Intel collaborates with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO for gaming festival
The campaign aims to target the Gen Z audience across 29 countries
Intel has collaborated with Dentsu Gaming and StreamO for the gaming festival ‘Intel Gamer Days 2023’.
Titled ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’, the campaign aimed to target the Gen Z audience, who are engaged with the gaming community across 29 countries around the world.
The brand, in association with Dentsu Gaming – a solution from dentsu India that captures the gaming’s explosive audience growth, and StreamO, aspired to address the challenges of targeting Gen Z gamers who typically dislike traditional advertising and frequently use ad-blockers while also dealing with issues faced due to continuous live-streaming.
The ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’ campaign was a huge success. It demonstrated the gaming community's extraordinary power as well as the enormous potential of the Indian gaming business. The campaign exemplifies the power of the correct channels, understanding, and marketing strategy.
It garnered 4 million+ YouTube live views and 35 million+ overall impressions, 30 million+ YouTube impressions, and 2.3 million+ Instagram impressions. The campaign featured leading OEMs including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc. along with 300+ gamer influencers, 6 vernacular languages, and 8 top games. The content was offered through known platforms such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Collaboration Posts, and YouTube Shorts, to efficiently reach out to Gen Z gamers.
Speaking on the campaign, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead said, “Each game live-stream is typically 3 to 5 hours long with no natural breaks or half-time. So, an interruptive pre-roll or mid-roll during the crucial game-play in a stream can be an irritating and frustrating experience for GenZers who hate traditional forms of advertising and also apply ad-blockers to not watch ads.
Stream O solved this problem with their scalable tech that works across multiple platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch and all popular games live-streams, so GenZers react, interact, and engage with the Intel Gamers Day in a way like never before.”
Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India added, “With Intel Gamer Days, we have created an impact on the gaming community year-on-year. India's gaming market is booming, and we at Intel are glad to be part of this growth. For the 2023 edition of Intel Gamer Days, we brought together 4000 gaming enthusiasts and more than 42 gaming influencers for celebrating gaming on the latest and greatest Intel powered devices.”
Tushaar Garg, Founder and CEO, StreamO commented, “We are thrilled to be supporting Dentsu Gaming and Intel with the Intel Gamer Days for a third year in a row. This partnership illustrates conviction in StreamO’s gaming-marketing product to attract, retain, and nurture high-caliber partnerships.”
Marketers mull ways to beat digital ad fraud: An AI cocktail, a council & caution
Ad frauds are getting more sophisticated by the day, leading to bigger losses, and so it is time to act swiftly and smartly, say industry leaders
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
The latest Juniper Research report on ad fraud, covered by e4m recently, has alarmed the Indian advertising sector. The report has projected that nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars and 22 per cent of total digital ad dollars ($84 billion) will go to ad fraud this year globally.
The report also predicts that India is set to lose three per cent of its digital ad spend to frauds by 2028. The findings have come at a time when nearly 45 per cent of ad spend in the country has shifted to digital advertising, significantly increasing the scope and possibilities of ad fraud.
“Ad frauds put a setback to our carefully structured ad campaigns, so much so that it cost $84 billion to the global advertising market in 2023. However, we can find little respite in the fact that the projections for this year were $100 billion,” says Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes.
Not just websites, social media or connected TV, and even newer platforms like podcast-audio is not safe from cybercrime attacks. As per DoubleVerify, audio fraud has cost marketers up to $1 million per month, or about $20 million over the past few years.
“Ad fraud is increasingly becoming sophisticated with the advancement in ML/AI. The quantum of fraud is also up given the intense competition today both among brands and publishers,” says Jyothirmoyee JT, Founder, CEO at HiveMinds (a unit of Madison World).
‘Grading of ad placements’
As a countermeasure, Jyothirmoyee suggests a gradation system for ad placement based on relevance. “A much more effective method is to grade placements by relevance and noise and accordingly finetune budgets. TV also had noise and a certain percentage of unrelated audience but we look for the base which is of interest. In the same way digital might have to bake in noise. It is unfortunate, as digital was meant to be precise targeting,” said the entrepreneur.
According to Jyothirmoyee, while the big ad networks invest heavily in fraud detection, it is no longer sufficient and possibly even complex. A self-correcting mode is the drop in rates on such properties but then that was the very basis for click farms and other organized fraud.
