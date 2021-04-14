Jay Shetty, Sadhguru feature in Amazon Prime Music's newly-launched podcasts

Amazon Prime Music announced the launch of podcasts in India, which will be available to all Prime members at no additional cost. Customers will now have access to locally popular shows by creators including Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta amongst others as well as international Amazon Originals produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music customers in multiple languages across motivation, business, technology, comedy, music, fitness and more. Starting today, podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player and Amazon Echo devices. Learn more here http://www.amazon.in/music/lp/podcasts

Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India commented on the launch saying, “We are thrilled to launch Podcasts with a myriad of locally and globally popular podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community. We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment, and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture.”

Amazon Prime Music has added a versatile mix of shows that cater to varying consumer needs from inspiration, wellness and music to business, education, technology and comedy and for the first time, Amazon Prime Music will also bring exclusive internationally acclaimed content to Indian customers. Customers will have access to unlimited offline downloads, and hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app.

