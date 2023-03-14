Jio brings new postpaid family plans
Jio Plus will allow an entire family of four to try the services free of cost for a month
Jio has introduced a new set of postpaid family plans – Jio Plus- that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free of cost for a month.
“Jio is committed to providing transformational benefits such as Unlimited True 5G Data through the Jio Welcome Offer, Single bill for entire family, Data sharing, Premium Content apps and much more. In case the postpaid user still isn’t convinced with the value proposition, they may cancel the connection, no questions asked.
Commenting on this launch, Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers. Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues. Jio Plus provides for high-quality, truly unlimited connectivity powered by True 5G, immersive premium entertainment, family-plans with shared-benefits, affordable international roaming, cutting-edge features and most importantly the industry-first customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”
Connected TV: Targeting the Present for the Future
Tejinder Gill, General Manager - The Trade Desk, writes how CTV can address the common problems posed by linear TV in marketing and how free ad-supported streaming TV can revolutionise the industry
By Tejinder Gill | Mar 13, 2023 8:19 AM | 5 min read
Whether it’s globally or in India, markets have barely scratched the surface of Connected TV. One needs to only look at the FICCI report of last year, which showed that in 2022 CTV has increased to 10 million and is predicted to be around 40 million by 2025.
What is Connected TV?
A CTV is basically any TV you can connect to the internet through which you can stream content. And while the percentage of CTV advertising is still a very minuscule part of total TV advertising, the next four-five years will change the game drastically for connected TV and the primary reason for that is affordability.
Quality television sets are available for less than $200 now in India, internet penetration is going up every day as we speak, even as data cost is getting lower, and becoming faster thanks to 5G coming in and I think content availability with more and more content creators are coming across. So that'll lead to that growth.
So the whole medium is still very much on the chalkboard stage from the lenses of both advertisers and premium content platforms, with the evolution being driven by a massive shift in consumer habits. Because if you look at the consumer TV viewership, it has shifted to more streaming platforms, but the advertising spends are yet to catch up.
And I think personally of CTV as a Trojan horse ride that will drive further adoption of data-driven advertising strategies more broadly. If you look at traditional linear TV, it's not measurable to the T. It's got big screen, bigger ad units, big eyeball impact, but it's not been data-driven till now.
What are the problems addressed by Connected Television, from a marketers’ lens?
The first was the lack of audience targeting, as presented by linear TV. As a very simple example, think of going to a grocery store without a shopping list. What will happen? You will end up either buying things that are not needed or you buy something which you already have.
Similarly, if you think about CTV, instead of a shopping list, now think about your first-party or third-party data. When you buy a programmatic guarantee which is fixed CPMS, fixed impression, then you cannot actually apply the first party and the third party data. So you're targeting the same users again and again who have purchased your product. With platforms like The Trade Desk, you can apply a bird's eye view to audiences. So that's the biggest problem that we are solving for brands
The second was a lack of holistic frequency control. So let's say if you are a cereal brand and you want to target breakfast lovers. And we all know how consumer journeys are fragmented due to lack of visibility, maybe because they're watching different content on different apps on different devices.
What was happening on traditional TVs in the morning is that as they flip through content. Most of the consumers are either over-bombarded with the same ad or they were not shown enough ads to have a solid brand recall. What CTV does is it helps you not to waste your budget. So it shows the right ad at the right time to the right users and the right frequency which is the most important thing. And all of that is doable using a Connected TV versus a linear TV.
Thirdly, TV was not never measurable, but it was less measurable. Digital is fully measurable. Now, let's say you're a super luxury car advertiser, which means your target audience is very, very niche. You want to reach out to a very small handful of people. Now if you do again a similar direct buy or a programmatic guaranteed buy, regardless of the ad exposure and its performance, you can never apply data-driven targeting to it; you cannot get insights out of it.
This basically means that you are showing the same ad to almost everyone between 20 to 65 and while a 20-year-old might have watched your ad or gone to your site only out of curiosity for the new launch, your real owner of the luxury car could be the 65-year-old person.