‘Be careful during big events’
The lack of transparency, the absence of government norms, the vastness of the digital landscape and the sheer volume of advertisements make it highly challenging to identify and prevent every instance of ad fraud, industry leaders say.
The frauds usually go up during high-profile media events such as the IPL and the World Cup when brands spend significant money on advertising to boost customer acquisition, industry executives and marketers say.
‘Tech giants must act swiftly’
Google and Facebook, who command over 70 per cent of digital ad spends globally, claim to invest a lot to address the issue.
As per a Google blog, “Our dedicated Ad Traffic Quality Team uses live reviewers, automatic filters, machine learning, and deep research to detect and filter as much invalid and fraudulent activity as possible… Our automated detection systems use machine learning and complex algorithms to protect our partners and keep our ad platforms clean… We also manually review suspected cases of invalid activity that may not have been detected by our automated systems.”
Meta, in collaboration with IAS, also rolled out ad measurement tools for viewability and invalid traffic measurement on Facebook and Instagram Reels.
Yet, marketers and digital agencies feel the tech giants should do more to protect them from any potential financial losses due to invalid traffic.
“Tech giants should act more swiftly and do a lot more to safeguard the interests of brands and their investments”, Jyothirmoyee said, adding, “Digital is mainstream today with greater than 40% investments as industry average. Poor impact or outcome in terms of funnel numbers are not only discouraging brands from investments but also influencing bigger decisions in terms of consumer cohorts, interests and more.”
‘Multi-thronged approach needed’
Agarwal suggests that incorporating Digital OOH in ad strategies can help curb ad frauds as the medium boasts of minimum possibility of fraud. She also hopes that AI might have complicated the issue, but it can also offer solutions to combat the issue.
Nimesh Shah, Head Maven – Windchimes Communications, bets on a multi-thronged approach to deal with the complex issue.
“Given the sheer scale of the fraud, such frauds can be tackled only with the help of multiple technologies merged together. Largely I see a mix of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain being used together,” Shah said.
“While ML will help in pattern recognition and prediction and assist in irrational numbers and analyse any new advertising dataset with original non-fraudulent advertising data to highlight anomalies, Blockchain will be the repository of all the clean datasets and patterns to protect against any fudging of authentic data,” he noted.
He added, “Artificial Intelligence will help in understanding user behaviour. It can help differentiate genuine user clicks and interactions on websites and apps from fake ones. It can also check if the ad has appeared at the correct location of the specified website or app, or if the ad is appearing on the correct website to counter any duplicity or fraudulence further. The advantage of such a tool would be that it will check all the data in real-time for timely action.”
“Blockchain will be the repository of all the clean datasets and patterns to protect against any fudging of authentic data,” Shah says.
The evolving nature of fraud demands continuous adaptation. Ongoing vigilance, collaboration, and innovation remain essential to effectively mitigate ad fraud in the digital advertising landscape, says Pramod Maloo, founder of Creative Machinez.
Experts also insist that promoting industry collaboration, ensuring transparency through blockchain, and advocating for stricter regulations are vital steps and vigilant monitoring can play crucial roles in safeguarding the digital advertising ecosystem.
Shah suggests the formation of an “Ad Council” to build and implement tools to ensure standardization and parity across multiple publishing sites. This will build confidence in marketing teams and give them an accurate picture of their spending and its impact on their revenues, he says.
What makes YouTube dominate the streaming space?
One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers, say industry experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 8:25 AM | 5 min read
One of the most prominent social media sites in the world, YouTube streams to over 122 million people internationally in one day. And with India seeing rapid digitalization in the recent times, YouTube’s domination of online streaming in the country is only warming up.
What Tube?
Most recently, the TAM AdEx-Digital Half Yearly Advertising Report showed that digital media witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23 as compared to Jan-Jun’21. And in that same period, YouTube led the list of web publishers and applications, in terms of ad impressions. During the Jan-Jun’23 period, YouTube alone had 21% of ad impressions.
While digital ad impressions during Jan-Jun’22 witnessed a surge of 42% compared to Jan-Jun’21, while during Jan-Jun’23 the increase was by 33%, YouTube was the leading web publisher during Jan-Jun’23, and among apps, YouTube and YouTube Music respectively lead the lineup.
