Jay Pandya, Head Content Acquisition and Partnership Zee5, steps down

Jay Pandya, Head Content Acquisition and Partnership at ZEE5, has stepped down.

“I have decided to move on from ZEE5. It has been an absolutely fantastic journey of 5+ years and would like to express my deepest gratitude towards the entire ZEEL management to provide me the opportunity and growth”, Pandya wrote on his LinkedIn.

Pandya’s key responsibilities s at ZEE5 included--content acquisition (Domestic & International), planning & closures with studios & aggregators, content acquisition strategy & execution, budgeting & planning for content acquisition, designing the content & roll out strategy for ZEE5 and performance analysis for ZEE and competition analysis (SVOD, AVOD, LOD) to generate insights

It must be mentioned that Pandya joined ZEE5 in 2015, prior to that he was working as Director, Client Acquisitions, TAM Media Research.

