InMobi to explore public listing for its adtech business: Report

According to a report by HDFC Securities, the group has witnessed exponential growth in the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased screen time, mobile activity and app downloads

Mobile marketing tech firm InMobi Group is reportedly planning to take the IPO route for its core adtech business, say media report.

According to a report by HDFC Securities, the group has witnessed exponential growth in the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased screen time, mobile activity and app downloads. This has led to more conversions and increased ad spends on mobile ad platforms.

CEO and founder Naveen Tewari told a publication that the company is considering going public after the adtech industry experienced a bullish year in 2020.