Pointing out that when it comes to ad impressions, the website holds a 21% share, while the mobile app accounts for 17%, Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin, says “Beyond its remarkable user base, there are a number of other factors that make YouTube a very appealing platform for marketers. It provides a wide range of features and capabilities for a brand to thrive in the market. Further it also allows the marketers to interact with their target audience in a way that is highly tailored, effective, and economical helping in creation of successful campaigns.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), observes that YouTube has been a trailblazer in content democratization, empowering creators with extensive monetization options. “Its algorithmic prowess and seamless integration with Google services expand its user base and allure to advertisers. YouTube continues to secure its dominance amid fierce competition.”
Beyond its massive user base, YouTube's advertising appeal lies in its comprehensive suite of tools that guide consumers through the entire journey. From Director Mix for personalized ads to Shopping and Live Ads for real-time interaction, the platform offers diverse options.
Maanesh Vasudeo, Sr. Vice President - Media Operations, LS Digital, says, "When we look at YouTube, we see more than just the oldest streaming platform; it holds a unique and pivotal role in the content space. YouTube has a distinctive advantage, striking a balance between content aggregation and user-generated content."
Anand further points out Creative Insights keeps advertisers updated, collaborations with YouTubers enhance influencer campaigns, and Content Adjacency Controls ensure brand safety. YouTube's amalgamation of reach, targeting, and engagement tools makes it an indispensable component for brands in crafting effective advertising strategies across digital media and beyond.
How Why Where Tube?
A digital industry veteran who preferred to remain unnamed calls it the Swiss Army knife of content platforms. "But it's also a goldmine for advertisers. With its vast, engaged audience, diverse ad formats, pinpoint targeting, and robust analytics, it's a marketer's dream. But what really sets it apart is YouTube Live. It can be a powerful tool for advertisers to reach their target audience and build relationships with them."
For example, when IShowSpeed came, his 'Mumbai darshan' stream drew remarkable fan engagement. He took his fans on a virtual tour of the city, showcasing its vibrant culture. The stream drew in over 30 lakh views in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the potential of YouTube Live to break the internet and reach a massive audience.
Indeed, the success of YouTube is a sum of many parts.
“The first part is access. Most consumption in India is Android devices. It comes as a built-in app on Android devices. And just one tap, you already launched a video. There is no selection here. So that means the friction needed from thought to delivery is one tap. There is not a single video platform on this planet, which has aced that, with the exception of probably Instagram. Outside of that, no one's been able to come close to it,” asserts Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group. “Whereas the moment you launch on YouTube, it starts playing something. And you don't reject it because the algorithm is so good that you will almost always watch whatever pops up because it's based on your previous selections.”
“YouTube can compress videos that even if you're on your phone on a slightly lower 4G network, you're able to still watch them at a level of quality acceptable by you. Whereas OTT platforms are not able to do that, they can’t match the compression quality offered by YouTube, to the point that I'd watch cricket on YouTube on TV rather than any OTT channel. And there is the fact that their servers and everything is so beautifully co-located that you will always get it at speed without any buffering,” says Venkky.
The third thing, which Venkky thinks is a fantastic Trojan horse, is this category of content that YouTube excels at, called edutainment. “The killer feature of YouTube is edutainment, which nobody gets. Even the 60 second Short on YouTube supersedes that of Instagram because Instagram is only entertainment while YouTube is edutainment. Most of the time, people don't want to have the guilt of entertainment without having to have taken away something useful.”
And as mentioned, there are plenty of creators to scratch that dopamine itch.
"One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers. With its presence on virtually every device, be it phones or now connected TVs, it boasts an unparalleled reach," says Vasudeo, adding, “This widespread presence, coupled with years of technological innovation, empowers us to precisely target the right consumers, including niche audiences. It's a win-win situation for both partners and media agencies.”
The India Today Group has developed a real-time measurement platform that facilitates feed measurement of Connected Devices and its integration with advertising plans. The Group is currently engaged in pilot programmes with select clients sharing real-time upticks in impressions.
Team Pumpkin secures social media mandate of APL Apollo
The agency has already been handling the SEO and website maintenance of APL Apollo
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin has won the social media mandate for APL Apollo, a steel tube and pipe manufacturing brand. Team Pumpkin’s SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing APL Apollo’s SEO while the agency’s tech vertical Tech Pepo has been managing their website maintenance since 2020.
“Team Pumpkin will help APL Apollo enhance its social media presence and engagement by strategizing its digital campaigns, putting APL Apollo at the forefront of digital marketing trends, and leveraging social media platforms to connect with its audience. The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch,” read a release.
