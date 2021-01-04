InMobi to explore public listing for its adtech business: Report

According to a report by HDFC Securities, the group has witnessed exponential growth in the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased screen time, mobile activity and app downloads

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 12:42 PM
Mobile marketing tech firm InMobi Group is reportedly planning to take the IPO route for its core adtech business, say media report.

According to a report by HDFC Securities, the group has witnessed exponential growth in the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased screen time, mobile activity and app downloads. This has led to more conversions and increased ad spends on mobile ad platforms.

CEO and founder Naveen Tewari told a publication that the company is considering going public after the adtech industry experienced a bullish year in 2020.

Tags Adtech Inmobi Naveen tiwari adtech company
