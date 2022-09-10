Jagran new media expands its network in Gujarat with the launch of GujaratiJagran.com

Jagran new media has expanded its operations in Gujarat with the launch of Gujaratijagran.com.

With this launch, now the readers will have access to relevant and credible national and international news.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

At the launch Bharat Gupta CEO of Jagran new media said, “It is vital to recognise the potential of regional languages as we are proud to have achieved this feat in the Hindi heartland. As a content first platform ,we believe in providing engaging, factual and credible content, which is the biggest challenge of the online news ecosystem. “

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief of Jagran.com said, “We take this opportunity to serve Gujarati speaking audience base, nationally and internationally. It will be our endeavour to showcase the grandeur and the essence of the state. With this launch we bring to the Gujarati speaking audiences our unique brand of journalism which differentiates Jagran from the crowd.”

