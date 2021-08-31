Jio launches new prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The telco has launched five plans which will offer unrestricted access to the entire Disney+ Hotstar content library

Telecom giant Jio will launch new prepaid plans, from 1st September, which will come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telco has launched five plans which will offer unrestricted access to the entire Disney+ Hotstar content library.

The five plans include Rs 499 pack with 28 days validity, followed by Rs 666 (56 days), Rs 888 (84 days), and Rs 2599 annual pack. Barring the Rs 499 pack, which offers 3 GB per day, the Rs 666, Rs 888 and Rs 2599 packs offer 2 GB data per day. The telco also has a data add-on pack priced at Rs 549 which will be valid for 56 days and will offer 1.5 GB/day.

The telco has revised its prepaid plans to factor in the pricing changes by Disney+ Hotstar which comes into effect from 1st September. Jio’s new plans, in addition to offering one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, comes bundled with unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio Apps and other benefits.

Despite the change in plans, Jio customers who are on active Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires. Earlier, Jio was bundling Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription in its plans which included access to live sports, Hotstar specials, blockbuster movies & TV shows and dubbed content in three Indian languages.

The new Jio plans will offer all the above benefits of Disney+ Hotstar plus new library of international content in English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime & much more.

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar had launched three new yearly plans starting at Rs 499, followed by Rs 899 and going up to Rs 1,499. Unlike the previous plans, subscribers will get access to the entire library of Disney+ Hotstar content.

The Rs 499 plan offers content in HD quality, but only on mobile devices. The Rs 899 plan allows HD content streaming on mobile as well as TV and on two devices simultaneously. The Rs 1499 plan offers 4K content streaming along with simultaneous streaming on four devices.

