India’s first-ever music league: Coming soon on ZEE5

In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation on reality television, ZEE TV will present audiences with the world’s first ever music league, the Indian Pro Music League. This new music league is set to revolutionize the face and sound of music reality shows. The show is a competition with six teams, each representing a different part of India. Top musicians of the country will captain and lead famous reality stars and music prodigies. Indian Pro Music League being the first-of-its-kind music reality show is set to attract a highly attentive and engaged audience base.

A never-seen-before format in a music reality show

The show format is inspired by the popularity of sports premier leagues across the world, and its massive success with India’s audience. With this format entering the entertainment category, the Indian Pro Music League is set to attract a highly engaged audience base. Each competition is set to be a ‘match’ that will follow a structure similar to sports leagues. The teams will be captained by a male and female playback singer and will also comprise a reality star and a music prodigy. The league will consist of five innings, fifteen league matches, and five super matches. The show comprising 25 episodes will premiere on 26th February and will conclude with a grand finale on 22nd May. Indian Pro Music League will feature six teams owned by Indian sports and entertainment celebrities like Suresh Raina, Shraddha Kapoor with her father and brother - Shakti Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, Govinda along with wife Sunita, Rajkummar Rao, and Riteish Deshmukh along with wife Genelia D’Souza.



In this musical battle, make your brand a winner

Collaborating with a show on the scale of the Indian Pro Music League will ensure that advertisers garner an audience base comprising music fans, and people who like reality shows between the age group of 18 – 40 years. This star-studded show will be watched across the country, which will give advertisers the opportunity to connect with viewers from across the nation.

Why should you advertise with Indian Pro Music League on ZEE5?

Voting

With the voting option made available exclusively on ZEE5, there will be millions of users visiting the platform to vote for their favourite contestants. This means a higher addressable audience base for audience to reach out to.

Engagement

Play Along Trivia | Man of the Innings

Through gamification, brands can challenge viewers in multiple ways to skyrocket engagement.

Exclusive content

Brands can create a deep level of engagement with their audience through exclusive Indian Pro Music League behind the scenes content.

The perfect opportunity for brand success

The Indian Pro Music League will infuse the space of music reality television with the same enthusiasm of a sports league. With such enthusiasm and anticipation for the show, brands must certainly consider ZEE5 to reach their target audience effectively. The fanfare combined with ZEE5’s targeted reach makes this a perfect opportunity for brands to reach the right audience during the show.

