Indian shopping apps reached 113 million installs in October: Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower's preliminary data now shows that Indian shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in October 2021. Shopping app installs on India’s app stores reached over 80 million in July 2021 with the Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributing more than 12 million. This was the first time the category had reached this threshold since October 2020 at the height of the shopping season in India, building momentum for a record-setting festive season in 2021.



Meanwhile, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021 with more than 57 million installs. The countries with the largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 17 percent, followed by the United States at 11 percent. The full top 10 ranking of non-gaming apps worldwide by downloads for October 2021 is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.



Instagram was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 56 million installs, which represented a 31 percent increase from October 2020. The countries with the largest number of Instagram installs were from India at 39 percent, followed by Brazil at 6 percent. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