The challenge and irony, in India especially, is with the programmatic guarantee prevailing so high that you pay the same price for a 20 year old and to the 65 year old audience. However, we feel that you need to pay the right price.
That means maybe pay less for the 20 year olds audience in that category? They could be an aspiring audience, but you do not need to pay the same premium price that you pay for a 65 year old. This is where the balancing comes in. You want to pay less for less relevant target audiences and maybe take that same budget and put it to the people who have a high propensity to buy.
The Future of Connected TV
FAST (Free ad supported streaming TV) is the new buzzword and these services are the future of programmatic CTV advertising. In India, and even for the rest of the globe, FAST services are catching up now because as an ecosystem and an industry, we have previously done a poor job of explaining the value exchange on the Internet and that value exchange is that we see targeted ads in exchange for free content. We never told this to our consumers and this is where transparency comes into play.
And now even players like Disney and Netflix are coming up with ad-supported models and it works very well because if there are more targeted ads in exchange for free content, they can definitely get more incremental reach, as first party data can be applied there.
Partnership with Yahoo to take Taboola’s revenue to $2.5 bn a year: Adam Singolda
The Founder and CEO of Taboola spoke to e4m on the growth of native advertising, the use of ChatGPT, and India emerging as an important market for the company
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 13, 2023 8:36 AM | 1 min read
Adam Singolda founded Taboola in 2007 in New York and today it is a leading global platform for native advertising. The platform is widely used by digital publishers, including websites and mobile apps, for driving monetization and user engagement.
In 15 years, Taboola has reached 9,000+ publisher partners and 500 million daily active users.
In this interaction with e4m, Singolda spoke on a range of issues, including the growth of native advertising, expansion of open web against "Walled Gardens", emerging trends in digital advertising, and how ChatGPT and AI are being used at Taboola. He also spoke about India emerging as one of his most important markets.
Singolda shared insights into his recent partnership deal with Yahoo and said he hopes this will take Taboola's yearly revenue to $2.5 billion. At present, Taboola's revenue is nearly $1.5 billion.
The partnership will give Taboola access to Yahoo’s digital properties, which reach nearly 900 million monthly active users worldwide across mail, sports, finance and news. This deal is expected to give brands scale to reach consumers on Yahoo’s editorial platforms, while also providing greater contextual data.
Culture Round-Up: What buzzed in Feb? Valentine's, Sid-Kiara and 'chhole kulche'
The trends are as per Starcom’s monthly report
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 9:07 AM | 4 min read
February was marked by many significant events such as Budget 2023, the WPL auction, the India Vs Australia match, Pathaan, Valentine’s Day, and many more. The Starcom Culture Round-Up report takes stock of all the topics doing rounds on the internet and fueling conversations.
Here's what dominated the internet in February.
Googly with Google and hashtagging with Twitter
Like always, sports and entertainment reign the world of Google and Twitter. Conversations around cricket went up in the last month, revolving around the IND vs AUS test series. Fans became super detectives when Virat’s food delivery arrived and confirmed that he wasn’t excited about his well-known favourite chhole bhature but chhole kulche instead!
English Premier League and UEFA Champions League drove conversation around football for the month of February. Football conversations mainly revolved around team performance and in-form players. Fans also celebrated Ronaldo’s birthday with “#GOAT” and sent the warmest of their wishes across online platforms. Later, Ronaldo scored 2 hattricks in February. Renewing his all-time club goal and his hat trick records sent fans into a tizzy.
Coming to Movies and Entertainment, Bigg Boss Season 16 ruled the first half of the month with fans cheering for their favourites. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were there on every tweet and anticipated result post. The most awaited and hyped announcement of Hera Pheri 3 with the original chaotic Raju-Shyam-Baburao had netizens in a celebration mood. The audience had a "kidney main heart attack" moment with the super pleasing announcement.