APL Apollo’s Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, Charu Malhotra, said, “We are eager to start this partnership, as we believe Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach mirrors brand values, and we anticipate that their strategies will play a key role in enhancing APL APOLLO’s digital presence. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and we look forward to working together to drive our brand’s digital transformation. Welcome aboard, Team Pumpkin, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.”
Ranjeet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “For more than 35 years, APL Apollo has continued to lead the industry with sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to adding more value to their brand's digital experience. At Team Pumpkin, we're committed to delivering results and creating meaningful digital campaigns. Our expertise lies in understanding the brand’s needs and providing them with tailor-made marketing solutions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and contribute to their continued success!”
Amazon to stop ad-server business next year
As per media reports, brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has decided to shut down its ad-serving business in 2024.
Brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition.
As per the Amazon spokesperson, "We are always evaluating the potential of our products and services to deliver value for customers, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments."
The Amazon Ad Server allows advertisers to create relevant campaigns.
Asian Games 2023: No medals for Indian esports, but brands still shoot their shots
The tournament has showcased India's diversity across gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming, say experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:05 PM | 4 min read
India racked up a historical tally of 107 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2022, held in 2023 in China, its highest ever number of medals. Another historic first was that this is the first Asian Games that featured esports as a medal sport.
And while India didn’t come home with any medals in that particular segment, the burgeoning gaming industry back home still saw it as a win, as their participation alone has significantly increased the marketability and endorsement opportunities for the entire gaming community. Being on this prestigious international stage has boosted the visibility of India's gaming talents worldwide, capturing the attention of brands and potential sponsors.
For Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, the debut of eSports at the Asian Games was a major step forward for the industry, and it has had a significant impact on the profile and marketability of eSports athletes. “The event is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has helped legitimize eSports as a competitive sport. For Indian eSports athletes, the Asian Games was a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Their participation in the event has helped raise their profile and attract the attention of sponsors and brands,” he says.
The gaming industry, driven by an \engaged audience, has become a fertile ground for brand advertising. According to the Dentsu X Loco report, the global gaming revenue is estimated to surge to $475 billion by 2027, promising a bright future for advertising within gaming platforms. The industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to achieve $500 billion in revenue by the same year with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%.
Moreover, the wealth of data generated by the mobile gaming sector serves as a goldmine for advertisers. “This data enables precise targeting based on factors such as age, geography, gender, device, language, and interest groups, allowing brands to reach their ideal audience and optimize their return on investment. Brands like KFC, Gillette, H&M, ICICI, Beardo, EaseMyTrip, and many others have already experimented with this evolved tactic to reach out to their target audience,” says Suresh.
“What's truly remarkable is how this event showcased India's diversity across various gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming. It's an exciting time, as we anticipate a surge in investments in India's eSports sector from various corporates and conglomerates with a track record of supporting sports in the country,” says Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL.
Suresh says that within this thriving ecosystem, various stakeholders present distinct monetization opportunities. “Loco, for instance, offers in-app advertising and value-added services for brands to capitalize on this growing trend. Mobile gaming, especially on popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, among others, witnesses an average user engagement of over 60 minutes daily. Advertisers are drawn to this substantial user base and the significant level of user interaction.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, has a slightly different take on the subject. “Marketability and endorsement opportunities for e-athletes do not work in the same fashion as mainstream players and content creators. This is similar to the difference between Olympic players and World Cup players, where pay and fame work very differently. However, as a bigger picture, India’s presence at the Asian Games is a big plus point for us in terms of shifting the whole ecosystem into the limelight.
Brand endorsements of esports players highly depend on the stage at which they are playing and their success on that stage. While this is key, experts agree that esports athletes also need to make more public appearances more often in order to increase their brand value. And consistent tournament success showcases reliability and skill, while engaging in content creation.
“Many successful eSports players today also embrace the role of content creators, a practice we encourage within Team SOUL. This entails live-streaming gameplay, offering game mastery insights, and engaging with the gaming community on streaming platforms, ultimately cultivating a dedicated fanbase within the Indian gaming scene,” says Animesh.
This loyal following often makes players more enticing to brands looking to connect with specific target demographics. In essence, consistent tournament achievements and creative content production are the twin pillars through which eSports athletes can capture the interest of brands and endorsements.
'India at the cusp of a bright future from B2B perspective'
exchange4media spoke to LinkedIn’s Country Manager and VP of Product to understand their new product solutions, the use of AI for ad platform and how the Indian market is growing in the B2B scenario
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
