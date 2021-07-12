Internet freedom is under attack in countries around the world: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Pichai also shared that developments like artificial intelligence and quantum computing will revolutionize the world, in an interview with BBC

Alphabet Inc. & Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has said that the free and open internet is at risk around the world.

It is a fact that Google has probably shaped the mostly free and open internet we have today more than any other company in the past 23 years.

Here’s a snippet of his interview with BBC in which Google Boss Pichai said, “Two other developments will further revolutionise our world: artificial intelligence and quantum computing. And he stressed how consequential AI was going to be.

According to him, it is the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on, as various AI systems are already better at solving particular kinds of problems than humans.

Pichai is product managing the infinitely greater challenges of AI and quantum computing. He is doing so as Google faces a daily barrage of scrutiny and criticism on several fronts - to name but three: tax, privacy, and alleged monopoly status.

When asked for matters related to tax, Pichai said that Google is one of the world's biggest taxpayers and complies with tax laws in every country in which it operates.

The other big issues where Google is facing constant scrutiny include data, privacy, and whether or not the company has an effective monopoly in Search, where it is totally dominant.

To which Pichai stated that Google is a free product, and users can easily go elsewhere.

Pichai is universally regarded as an exceptionally kind, thoughtful, and caring leader and he is genuinely committed to being an ethical example.

He obeys the counter-cyclical approach to leadership appointments favoured by many head-hunters.

Lastly, when he was asked about whether the Chinese model of the internet - much more authoritarian, big on surveillance - is in the ascendant, Pichai said the free and open internet 'is being attacked'. He went on to say, "None of our major products and services are available in China."

Right now the democratic West is largely leaving it to people like Sundar Pichai, with legislators and regulators proving slow, ineffective, and easy to lobby - and a pandemic taking up plenty of bandwidth, to decide where we should all be heading.