‘Ek baar hi to kiya’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer – ‘Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar’ has been making the netizens dance to its every beat with them being super excited for this promising release next month. Apart from movies, Sid-Kiara wedding was all the news and hype in the world of Bollywood. The couple looked flawless, and their wedding edit gave their fans the ‘FOMO’ syndrome of Mr/Ms Perfect in their life. The couple received warm wishes and nothing else on their auspicious ceremony.
Grooving with Spotify
On Spotify- ‘O Bedardiyan’ from Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar has taken the top spot with maximum plays followed by 'Tera Hua' and 'Kuri Chamkeeli'. 'Naiyo Lagda' from Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ has also taken a spot among top 5 in February. The top 10 this month have been dominated by groovy love songs. Overall, the mood of the Indian audience has been quite romantic in the month of February.
Reel it, Meme it
Popular in reels were the 'Kya bolra tha? Tera dimaag garam ho gya to kya karlega' format where the audience created some hilarious real-time conversations with parents/girlfriends/wives. 'Pyar hota kayi baar hai’ from Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar and ‘Main Khiladi’ from Selfiee gave ultimate dance numbers for the Insta users to show off their dancing skills. ‘Toca Toca’ dress-up transition was another trend which was loved by the Indian audience.
Moving on, the cute ‘Lightening McQueeeeeeen!’ meme trend was also buzzing where the users appreciated their consistent supporters throughout their life journey. Nicolas Cage’s new movie – ‘The Unbearable Weight of the Massive Talent’ has provided the audience with one of the best meme templates ever seen and the memers aren’t getting enough of it! Punjab’s ‘Pajjo! Pols aagyi, pols’ and ‘Oyeee Hoyeee!’ blushing template from Salman Khan’s Tere Naam are other memes that received massive love from the audience. Everyone’s favourite ‘Lord Punit’ had been consistently providing quality meme-worthy videos throughout February as well.
26% FDI rule will not apply on OTTs just hosting digital feed of TV news channels
MIB issues statement saying it has received several representations from Chambers of Commerce and OTT platforms seeking clarification on it
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 5:51 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified that the stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with government approval route would not apply to the OTT platforms that are just hosting the digital feed of a TV news channel.
“TV news channels granted permission under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2022 (and the earlier Guidelines of 200W and 20 11) Of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and their entities operating the digital news content are already covered by FDI policy of the Central Government. Accordingly, when an OTT platform hosts the digital feed of a TV news channel (granted permission under the extant Guidelines), the stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with Government approval route would not apply to the OTT platform for the mere activity of hosting such feed,” read a statement issued by the Deputy Director (Digital Media), MIB.
“It is accordingly clarified that when an OTT platform is hosting digital feed of a TV news channel granted permission under the extant Uplinking & Downlinking Guidelines, only as a medium and makes it available to its subscribers/users, such a OTT platform is not covered under the 26% FDI rule,” mentioned the statement.
The ministry said it has issued a clarification since it received several representations from Chambers of Commerce and OTT platforms (covered under the IT Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021) seeking clarification on the matter.
TRAI extends date for comments on digital infra consultation paper
The last date for submission of comments and counter-comments is now April 6 and April 20, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended time for submission of comments and counter-comments on a consultation paper on the introduction of digital connectivity infrastructure provider authorisation under a unified licence (UL).
The last date for submission of written comments and counter-comments is now April 6, 2023 and April 20, 2023 respectively.
TRAI had released the consultation paper on February 9, 2023.
The last date for receiving comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was fixed as March 9, 2023 and for counter-comments as March 23, 2023.
Digital India Bill draft to be ready by July: Report
According to the report, at least two more consultations on the bill will be held by March 20
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 9:14 AM | 1 min read
The draft Digital India Bill may be ready by July, according to a report in a prominent business portal. The report, which quotes sources, claims that at least two more consultations on the bill by March 20. The consultation over the draft will last 90 days.
According to the report, the first consultation meeting was held in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The bill is supposed to replace the Information Technology Act 2000.
