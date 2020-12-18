IWMBuzz.com hits top spot in internet publishing business in India

IWMBuzz among top 5 websites in India in entertainment news category

IWMBuzz.com, a three and half year old internet publishing start up, hit top spot as per Comscore data in the month of October 2020.

The publishing house, under the entertainment news genre, clocked around 9 million UVs to emerge as the 5th most read website in India. The category is spearheaded by Times Of India in the number one spot.

IWMBuzz has seen a rapid growth and has recently launched its Hindi version also.

It aims to reach the top 3 spot in the entertainment news category by the end of March 2021.

Apart from publishing, IWMBuzz Media also organises impactful large scale ground events (India Web Fest, Digital Awards, Style Awards), among other business activities like influencer marketing and branded content.

The founding members of IWMBuzz are Siddhartha Laik, Ashish Banka, Franklin Tuscano and Srividya Rajesh.