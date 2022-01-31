Indians spent 4 hrs daily on Fire TV devices in 2021: Amazon Fire TV streaming trends

As per the study, comedy retained its spot as the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers

Amazon today released the Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2021, sharing detailed insights on content consumption across its Fire TV devices in India. With the launch of the signature Fire TV Cube as well as Amazon’s first local manufacturing line to produce Fire TV devices, 2021 was a milestone year for Fire TV in the country.

“With Fire TV, we want to keep the entire family entertained, especially now when people are spending more time at home. There’s something for everyone, be it content for kids, grown-ups, movie buffs, or fitness enthusiasts. Fire TV is a preferred streaming media device for all-things-entertainment across India and globally—over 150 million Fire TV devices have been sold worldwide, with users streaming billions of hours of content every month,” says Parag Gupta, the India Head of Amazon Devices. “We will continue innovating on behalf of our customers to help them seamlessly discover and enjoy new shows, movies, and more.”

Some of the streaming trends we saw from Fire TV customers last year include:

Fire TV—your binge-watching buddy

In 2021, customers spent nearly 4 hours each day watching content on their Fire TV devices, up from 3 hours per day as compared to 2020. 1 in 3 Fire TV customers said farewell to a cable or DTH connection. Customers interacted with Alexa on an average of once every 4 seconds on Fire TV devices.

More cities added

Customers purchased Fire TV devices in 80% of pin codes across India. Smaller cities like Hisar, Tiruvallur, Chittoor, Alwar, Imphal, and South Andaman saw an increased growth in sales of Fire TV devices. Customers across India are taking advantage of hardware and feature improvements on Fire TV; 1 out of every 4 customers added or upgraded to a newer, faster version of Fire TV devices. Fire TV Stick was among the top 10 most popular products on Amazon.in during Prime Day and Amazon Great Indian Festival. 35% customers gifted or shared Fire TV devices with their friends and families

Fire TV customers are looking for laughs

Comedy retained its spot as the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers. Fire TV users asked Alexa to play Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah once every minute, making it the most searched TV show on Fire TV devices. Peppa Pig, Doremon, and Cocomelon were the most popular kids shows on Fire TV devices, with at least one user asking Alexa for these shows every minute!

Endless entertainment featuring Prime Video

1. On Fire TV devices, consumers enjoyed watching the latest movies across languages, from the safety and comfort of their homes. Some of the most streamed movies on Prime Video include:

Hindi - Shershaah, Sherni, Sardar Udham

Tamil - Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai, Master

Malayalam - Drishyam 2, Cold Case, Malik

Telegu - Drushyam 2, Tuck Jagadish, Narappa

Kannada – Rathnan Prapancha, Yuvarathnaa, Roberrt

2. The Family Man Season 2 was the most streamed Indian show while The Wheel of Time was the most streamed international show on Prime Video on Fire TV devices.

More than TV shows and movies

1 in every 4 Fire TV users tuned into their Fire TV device to listen to music. Customers increased their streaming hours of Yoga and Fitness apps by 15% versus last year. Games on Fire TV devices emerged as another favourite for Indian customers. Ludo King, World Cricket Championship, and Little Singham were the top online games played on Fire TV devices. Smart home control requests by customers using Alexa on their Fire TV devices increased by over 150% in 2021 versus last year.

Since its launch in 2017, Fire TV has delighted customers and become their entertainment destination to discover tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus, and many more. With features like Live TV integration, which has expanded to 100+ channels from apps like Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot, Discovery+, SunNxt, and a more personal, faster, and easier user experience, Fire TV is making TV viewing even better for customers. Fire TV has sold more than 150 million devices worldwide and with users streaming billions of hours of content every month, Amazon aims to make it their go-to destination for all things entertainment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)