IPL & WPL: Esports & gaming brands play their game off-field
A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 10, 2023 8:41 AM | 5 min read
With the Women Premier League series already in full swing, and Indian Premier League getting ready to line up at the crease, online chatter and television traffic are being dominated by all things cricket. And gaming companies and allied agencies are making the most of it.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, while TV is still dominant in terms of its slice of the media pie, digital has the fastest growth rate. This has led to a vast amount of collaboration between digital entities and TV media, with brand collaborations and activations across the aisle.
Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, says that over the years, there has been tremendous growth in the online gaming industry, and marquee events like IPL play an important role in the overall traction on the platforms.
“It has always been a fan-favourite event, including the fantasy sports industry too. During the IPL season, cricket or sports enthusiasts look for an option in the market to flaunt their skills, and here, online gaming platforms like PlayerzPot come in and provide them an opportunity to showcase their skills and have a thrilling experience,” he says.
Digital gaming has become highly advanced over time with more and more people joining in each day. Our country is home to over 430 million mobile gamers as we speak, and it is estimated to only grow further in the future.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says marketers across industries are on the lookout for relevant opportunities and so is the case with gaming. “A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games. In the coming IPL 2023 season also we are all geared up for gaming and esports advertising with many new trends.”
“Live events, like IPL, present a great opportunity for brands to draw more eyeballs toward their platform and generate more user base,” says Yadav, adding that the brand is preparing to launch a new campaign for IPL this year focusing on new media platforms and collaborations with influencers as well as OTT platforms too.
Krutik Patel, Founder of Cybeart, a gaming chair brand with a presence across the globe, sees the IPL as a vital opportunity. “Our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Gujarat Titans marks the very first time that any chair brand has partnered with a cricketing team and the fact that they are the reigning champions of India’s premier cricket league makes it an even better prospect,” he says.
“Through this association, we will be setting up co-branded experience centers in the team’s home stadium which will provide fans with a first-hand comfortable and unique experience of our exclusive chair. Additionally, many digital activities/contests will be conducted during the season in order to generate engagement toward Cybeart and our partnered teams. Apart from Gujarat Titans, there are a few more upcoming sports activations. Our activation with Warner Brothers will be active very soon,” adds Patel.
Jaya Chahar, Founder and CEO, JCDC Sports Pvt.Ltd. which operates Trade Fantasy Game, says that with the platform having recently been launched and IPL 2023 will be very important for fantasy gaming enthusiasts.
“We will look to leverage the IPL by launching our digital video campaign made with the brand ambassador Deepak Chahar. The campaign will have three phases: pre- IPL buzz; DVC launch during IPL; and post-IPL sustenance,” she says.
Chahar believes the DVCs have a fun, quirky storyline which will resonate with the brand’s target audiences at every level while delivering the correct messaging on app features and gameplay.
“These DVCs (digital video commercials) will be present on all social media platforms, top gaming platforms and some selective sports platforms as well since we have seen a good success rate during our launch through digital mediums with 20,000 plus downloads in two days. We will look to grow our user base and increase user engagement on the app,” she says.
In the meantime, PlayerzPot has rolled out its new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana to leverage the potential and popularity of the Women’s Premier League happening in India.
The campaign has four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. To attract young gamers, the campaign will focus on features like instant withdrawal, lowest commission rates, opportunity for a second innings, as well as refer and earn campaigns. Like our previous successful campaigns, we are expecting a rise in user base and traffic on the platform from this campaign as well,” says Yadav
TFG is in the process of exploring brand tie-ups with certain sports and gaming platforms to increase its awareness amongst gamers and sports enthusiasts to further boost engagement and retention of users on the platform.
“We run campaigns as part of our social media activation programs and reward users through these activities. This also helps in generating real time feedback from users,” concludes Chahar.
Given the build-up to the IPL, and the attention being paid to mobile audiences as well as free screenings of select matches (with Reliance Jio playing chief disruptor, given that it has promised a gamut of digital offerings during this season), there is plenty more to come. Gaming brands across the board, speaking to e4m, have said they have a lot more brand activations and announcements on the way. Watch this space for more.
