduced by 22% to Rs 997 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,284 crore in FY22.
Employee Benefit Expenses, which accounted for 22% of the overall expenditure, grew on account of Rs 460 crore of ESOP cost (non-cash). This resulted in an 11% Y-o-Y growth in total Employee benefit Expenses from Rs 731 crore in FY22 to Rs 811 crore in FY23.
Reuters video journalist killed in missile fire in Lebanon
According to the news agency, Issam Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
A video journalist with news agency Reuters, Issam Abdallah, has been killed in missile fire in southern Lebanon.
Six other journalists were also injured in the incident on Friday.
The journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse were close to the Israel border to capture the trade of fire.
According to Reuters, Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.
Hotstar owner Novi Digital Entertainment to merge with Star India: Report
The merger is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, Novi Digital Entertainment owns the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will be merging with its parent firm Star India. The company has started the process for the same and both parties have already filed the merger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The move is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business.
In their application to the merger, both Star and Novi reportedly said that the move would help them scale the businesses and boost synergies, operational efficiencies and growth, apart from optimising resources and lower costs.
On the other hand, Walt Disney Co. has been in talks with Reliance Industries, SUN TV and Blackstone over the partial or complete sale of Star India's assets such as TV and streaming.
Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
SAT overturns SEBI's order against NDTV promoters in insider trading case
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on Prannoy and Radhika Roy, restraining them from accessing capital markets
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 10:18 AM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly quashed Sebi insider trading orders against Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the former promoters of NDTV. The market regulator had barred the Roys from the market for two years over allegedly violating the provisions of insider trading.
Reports say that the tribunal dismissed the order, stating that the information scrutinised by SEBI was not price-sensitive, and the Roys were not insiders. SAT reportedly said that the Roys received pre-trade clearance from NDTV's compliance officer, which was acknowledged in the show cause notice. Therefore, the trades executed by the Roys were in line with NDTV's Code of Conduct and PIT Regulations.
The Roys were investigated in two separate cases by Sebi in November 2020: one in the case of a loan taken by the NDTV promoters from Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd and the other of insider trading.
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on the promoters, restraining them from accessing capital markets. It also ordered to disgorge the amount of more than Rs 16 crore gained allegedly from insider trading in NDTV shares.
In July of 2023, SAT overruled the ban in the loan case, saying that the findings and directions were not sustainable.
Sebi alleged that the Roys bought 8,35,850 shares of NDTV on 26 December 2007, for Rs 19,34,34,000, thereby violating the provisions of insider trading.
In March 2023, Adani Enterprises' RRPR Holdings acquired an additional 1.76 crore shares in NDTV for Rs 602 crore from the Roys, amounting to 27.26% of the company. The Group owns 64.71% of NDTV after buying Roy’s stake.
Jubilant Foodworks dismisses reports about slashing pizza rates
As per Elara Capital, a media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim of making its pizzas more accessible and competitive
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
Jubilant Foodworks has dismissed recent media reports of price cuts in the pizza category.
As per a report by Elara Capital, the company will need to push more promotional campaigns to derive the most benefits from the upcoming Cricket World Cup, as competition in the pizza space remains high and non-pizza food is at an advantage as aggregators scale up.
JUBI pizza’s current pricing remains at 25% cheaper than local and global peers, Elara said in a report.
A media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim to make its pizzas more accessible and competitive, especially in the face of emerging smaller rivals in India’s quick service restaurant (QSR) market. Management has clarified it has not cut prices of large pizzas. Although the company had run promotions and discounts on a select large pizzas on specified cricket match days and continues to run iteration of several promotions at different points in time, these promotions and discounts should not be considered as a price drop at the portfolio level. JUBI pricing at a sharp discount vs peers JUBI has priced its value offerings (Basic cheese pizza and Pizza mania) at INR 59, which is ~37% lower than price of value pizzas by peers, Pizza Hut, La Pinos and Chicago Pizza. In the medium segment too, the price of a Dominos pizza is ~26% cheaper than the average price of peers whereas in case of high-end pizzas, JUBI’s pizza is almost 14% cheaper than peers.
TDSAT refuses to restrain Star India from streaming cricket matches for free on Hotstar
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by AIDCF that challenges the free streaming of matches, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 4:05 PM | 3 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has refused to restrain Star India Pvt Ltd from streaming cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, that commenced on Thursday, on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the free streaming of matches and seeking that Star be restrained from permitting their viewers to have Star Sports on their mobiles free of charge or they should also provide free of charge Star Sports to the cable operators also.
“Prima facie, OTT platform is not a TV channel, nor the respondent is requiring any permission or a licence from the Central Government. Moreover, looking at the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder of the year 2021 and looking at the provisions of TRAI Act, 1997, there is no prima facie case with this petitioner,” TDSAT said.
The bench headed by Justice D N Patel said that no irreparable loss will be caused to AIDCF if the stay is not granted.
“Balance of convenience is also not in favour of this petitioner and no irreparable loss will be caused to the petitioner if the stay, as prayed for, is not granted,” the tribunal said.
The tribunal, however, said that it is always open for the petitioner (AIDCF) to separately maintain a list of consumers who have subscribed to the Star Sports channel on the petitioner’s platform as the same contents are being made available through video streaming on the said OTT platform.
“These details which the petitioner is maintaining can always be presented before this Tribunal by the way of an affidavit, before the final hearing of this Broadcasting Petition, which will be replied by the respondent. Hence, the interim relief, as prayed for, by this petitioner is hereby rejected,” it said.
The petition alleged that the practice of free streaming of matches is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
The counsel for AIDCF had also argued in the tribunal that though OTT platform is not mentioned in the definition given in Regulation 2 (r) of “distribution platform” under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulation 2017.
It also said that OTT platforms are using internet and therefore, this tribunal has all the powers, jurisdiction and authority to hear this matter and decide the same because the respondents are using Broadband Internet and therefore, they are falling within the definition of Telegraph as defined in the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, and hence this Tribunal has got jurisdiction.
During the arguments, Star India had submitted that in Regulation 2 (r) that OTT platform is not covered by the definition of distribution platform because the definition is exhaustive and nothing can be added in the definition by this tribunal.
The counsel for Star India also pointed out several peculiarities of OTT platform including not having a licence from the central government and it is not a tv channel.
